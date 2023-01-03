ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

WAVY News 10

Not guilty verdict for man accused of shooting 5 people in Norfolk

WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. Not guilty verdict for man accused of shooting 5 people in Norfolk.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Portsmouth holds community-wide vigil after record number of homicides

WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Portsmouth holds community-wide vigil after record number of homicides.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Accomack County to add time, days to high school schedule for rest of school year

Accomack County to add time, days to high school schedule for rest of school year. Third suspect arrested in connection to Sykes Ave. homicide. According to police, 18-year-old Analwah Jones turned herself into the Portsmouth Sheriff's Office Wednesday.
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
WAVY News 10

Man charged with first-degree murder in connection to Atlanta Ave. shooting

Carlton J. Dillard, 39, has been charged with first-degree murder in connection to the homicide of 34-year-old William A. Jones, Portsmouth Police said.
PORTSMOUTH, VA

