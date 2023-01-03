Read full article on original website
THE SYNTHESIS
First and Last Things by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. THE SYNTHESIS. It seems to me that the whole living creation may be regarded as walking in its sleep, as walking in the sleep of instinct and individualized illusion, and that now out of it all rises man, beginning to perceive his larger self, his universal brotherhood and a collective synthetic purpose to increase Power and realize Beauty...
WRITING
The Outline of History: Being a Plain History of Life and Mankind by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. WRITING. WRITING. § 1 Picture writing. In the five preceding chapters (XIII to XVII) we have...
THE MYSTIC ELEMENT
First and Last Things by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. THE MYSTIC ELEMENT. What stupendous constructive mental and physical possibilities are there to which I feel I am contributing, you may ask, when I feel that I contribute to this greater Being; and at once I confess I become vague and mystical. I do not wish to pass glibly over this point. I call your attention to the fact that here I am mystical and arbitrary. I am what I am, an individual in this present phase. I can see nothing of these possibilities except that they will be in the nature of those indefinable and overpowering gleams of promise in our world that we call Beauty. Elsewhere (in my “Food of the Gods”) I have tried to render my sense of our human possibility by monstrous images; I have written of those who will “stand on this earth as on a footstool and reach out their hands among the stars.” But that is mere rhetoric at best, a straining image of unimaginable things. Things move to Power and Beauty; I say that much and I have said all that I can say.
How to Debug Streams and Collections
I will run a book giveaway promotion on the Code Ranch on January 17th. Be sure to be there and let your friends know. It would be great to answer your questions about debugging. I'm very excited by this and by the feedback I'm getting for the course and new videos.
Is ChatGPT Ruining Job Interview Take Home Assignments?
ChatGPT, or Chat Generative Pre-trained Transformer, is a state-of-the-art natural language processing tool developed by OpenAI. It has the ability to generate human-like text and code, making it a useful tool for various applications. However, its potential use in job interviews has raised some concerns. Traditionally, job interviews for developers...
Are Developers The Driving Force For Innovation In Tech?
Tech innovation has become the driving force of our economy. In fact, there are many studies that show how it is the most important contributor to a nation's economic growth. With such a strong focus on technology, companies need developers more than ever before for their teams to thrive. Only...
My Dev Journey in 2022: A Year in Review
Hey guys, I am Dhanush N, currently, a full-stack software engineer with 4+ years of experience mostly focused on backend development and DevOps. I am currently learning AWS and system design. I've had a lot of exposure to different technologies as a result of my work at a startup and...
The Noonification: AI Is the Ultimate Philosopher: Heres Why (1/5/2023)
How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. Eight Tongue in Cheek Founder Resolutions That Will Definitely...
Spring Boot - Annotation Cheatsheet Pt. 1b
In continuation of the Part 01/a of this article, Let's continue on our journey of Spring Boot Annotations. So, How much percentage (depth and extense) of Spring Boot Annotations do you think you really know? This includes annotations in all it's glory and the power that they bring via all of it's 'options'.
THE SYNTHETIC MOTIVE
First and Last Things by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. THE SYNTHETIC MOTIVE. Such it seems to me are the chief masses of the complex of motives in us, the group of sense, the group of pride, curiosity and the imitative and suggested motives, making up the system of impulses which is our will. Such has been the common outfit of motives in every age, and in every age its melee has been found insufficient in itself. It is a heterogeneous system, it does not form in any sense a completed or balanced system, its constituents are variable and compete amongst themselves. They are not so much arranged about one another as superposed and higgledy-piggledy. The senses and curiosity war with pride and one another, the motives suggested to us fall into conflict with this element or that of our intimate and habitual selves. We find all our instincts are snares to excess. Excesses of indulgence lead to excesses of abstinence, and even the sense of beauty may be clouded and betray. So to us all, even for the most balanced of us, come disappointments, regrets, gaps; and for most of us who are ill-balanced, miseries and despairs. Nearly all of us want something to hold us together—something to dominate this swarming confusion and save us from the black misery of wounded and exploded pride, of thwarted desire, of futile conclusions. We want more oneness, some steadying thing that will afford an escape from fluctuations.
Don't Learn Alone, Take ChatGPT With You
You may have noticed that, in the last few years, the Rust language has become a true Internet darling. Developers with backgrounds in Javascript or Python are rushing to make Rust their second, third, or Nth language over weekends, advocating for its crushing superiority on the grounds of its irrefutable performance and reliability.
Removing 'Powered by WordPress' in 2023: A Guide
WordPress made some updates a few weeks ago. One update made was the change in how to remove Powered by WordPress. Everyone creating WordPress websites should remove Powered by WordPress from their website. With that in mind, I will walk you through removing Powered by WordPress in the new WordPress.
Learn Fundamentals of JavaScript : Number Variable, Multiple Variables, Booleans, Strings
After exams and lots of procrastination, I finally resumed my #100DaysOfCode journey with JavaScript. Today is the 1st day of my journey and learned some basic concepts of JavaScript. I am going to write about my learnings in an explained way through my blogs and socials. If you want to...
THE BEING OF MANKIND
First and Last Things by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. THE BEING OF MANKIND. I will boldly adopt the technicalities of the sects. I will speak as a person with experience and declare that I have been through the distresses of despair and the conviction of sin and that I have found salvation.
Optimizing Performance With Throttling in JavaScript
Some browser events have an extremely high-frequency rate. The number of events such as cursor moving, scrolling, resizing the browser window, holding down a key, etc., can reach 100 times per second. Functions called at this frequency of events place a heavy load on the browser and it leads to a decrease in performance.
How to Live in the Present: One Step at a Time
It's so easy to dwell on your past mistakes as an entrepreneur, isn't it?. If only I'd taken that opportunity! I'd be a billionaire. I've chosen the wrong niche and ruined everything. It really hurts at times, especially as a businessperson who puts their heart and soul into their work....
THE OBLITERATED MAN
The Country of the Blind, And Other Stories, by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. THE OBLITERATED MAN. I was—you shall hear immediately why I am not now—Egbert Craddock Cummins. The name remains. I am still (Heaven help me!) Dramatic Critic to the Fiery Cross. What I shall be in a little while I do not know. I write in great trouble and confusion of mind. I will do what I can to make myself clear in the face of terrible difficulties. You must bear with me a little. When a man is rapidly losing his own identity, he naturally finds a difficulty in expressing himself. I will make it perfectly plain in a minute, when once I get my grip upon the story. Let me see—where am I? I wish I knew. Ah, I have it! Dead self! Egbert Craddock Cummins!
