Former NFL Star in ICU After Tragic AccidentOnlyHomersPensacola, FL
Sherriff Says 13-Year-Old Girl Was Reported Missing Months After She Vanished. Her Family Says He Is LyingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPensacola, FL
Maintaining Calm Amid Chaos: Families Pack ‘Go Bags’ to be Ready for Natural DisastersDwayne PiergiovanniDestin, FL
Osaka Restaurant Offers Japanese Cuisine in Destin, FloridaGabriella KorosiDestin, FL
Here's Where It Might Snow in Florida this Holiday WeekUncovering FloridaFlorida State
WEAR
Report: Fort Walton Beach woman exploits elderly, spends over $1,000 on fast food
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Fort Walton Beach woman was arrested Tuesday for exploiting an elderly person after an arrest report states she stole thousands of dollars from the victim to use for her personal expenditures, including $1,000 in fast food purchases. Jessica Manios, 30, took control of an elderly...
navarrenewspaper.com
Christmas tree disposal in SRC
Live trees are a festive and fragrant holiday decoration for many families during the Christmas holidays, and Santa Rosa County Public Works offers an environmentally friendly option for disposal. Residents who would like to “treecycle” their tree for mulch may drop off their clean Christmas trees in the designated areas...
Florida man becomes multi-millionaire after winning $15 million top lottery prize
A Pensacola man is now the fourth newest millionaire in 2023 from playing the Florida Lottery.
NOLA.com
Want to take a train from New Orleans to Miami? Amtrak has ‘big time’ plans for Florida
The agreement is forged for Amtrak to run from New Orleans to Mobile starting in 2023, and now there is talk that passenger trains could continue on from South Mississippi to Orlando and Miami. A map outlining possible new service — revealed at a public meeting of the Amtrak board...
A Florida Man Won $15M From A Convenience Store Scratch-Off & Here's How Much He Takes Home
A 50-year-old Florida man named Bryan Allen just made one of the best $30 investments of his life. He purchased a scratch-off and won the top prize the ticket has to offer at $15 million. He went to a Cumberland Farms convenience store located at 405 East Nine Mile Road...
Florida woman kicks off 2023 with $1 million lottery win
A Santa Rosa County woman is a $1 million richer after scoring a winning Florida Lottery ticket from a Publix supermarket.
VIDEO: Man gets attacked by shark on New Year’s Day 70 miles off Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — It was a New Year’s Day to remember for Chad Patti, after being attacked by a Mako shark while spear fishing 70 miles off Pensacola Beach. He was uninjured. Patti has been deep sea fishing for the past three years and said he has seen two other sharks while diving, but […]
Florida Man Crushes It, Winning $15 Million On $30 Lottery Scratch-Off Ticket
Today, the Florida Lottery announced that Bryan Allen, 50, of Pensacola, claimed a $15 million top prize from the BILLION DOLLAR GOLD RUSH SUPREME Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Pensacola District Office. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $13,200,000.00.
WEAR
Deputies: Man accidentally shoots himself during series of burglaries in Okaloosa County
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies say a Crestview man accidentally shot himself in the leg with a stolen gun while breaking into a vehicle. Justin McCall, 28, was arrested on Thursday on charges of grand theft, burglary to a structure, car burglary and felony violation of probation. According to the...
Armed carjacking at Six Brothers & Nephew Grocery Store: Pensacola Police
UPDATE (9:32 p.m.): Police said they have recovered the car in Gulf Breeze. They have not found a suspect. PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Police Department said they are investigating an armed carjacking at Six Brothers & Nephew Grocery Store Tuesday night. The store is located at 1501 Langley Avenue. The alleged armed carjacking […]
Florida woman arrested, accused of stealing over $12K from disabled person’s Social Security funds
Florida Attorney General Ashely Moody said a Florida woman was arrested after allegedly stealing over $12,000 from a disabled person while serving as her guardian.
Why are flags at half-staff in Florida?
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has directed the United States and the State of Florida flags to be flown at half-staff at various locations in honor of Corporal Ray Hamilton. Flags will be flown half-staff at the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office in Crestview, the Okaloosa County Courthouse in Crestview, and the City […]
WEAR
Report: Pensacola man fires shots at man inside vehicle at apartment complex
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola man was arrested for allegedly firing shots into a mans vehicle at an apartment complex Tuesday night. 30-year-old Antuan Marquece Harris is charged with aggravated assault, deadly missiles into a vehicle, discharge of a weapon in public and felony criminal mischief. According to an...
WEAR
Report: Pensacola man charged after infant girl suffers 4 broken ribs, fractured skull
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Pensacola Police Department arrested a man Monday who's allegedly responsible for severely injuring a 3-month-old girl in Pensacola. 27-year-old Kyle Dewayne Fields, of Pensacola, is charged with two counts of domestic violence - aggravated child abuse. According to an arrest report, police responded to a child...
WEAR
Arrest report states Pace homicide crime scene didn't match info wife provided
PACE, Fla. -- An arrest report for Sunday's Pace murder states the crime scene did not match with "what little information" the accused wife provided following the incident. Chloe Davidson, 32, is charged with First Degree Felony Homicide in the fatal shooting of her husband -- 33-year-old Doug Davidson Jr. -- at their home on Deerwood Circle in Pace.
Man arrested for punching, whipping and burning 5 children
A Florida man is facing charges of aggravated child abuse after he allegedly whipped, punched and burned five children, all under the ages of 12.
Woman dies in Santa Rosa County Publix parking lot: SRCSO
PACE, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating after a woman died in a grocery store parking lot. Officials said Joanna Rogers, 71, died in a Publix parking lot in Pace, Fla. Deputies were originally called out to the Publix for a medical emergency, but when paramedics […]
Dillard’s Closes Longstanding Florida Store - Weeks After Vice President Sells Shares
Dillard's store at the Santa Rosa Mall in Mary Esther, Florida, will be closing in the next few months. It's unclear whether the store's closure has anything to do with the recent sale of shares by VP Tony Bolte.
