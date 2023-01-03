Read full article on original website
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
Buffalo Residents Struggling To Find Basic Items Like Fresh Produce, Lunch Meat, Eggs, Bread, And Baby Formula.Ty D.Buffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin's charity has received over $6 million in donations from fansAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
‘Anndel was a caring, loving person’: Family remembers essential worker who died in Buffalo blizzard
BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) — Dozens of families continue to mourn their loved ones who died in the Christmas weekend blizzard. News 4 sat down with the family of Anndel Taylor, an essential worker who was one of the 42 lives lost. “She’s goofy. She’s very funny. A little comedian. Everybody loved her,” Wanda Brown Steele […]
2 more blizzard-related deaths confirmed, including 3-year-old that drowned
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Friday afternoon, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz shared that additional blizzard deaths have been confirmed, the total death toll in Erie County now rising to 43. The two confirmed deaths include a woman found in a tent and a 3-year-old girl who died from her...
Donation drive held for family that lost 5 children in Dartmouth Avenue fire
BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's been one week since four girls and one boy died as a result of a fire on Dartmouth Avenue. The family lost everything and must now rebuild. The Liggans family pastor is trying to help the family heal, but also get the items they need.
Red Cross helping 4 people displaced by Saturday morning fire
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Four people are being helped by the Red Cross following a fire in North Buffalo. The Buffalo Fire Department responded to a fire on Crowley Avenue Saturday around 6:50 a.m. Officials report that the fire started in the attic of a residence while people were inside.
Found 20 feet from home, Morris Singer Jr., 65, dies during blizzard
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Anytime Morris Singer Jr. entered a room, he was impossible to miss. "Anybody who knows my dad, he was just really flamboyant. He just loves his suits," said his son, Morris Singer III. "You could rarely catch him in a pair of jeans or sweatpants or...
Buffalo man uses his SUV to deliver groceries & other essentials to hardest-hit communities after storm, in honor of late friend
BUFFALO, N.Y. — As the clean-up and rebuild continue, many people are coming together as the City of Good Neighbors. That includes one Buffalo man who is continuing to fill his SUV with groceries and other supplies to the hardest hit communities. Mark Johnson, a Buffalo resident, is making...
Arrest made in Dunkirk hit-and-run
DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — An arrest has been made in a hit-and-run that occurred in Dunkirk last month, according to police. 58-year-old Dwayne Nicholson of Dunkirk is accused of leaving the scene of a car vs pedestrian accident at the intersection of Lake Shore Drive East and Main Street in Dunkirk on December 30, 2022. […]
Buffalo business went without power for two weeks after storm
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Wonder Coffeehouse on Ganson Street in Buffalo had been waiting for complete power restoration for two weeks after the Christmas blizzard. The coffeehouse owner Kate Vacanti even pleaded with utility workers to allow her to get enough power to thaw out the water pipes in the building, which they did.
Buffalo Police Department looking for missing vulnerable woman
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is asking for help to find a missing vulnerable woman. Madison Van Etten, 23, is about 5 feet, 4 inches tall and was last seen wearing a green camo hoodie and black pants with "LOVE" written on the left side. Police say...
A 12-Year-Old Buffalo Boy Is Still Missing After 2 Years
Police in Buffalo, NY still have not found a boy who has now been missing for more than 2 years. A family has suffered through two holiday seasons without their young loved one. In a few months, Jaylen M. Griffin will be turning 15, on April 22. He disappeared at the age of 12.
Teen shot in overnight shooting incident
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say they are investigating a shooting incident that occurred overnight. Police say they responded to a call just before 1 a.m. Saturday, where, they say, a victim had been struck by gunfire during “some type” of large gathering or party on Northland Avenue. The victim, an 18-year-old Buffalo female, […]
Business "up in the air" after looting during Christmas Blizzard
BUFFALO, NY — The Buffalo Police Department has made more than 20 arrests linked to looting and break-ins during the Christmas blizzard, and they say more arrests are expected. According to the Erie County District Attorney, three people have already been prosecuted, accused of targeting stores across the county.
Huge Outpouring Of Support For A Western New York Nurse
There may never be enough words, or expressions of gratitude, we can offer to those who are first responders and medical emergency professionals. The life saving work that these brave men and women do everyday goes above and beyond the call of duty in many cases. When there is an opportunity to give back, the generosity and outpouring of support is pretty incredible to witness.
Man saves dog that fell into Ellicott Creek
TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — A Jack Russell terrier is home safe after falling into Ellicott Creek in the Town of Tonawanda. "When I watched him go down for the first time underwater, it made me a little nervous," said Jim Skoney, who successfully pulled a dog named Rufus from the water on Friday.
Weekend Buzz: Firefighter fired for her tattoo
On this week's edition of the Weekend Buzz, Dan, Scott, and Sandy discuss whether or not it was justified for an Alabama firefighter to be fired because of her tattoo. Plus, why Sandy wants her 18 year old daughter to move out.
Buffalo police investigating fatal Kensington Avenue shooting
Buffalo police say they are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another injured. Police say they responded to a call just before 10:40 a.m. Thursday morning where, they say, two men had been struck by gunfire inside a residence on Kensington Avenue.
18-year-old shot on Northland Avenue
According to police, an 18-year-old woman was shot during a party. She was taken to ECMC and is described as stable.
Buffalo church begins taking donations for family of children who died in fire
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Cornerstone Ministries Church in Buffalo is accepting donations for the family of five children who died in a house fire on Dartmouth Avenue over the weekend. Wednesday, City officials released the children’s names: According to the Buffalo Fire Department, they were all siblings. The children’s 63-year-old grandmother, Lisa Liggins, was […]
Mental health hearing will bring NY Attorney General to visit Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York State Attorney General Letitia James will be in Buffalo for a hearing on mental health on Wednesday, Jan. 18. 2 On Your Side reached out to a local mental health advocate about this hearing. Karl Shallowhorn said he hopes this will allow state leaders...
