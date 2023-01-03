Read full article on original website
Crypto Industry In 2023: What to Expect
The cryptocurrency industry has been rapidly evolving in the past decade. It has been consistently growing in terms of size and the number of its components. Cryptocurrencies constituted the primary element of the industry during its initial development stage. The next evolutionary step was the introduction of crypto-assets built on...
How to Conduct Job Interviews Without Creating Enemies
So, your business is growing, and you’re conducting interviews; big congrats. Here are some tips to improve the job interview process over the standard “so tell me about yourself” line of questions. Following these tips should help you hire the best candidate and avoid resentment from all...
Startups of the Year 2023: Lock-In All-Year Long Advertising at < $1 CPM
HackerNoon’s Startups of the Year is back and it is bigger, better, and more beautiful than ever!. The AD slots are prime rib, the pages have been max-SEO-optimized, and more than 50,000 startups across 4200+ cities will activate their marketing machineries to become the best startup in their backyards.
Removing 'Powered by WordPress' in 2023: A Guide
WordPress made some updates a few weeks ago. One update made was the change in how to remove Powered by WordPress. Everyone creating WordPress websites should remove Powered by WordPress from their website. With that in mind, I will walk you through removing Powered by WordPress in the new WordPress.
Are Developers The Driving Force For Innovation In Tech?
Tech innovation has become the driving force of our economy. In fact, there are many studies that show how it is the most important contributor to a nation's economic growth. With such a strong focus on technology, companies need developers more than ever before for their teams to thrive. Only...
The Noonification: 23 Predictions to Prepare You for 2023 (1/6/2023)
How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. Startups of the Year 2023: Lock-In All-Year Long Advertising...
Why Do Product Managers and Product Designers Need Each Other?
Teammates, not opponents. That’s how product managers and product designers are expected to work in product teams. Not necessarily the relationship needs to be a close-knitted one, but should definitely be healthy. Building a stellar SaaS business is not a one-person responsibility. The involvement of the best product-driven minds,...
Do Paperless Offices Face More Security Risks?
With the ever-growing reliance on technology and expanding connectivity in the digital world, going paperless is increasingly possible for all kinds of businesses, bringing significant benefits. However, many offices are concerned about the potential security risks of digitizing their data. Learn more about the pros and cons of going paperless...
How to Debug Streams and Collections
I will run a book giveaway promotion on the Code Ranch on January 17th. Be sure to be there and let your friends know. It would be great to answer your questions about debugging. I'm very excited by this and by the feedback I'm getting for the course and new videos.
How to Improve Your Web Development Process With React
React is a powerful JavaScript library that has revolutionized the way developers build web applications. With its ability to create reusable UI components, improve performance with a virtual DOM, and ensure consistency with a one-way data flow, React has become a go-to choice for many developers. In this article, we will explore five ways in which React can improve your web development process, from saving time and effort to making your application easier to maintain and scale. Whether you are new to web development or an experienced developer, React has something to offer that can help you build better applications more efficiently.
#Noonies2022 Awards: The List of Winners in the Programming Category
Tech is both the future and the road that will get us there. Whether it’s an adjacent digital reality- that integrates seamlessly with a tangible one- or an app that tracks your heart rate, we depend more and more on innovative solutions to problems we didn’t even know we had.
A Guide to Creating Fun User Polls and Surveys With QuickBlox in Your Flutter App
We already know how amazing SDK is with all the handy features it already provides like sending text and attachment messages, typing status, message read status, push notifications, private/public/group chats support, and many more. In this article, We are going to see how we can extend the existing functionalities to...
Is it Safe to Use Crypto Exchanges?
Crypto exchanges are online platforms where you can buy, sell, or trade cryptocurrencies. They are typically decentralized, so they are not subject to government regulation. Depending on your view, trading with crypto exchanges can be seen as a good or bad thing. Some people view decentralization as a way to...
How I Migrated My WordPress Site to GitHub Pages
I started my first blog in 2010. Using WordPress was obvious at that time (it was before HackerNoon and Medium). It was a good choice because it’s easy to use, and there are thousands of themes and plugins for it. WordPress is an amazing engine, but it has its...
The Noonification: AI Is the Ultimate Philosopher: Heres Why (1/5/2023)
How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. Eight Tongue in Cheek Founder Resolutions That Will Definitely...
The Crypto Industry Needs to Solve Custody and UX Problems
In this AMA Slogging, we were joined by David Schwed, COO at Halborn. Since smart contract audits are never enough to ensure your company's security, Halborn brings ethical hackers and blockchain specialists into your company to protect the services and apps working directly with your preferred protocol from cyber attacks.
The Noonification: Metas Oops Moment (1/4/2023)
How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. Metas Oops Moment. By @sheharyarkhan [ 4 Min read...
Optimizing Performance With Throttling in JavaScript
Some browser events have an extremely high-frequency rate. The number of events such as cursor moving, scrolling, resizing the browser window, holding down a key, etc., can reach 100 times per second. Functions called at this frequency of events place a heavy load on the browser and it leads to a decrease in performance.
The Best 7 Coding Tools Powered by AI
AI can now do so much without the need for tons of programming knowledge. These models are extremely smart and can analyze huge amounts of data, learn and adapt, and even make decisions. It's crazy to think about all the ways they can make tech better. We're entering a new...
10 Biggest Image Datasets for Computer Vision
Computer vision is quite important in the field of artificial intelligence. It enables computers to replicate the human visual system and it uses information from images & videos to identify and classify objects. Although we have a good amount of programming languages for computer vision, the most used ones include...
