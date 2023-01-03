Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Go see a 3 billion-year-old moon rock, a section of the space station, video of the Sun's atmosphere, and an IMAX film!Erin has questions...Hampton, VA
New highly-anticipated eatery now open in VirginiaKristen WaltersWilliamsburg, VA
52-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall, Including Ross Dress For Less Store, Permanently Closing and Scheduled For DemolitionJoel EisenbergNorfolk, VA
Four Children From The Same Family Were Abducted Years Apart. One Of Them Has Never Been Found.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNewport News, VA
4 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Related
Shooting reported at Newport News elementary school
Dispatch received the first call about the incident at 2 p.m.
No injuries reported following school bus crash in Virginia Beach
According to dispatch, the call for the crash came in around 4:23 p.m. at the intersection of General Booth Blvd. and Nimmo Parkway.
Police investigate auto-pedestrian accident on Auburn Dr. in Virginia Beach
According to dispatch, the call for the crash came in around 8:23 p.m. in the 6500 block of Auburn Dr.
WAVY News 10
Not guilty verdict for man accused of shooting 5 people in Norfolk
WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. Not guilty verdict for man accused of shooting 5 …. WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. Report: US’s largest estuary, Chesapeake Bay, earns …. Report: US's largest estuary, Chesapeake Bay, earns D+. Motorist sent to hospital following overnight crash …. Pedestrian trespassing on...
WAVY News 10
Portsmouth holds community-wide vigil after record number of homicides
WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Portsmouth holds community-wide vigil after record …. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Following the Funds: Why the VB based special election …. WAVY-TV 10's Brett Hall reports. Report: US’s largest estuary, Chesapeake Bay, earns …. Report: US's largest estuary, Chesapeake Bay, earns...
Driver hospitalized after overnight crash in Suffolk
Police say one person was sent to a local hospital following an overnight crash in Suffolk.
13News Now Investigates: A record number of homicides in Hampton Roads
NORFOLK, Va. — Violence in Hampton Roads hit a new high in 2022. Homicides increased 7% to claim a total of 220 people last year across the seven cities, according to local police departments, FBI data, and records kept by 13News Now. That is double the amount from just...
Injuries confirmed after HRT bus, tractor-trailer collide at Newport News intersection
Emergency personnel are currently on the scene of an overturned tractor-trailer and an HRT bus that had run off the road in Newport News.
WAVY News 10
Accomack County to add time, days to high school schedule for rest of school year
Accomack County to add time, days to high school …. Third suspect arrested in connection to Sykes Ave. …. According to police, 18-year-old Analwah Jones turned herself into the Portsmouth Sheriff’s Office Wednesday. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/portsmouth/third-suspect-arrested-in-connection-to-sykes-ave-homicide/. Man charged with first-degree murder in connection …. Carlton J. Dillard, 39, has been charged...
Possible laptop of VB mass shooter now in attorney’s hands
A laptop computer believed to have belonged to the Virginia Beach mass shooter is still not in the hands of law enforcement, but 10 On Your Side has confirmed it has exchanged hands.
Cannonball found in Suffolk apartment backyard
A woman living in the Suffolk Acqua luxury apartments was just out walking her dog when she found something out of the ordinary, a cannonball.
13-year-old becomes fourth suspect in Portsmouth teen’s fatal shooting
A fourth suspect, a 13-year-old boy, has been arrested in connection with a shooting that left a 17-year-old dead in Portsmouth last month.
WAVY News 10
Trial underway for man accused of injuring Norfolk's youngest gun violence victim
WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. Trial underway for man accused of injuring Norfolk’s …. WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. Chopper 10 video of incident involving tractor-trailer …. January 5, 2023. Possible laptop of VB mass shooter headed to Department …. WAVY News 10. City of Virginia Beach...
WAVY News 10
Man charged with first-degree murder in connection to Atlanta Ave. shooting
Carlton J. Dillard, 39, has been charged with first-degree murder in connection to the homicide of 34-year-old William A. Jones, Portsmouth Police said. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/man-charged-with-first-degree-murder-in-connection-to-atlanta-ave-shooting/. Man charged with first-degree murder in connection …. Carlton J. Dillard, 39, has been charged with first-degree murder in connection to the homicide of 34-year-old William...
Pedestrian fatally struck by train in Suffolk
Police say a pedestrian was fatally struck by a train in Suffolk late Thursday evening.
wfxrtv.com
New details on laptop allegedly belonging to Virginia Beach mass shooter
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A delegate representing Virginia Beach gave 10 On Your Side exclusive new details into the contents of a laptop she claims belonged to the Virginia Beach mass shooter. He opened fire in Municipal Building 2 on May 31, 2019, killing 12 city employees. The...
Newport News shipbuilder turned businessman was murdered on Christmas Eve in Hampton
"He worked at the shipyard for about 11 years and he was in businesses for himself with two businesses. He was everything to everybody."
15-year-old accused in Gloucester homicide faces additional charges
A 15-year-old is facing multiple charges following a New Year's Day shooting that took the life of a 19-year-old and injured another person in Gloucester.
Portsmouth interim chief Stephen Jenkins named permanent Police Chief
Sources say the decision to appoint Jenkins to Police Chief was made by Interim City Manager Mimi Terry.
Virginia Beach courthouse cleared after evacuation due to bomb threat
The Virginia Beach courthouse has been evacuated following a bomb threat Tuesday morning.
Comments / 0