Read full article on original website
Related
Jeremy Renner Shows Off Brutal Injuries From Hospital Bed After Snow Plowing Accident
Jeremy Renner gave his worried fans an update from his hospital bed after a gnarly snow-plowing accident on Monday near his home in Reno, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The 51-year-old Avengers star is bruised, battered, and swollen but okay following his second surgery after being airlifted to the hospital.Renner shared his gruesome injuries on social media Tuesday afternoon, thanking his followers for their support as he continues to recover from the accident. Posing in his hospital gown from bed, the actor revealed his swollen and scratched-up face."Thank you all for your kind words. Im [sic] too messed up now to type....
Jeremy Renner suffered ‘extensive’ injuries when snowplow ran over leg
Marvel actor Jeremy Renner lost a significant amount of blood New Year’s Day before he was airlifted to the hospital after his snowplow accidentally ran over one of his legs at his home in Lake Tahoe, Nevada. A neighbor who is a doctor managed to rush to the aid of the “Hawkeye” star. After a tourniquet was applied to his injured leg, an air ambulance took Renner to a hospital near Reno, TMZ reports. The outlet also noted the star’s injuries are “extensive” and other parts of his body were also injured along with his leg. Video obtained by The Post shows the...
Jeremy Renner Reportedly ‘Conscious and Speaking’ Following Snowplow Accident
Actor Jeremy Renner is reportedly conscious, stable, and able to speak as the Mayor of Kingstown star recovers. Renner, 51, reportedly will be undergoing surgery on Monday as part of his recovery process, Extra reports. The Hawkeye actor gets to the hospital on Sunday morning by airlift. He has “extensive...
What Happened To Jeremy Renner? Everything We Know So Far
The "Hawkeye" actor was airlifted to a Reno area hospital after an incident on New Year's Day at his home near Lake Tahoe.
Ken Block shared heartbreaking final post before dying in accident
Ken Block, a professional rally driver and YouTuber, sadly passed away this week after being involved in a snowmobile accident in Wasatch County, Utah. He was 55 years old. The heartbreaking news was confirmed by Hoonigan Racing Division on Instagram: “It’s with our deepest regrets that we can confirm that Ken Block passed away in a snowmobile accident today,” they wrote. “Ken was a visionary, a pioneer and an icon. And most importantly, a father and husband. He will be incredibly missed.”
Centre Daily
What Is Jeremy Renner’s Net Worth in 2023?
Hollywood star Jeremy Renner has built his fortune, not just by starring in some of the highest grossing films of all time, but also by indulging in a lucrative hobby. Renner, 51, made headlines this week when he was airlifted to hospital after suffering serious injuries while plowing snow at his Lake Tahoe home in Nevada on New Year's Day.
teslarati.com
Disturbing details about Tesla’s 250-foot cliff drop emerge amid initial investigation
Yesterday, the internet was shocked by the news that a Tesla had plunged 250 feet off a cliff at Devil’s Slide in California. All of the all-electric vehicle’s occupants — a family of four — survived, with the children coming out of the incident with minor to moderate injuries while the adults came out with more serious injuries.
‘Thank you sooooo much’: Jeremy Renner releases video from hospital
Actor Jeremy Renner has shared his first video on social media since he suffered a snowplow accident that left him in critical condition. The Avengers star and two-time Oscar nominee is seen in the short clip receiving a shampoo massage from his sister while his mother looks on. The accompanying caption reads: “A “not no great” ICU DAY, turned to amazing spa day with my sis and mama. Thank you sooooo much.”
toofab.com
Influencer Elena Huelva Dead at 20 After Gut-Wrenching Farewell Video
"I know that my life was not in vain, because I fought and got what I wanted" Elena Huelva, a Spanish influencer with nearly one million followers, has died after losing her battle with cancer. She was 20. The news of her death was confirmed by a family member on...
Jeremy Renner undergoes surgery after snowplow accident
Jeremy Renner underwent surgery after suffering "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries" following a snowplow accident, his publicist said in a statement to CBS News. Renner, a two-time Oscar nominee best known for his role as the superhero Hawkeye in the Marvel cinematic universe, was hospitalized in "critical but stable condition" on Sunday. On Monday morning, representative Sam Mast said that Renner had experienced "a weather-related accident" while plowing snow in the Reno, Nevada, area.According to the Washoe County Sheriff's Office, which responded to the scene, Renner was airlifted to a local hospital. "He has returned from surgery and remains in...
Following surgery, actor Jeremy Renner remains in critical but stable condition
Jeremy Renner suffered "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries" and underwent surgery after a snow-plowing accident
Jeremy Renner ‘run over’ by 14,000-pound snowplow, sheriff says
The serious injuries actor Jeremy Renner suffered while using a snow tractor to free a snowbound motorist on a private mountain road near Lake Tahoe appear to be the result of a “tragic accident,” the sheriff in Reno said Tuesday. Renner was “run over” by an “extremely large...
Jeremy Renner Posts First Recovery Photo in Hospital, Thanks Fans
Jeremy RennerPhoto byGage Skidmore, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Jeremy Renner took to social media to share a photo of himself in the hospital recovering from a snow plowing accident. In his first Instagram post after the incident, the American star actor expressed gratitude to his followers for their outpouring of support.
ComicBook
Jeremy Renner 911 Call Reveals New Details About Injuries from Tragic Accident
Hours after Jeremy Renner shared an image from his hospital bed and thanked people for their support, a new report details the injuries the actor suffered. After reportedly obtaining the 911 log recounting the call made immediately following Renner's accident, TMZ says the actor was "completely crushed" by the Snow Plow he'd been using. Furthermore, the Hawkeye star was said to have "extreme difficulty" breathing.
Jeremy Renner was 'completely crushed' by snowplow, according to 911 call log
Jeremy Renner shared a video from the ICU shortly after 911 call records detailed some of the injuries he suffered in a recent snowplow accident.
Jeremy Renner Shares Photo and Update From His Hospital Bed
After a scary accident involving a snow plow over the New Year’s holiday, Jeremy Renner is now at least well enough to share a photo of himself from his hospital bed. Renner was initially hospitalized in “critical but stable” condition after an incident involving a snow plow. On Tuesday, Renner shared a photo, with some definite bruises on his face and an oxygen tube in his nose, along with the caption “Thank you all for your kind words. Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.”
CBS News
587K+
Followers
77K+
Post
423M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0