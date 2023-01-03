Read full article on original website
Improving the Cultural Value of NFTs With TCRs 🪙
In my recent NFT skill tree write-up, “curation” was one of the many skill branches I highlighted. With the blockchain being an ever-growing labyrinth of digital things, curation is important because it improves context, discovery, organization, and scholarship around NFTs. In other words, curation improves the cultural value...
The Noonification: Vitiligo (1/7/2023)
How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. 6 More Growth Marketing Strategies to 10x Your Startup...
The Noonification: AI Is the Ultimate Philosopher: Heres Why (1/5/2023)
How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. Eight Tongue in Cheek Founder Resolutions That Will Definitely...
How to Know Your Audience
Note: ContentCal no longer offers products through TechSoup. In this blog post, we'll walk through six simple steps to consider when developing a content strategy and calendar at your nonprofit. When people research a cause they are interested in, the two main channels they use are Internet searches and social media.
Trends That Will Impact Data Analytics, AI, and Cloud in 2023
As we enter 2023, the world of analytics, AI, and cloud is entering an exciting new phase, with a wide range of innovations and developments set to reshape the landscape. Below are some trends that will have the most impact in the coming year. Trend 1: Cloud cost optimization is...
The Noonification: Metas Oops Moment (1/4/2023)
How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. Metas Oops Moment. By @sheharyarkhan [ 4 Min read...
#Noonies2022 Awards: The List of Winners in the Programming Category
Tech is both the future and the road that will get us there. Whether it’s an adjacent digital reality- that integrates seamlessly with a tangible one- or an app that tracks your heart rate, we depend more and more on innovative solutions to problems we didn’t even know we had.
Startups of the Year 2023: Lock-In All-Year Long Advertising at < $1 CPM
HackerNoon’s Startups of the Year is back and it is bigger, better, and more beautiful than ever!. The AD slots are prime rib, the pages have been max-SEO-optimized, and more than 50,000 startups across 4200+ cities will activate their marketing machineries to become the best startup in their backyards.
5 Ways to Use Data-Driven Decision-Making in Your Growth Marketing Strategy in 2023
A good marketing campaign aims to increase the growth of a product or brand, and with strategies that experiment with the wants and needs of customers, growth marketers can record market success. Growth marketers do not create their strategies just to generate sales. However, their strategies include attracting consumers, engaging...
How to Improve Your Web Development Process With React
React is a powerful JavaScript library that has revolutionized the way developers build web applications. With its ability to create reusable UI components, improve performance with a virtual DOM, and ensure consistency with a one-way data flow, React has become a go-to choice for many developers. In this article, we will explore five ways in which React can improve your web development process, from saving time and effort to making your application easier to maintain and scale. Whether you are new to web development or an experienced developer, React has something to offer that can help you build better applications more efficiently.
A Guide to Creating Fun User Polls and Surveys With QuickBlox in Your Flutter App
We already know how amazing SDK is with all the handy features it already provides like sending text and attachment messages, typing status, message read status, push notifications, private/public/group chats support, and many more. In this article, We are going to see how we can extend the existing functionalities to...
Are Developers The Driving Force For Innovation In Tech?
Tech innovation has become the driving force of our economy. In fact, there are many studies that show how it is the most important contributor to a nation's economic growth. With such a strong focus on technology, companies need developers more than ever before for their teams to thrive. Only...
A Study on Parallel Execution: Everything You Need to Know
This research compares implementation systems similar to Ethereum and analyzes the difficulties and possibilities of achieving parallel execution of transactions. It’s worth noting that the chains analyzed for this research are based on the Account model design scheme, not including the UTXO scheme. Research Objects. FISCO-BCOS, one of the...
Spring Boot - Annotation Cheatsheet Pt. 1b
In continuation of the Part 01/a of this article, Let's continue on our journey of Spring Boot Annotations. So, How much percentage (depth and extense) of Spring Boot Annotations do you think you really know? This includes annotations in all it's glory and the power that they bring via all of it's 'options'.
How to Become the Data Whisperer
The data whisperer is the function sitting between the business and the technologists. Bridging the gap between the builders and the users of AI and finding the proper management structure for AI governance. She, or he, are experts in using data analysis to help organizations better understand their customers and...
The Rise of AI Like Chatgpt and Other Chatbots Could Lead to Mass Unemployment
As the world becomes increasingly reliant on technology, artificial intelligence (AI) and chatbots have emerged as key players in many industries. But with the rise of these advanced technologies comes the potential for mass unemployment, as AI and chatbots are able to automate tasks that were previously performed by humans.
