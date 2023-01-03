ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Lincoln Riley fields only 3 questions from reporters after stunning Cotton Bowl loss to Tulane

By Matt Wadleigh
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BFW26_0k1pun3Z00

The USC Trojans had a 15-point lead late in the fourth quarter of the Cotton Bowl, and everything seemed to be pointing to a bowl victory in Lincoln Riley’s first year on the job.

By the time the clock hit triple zero, Tulane had escaped with a 46-45 victory in one of the wildest finishes of the entire season.

Mario Williams bobbled the kickoff at the 1-yard line. Tulane got a safety, and then the Green Wave scored the game-winning touchdown with eight seconds left as the fans went wild.

It was another terrible effort by the defense, and it wasted a five-touchdown masterpiece from Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams, not to mention a career outing from Brenden Rice.

There were plenty of quotes after this game, and it’s safe to say that USC is not pleased with how this season ended. How displeased was Riley?

Per Ryan Kartje of the Los Angeles Times, he fielded only three questions from reporters in the press conference following the Cotton Bowl.

Here’s what was said by Riley and others in the USC camp after a gut-punch loss:

THEY DID

11 WINS BUT NO CHAMPIONSHIPS WILL DO THAT

GUT PUNCH

HE BETTER

YA THINK?

BUT WILL ANYTHING BE DONE ABOUT IT?

HOPEFULLY THIS CREATES CHANGES

DEDICH DID NOT LOSE THIS GAME

HOPEFULLY OPTIONS ARE BEING CONSIDERED

TRUTH

FURTHER READING

THIS ONE HURT

FORMER USC PLAYER (AND NATIONAL CHAMPION)

COLD, HARD FACT

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

USC people most to blame for Cotton Bowl loss to Tulane

USC football was equal parts shocked, stunned, bamboozled, and mortified after they lost to the Tulane Green Wave in the 2023 Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, 46-45. The Trojans had their hearts broken after witnessing a thrilling fourth-quarter rally from Tulane. The Green Wave came storming back from 15 points down with under five minutes left in the game to book their thirteenth win of the season. As for USC, it was the Trojans’ third loss of the 2022-23 campaign. Here we will look at the four people most to blame for the USC Trojans’ Cotton Bowl loss to Tulane.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To The Viral Tulane Fan

During the Cotton Bowl on Monday afternoon, a nervous Tulane fan went viral with just 38 seconds remaining. The fan who went viral was frantically biting her nails as Tulane trailed 45-39 to USC. A few moments later, Tulane scored the go-ahead touchdown to beat USC and win the Cotton...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
louisianaradionetwork.com

Tulane’s historic football season brings national attention to the school

Tulane’s amazing comeback to beat USC in the Cotton Bowl is not only the school’s biggest win in history, but school President Michael Fitts said it also topped off a season that marked a record improvement of ten wins in a single season. “The biggest turnaround in football...
IDA, LA
WDSU

New Orleans police superintendent promotes multiple officers to higher rankings

New Orleans police announced that NOPD Interim Superintendent Michelle Woodfork promoted multiple officers to a higher rank, including three deputy superintendents, four captains, three lieutenants, and two sergeants. Those promoted include:. Hans Ganthier, promoted to Chief Deputy Superintendent. Ryan Lubrano, promoted to Deputy Superintendent. Nicholas Gernon, promoted to Deputy Superintendent.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

City Council steps up pressure in NOPD’s chief replacement fight

The New Orleans City Council Thursday is expected to unanimously approve a resolution calling on Mayor LaToya Cantrell to hire a neutral third party for a nationwide search for a permanent police chief, according to documents obtained by Gambit. The resolution, co-authored by all seven members, is the latest move...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

200K+
Followers
251K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy