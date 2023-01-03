PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — It was a New Year’s Day to remember for Chad Patti, after being attacked by a Mako shark while spear fishing 70 miles off Pensacola Beach. He was uninjured. Patti has been deep sea fishing for the past three years and said he has seen two other sharks while diving, but […]

PENSACOLA, FL ・ 5 DAYS AGO