Navarre, FL

navarrenewspaper.com

Christmas tree disposal in SRC

Live trees are a festive and fragrant holiday decoration for many families during the Christmas holidays, and Santa Rosa County Public Works offers an environmentally friendly option for disposal. Residents who would like to “treecycle” their tree for mulch may drop off their clean Christmas trees in the designated areas...
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WFLA

Why are flags at half-staff in Florida?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has directed the United States and the State of Florida flags to be flown at half-staff at various locations in honor of Corporal Ray Hamilton. Flags will be flown half-staff at the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office in Crestview, the Okaloosa County Courthouse in Crestview, and the City […]
FLORIDA STATE
WEAR

Arrest report states Pace homicide crime scene didn't match info wife provided

PACE, Fla. -- An arrest report for Sunday's Pace murder states the crime scene did not match with "what little information" the accused wife provided following the incident. Chloe Davidson, 32, is charged with First Degree Felony Homicide in the fatal shooting of her husband -- 33-year-old Doug Davidson Jr. -- at their home on Deerwood Circle in Pace.
PACE, FL
WKRG News 5

Woman dies in Santa Rosa County Publix parking lot: SRCSO

PACE, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating after a woman died in a grocery store parking lot. Officials said Joanna Rogers, 71, died in a Publix parking lot in Pace, Fla. Deputies were originally called out to the Publix for a medical emergency, but when paramedics […]
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL

