Buffalo, NY

Arrest made in Dunkirk hit-and-run

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — An arrest has been made in a hit-and-run that occurred in Dunkirk last month, according to police. 58-year-old Dwayne Nicholson of Dunkirk is accused of leaving the scene of a car vs pedestrian accident at the intersection of Lake Shore Drive East and Main Street in Dunkirk on December 30, 2022. […]
Buffalo business went without power for two weeks after storm

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Wonder Coffeehouse on Ganson Street in Buffalo had been waiting for complete power restoration for two weeks after the Christmas blizzard. The coffeehouse owner Kate Vacanti even pleaded with utility workers to allow her to get enough power to thaw out the water pipes in the building, which they did.
Teen shot in overnight shooting incident

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say they are investigating a shooting incident that occurred overnight. Police say they responded to a call just before 1 a.m. Saturday, where, they say, a victim had been struck by gunfire during “some type” of large gathering or party on Northland Avenue. The victim, an 18-year-old Buffalo female, […]
Business "up in the air" after looting during Christmas Blizzard

BUFFALO, NY — The Buffalo Police Department has made more than 20 arrests linked to looting and break-ins during the Christmas blizzard, and they say more arrests are expected. According to the Erie County District Attorney, three people have already been prosecuted, accused of targeting stores across the county.
Huge Outpouring Of Support For A Western New York Nurse

There may never be enough words, or expressions of gratitude, we can offer to those who are first responders and medical emergency professionals. The life saving work that these brave men and women do everyday goes above and beyond the call of duty in many cases. When there is an opportunity to give back, the generosity and outpouring of support is pretty incredible to witness.
Man saves dog that fell into Ellicott Creek

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — A Jack Russell terrier is home safe after falling into Ellicott Creek in the Town of Tonawanda. "When I watched him go down for the first time underwater, it made me a little nervous," said Jim Skoney, who successfully pulled a dog named Rufus from the water on Friday.
Weekend Buzz: Firefighter fired for her tattoo

On this week's edition of the Weekend Buzz, Dan, Scott, and Sandy discuss whether or not it was justified for an Alabama firefighter to be fired because of her tattoo. Plus, why Sandy wants her 18 year old daughter to move out.
Buffalo church begins taking donations for family of children who died in fire

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Cornerstone Ministries Church in Buffalo is accepting donations for the family of five children who died in a house fire on Dartmouth Avenue over the weekend. Wednesday, City officials released the children’s names: According to the Buffalo Fire Department, they were all siblings. The children’s 63-year-old grandmother, Lisa Liggins, was […]
