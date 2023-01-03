Read full article on original website
Church donates $40,000 to Rochester women's shelter
ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Women’s Shelter and Support Center has received $40,000 to buy a used van. The Community Presbyterian Church made the donation was part of a bequest to the church from Margaret Nelson, a longtime member and supporter of the church who died last year, just before her 102nd birthday. The van will be used to transport the shelter’s clients and to replace another vehicle.
City of Albert Lea asking for public input on trails in Freeborn County
(ABC 6 News) – Even though it’s winter, work continues on trails in Freeborn County. Officials and staff from the City of Albert Lea and Freeborn County along with members of the Freeborn County Trail Association, are working with the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) to plan a 13-mile trail along the former Union-Pacific rail corridor from Front Street in Albert Lea, through the city, and along Highway 13 to Hartland.
Alarming trend taking lives of seniors in Olmsted County
(ABC 6 News) – New data from the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office shows an alarming trend in deadly falls for seniors living in Olmsted County. The report states that in 2021, accidental falls were the leading cause of an unnatural death in seniors, taking the lives of 186 people. It says that once you are past 65+ years old, the risk of a fatal fall becomes more severe.
Albert Lea apartment project getting $450,000 state grant for site cleanup
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Albert Lea is sharing in $2.58 million in state funding to investigate or clean up contamination sites approved for redevelopment. The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) awarded funding to six communities through its Contamination Cleanup and Investigation Grant Program. The state grants are expected to leverage more than $411 million in private investment, creating or retaining 240 jobs and establishing 1,158 housing units — 409 of which will be affordable housing. This grant round will also fund the investigation and clean-up of 78.16 acres.
Missing: Thomas McElroy, 43, last seen leaving Mayo Clinic in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. -- Authorities are asking for the public's assistance in finding 43-year-old Thomas McElroy.Police say McElroy left Mayo Clinic St. Marys Hospital in Rochester around 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 27 and was last seen near 11th Avenue Southwest.McElroy is described as 5-foot-8 and weighs 150 pounds. Police say he has brown hair and brown eyes.Police say McElroy was not dressed appropriately for the outdoor weather and may be seeking shelter.Anyone with information on McElroy's whereabouts is asked to contact the Rochester Police Department at 507-328-6800.
Injury Crash on I-35 Near Hinckley Involved Rochester Residents
Hinckley, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two Rochester residents and an elderly Fillmore County man were involved in an injury crash yesterday on a slippery section of I-35 in east-central Minnesota. The State Patrol says an SUV driven by 56-year-old James Southwick of Rochester was headed north on the freeway when...
First Mayo Clinic baby of 2023
(ABC 6 News) – It’s a girl! The First Mayo Clinic baby was born in Rochester on Sunday at 1:42 a.m. Alice Kelly Johnson was born to Amanda and Jerome Johnson of Albert Lea. She weighs 7 lbs 2 oz. The first baby of 2023 at Mayo Clinic...
Mayo Clinic makes urgent plea for O- blood donors
Mayo Clinic's blood donation centers in Rochester are urgently seeking O- blood donors to help save patients' lives. The Mayo Clinic Blood Donation Center put out a plea on Wednesday, asking any O- donors to schedule an appointment and help restock the shelves. "We have appointment times open today, tomorrow,...
Teen Injured In Crash In Fillmore County
(Fillmore County, MN) – A teenager is injured after a crash in Fillmore County. A 16-year-old from Decorah was driving on Highway 44 when his vehicle left the road, hit a mailbox, and went into a ditch. The teen was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities say the crash happened when the roads were icy.
Home At Top of Rochester Minnesota’s Pill Hill for Sale!
What we have here is a 1950 home for sale at the top of Pill Hill for $789,900...and you're just a three-minute stroll from one of Rochester Minnesota's most famous homes. Honey, I Just Found Out Plumbers Live Just Down the Street!. The home's address is 1050 Plummer Circle SW,...
Crash Slows Hwy. 52 Traffic During Friday Morning Commute in Rochester (Update)
Update 1/6/23 1 p.m. Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- No one was hurt in a two vehicle crash that slowed southbound traffic on Hwy. 52 in Rochester Friday morning. The State Patrol's crash report says a Toyota and Jeep were traveling south on Hwy. 52 when the two vehicles collided at the highway's interchange with Hwy.14/Civic Center Dr. shortly before 8 a.m. The driver of the Jeep was identified as 22-year-old Morgan Holton of Rochester and the Toyota driver was identified as 27-year-old Allison English of Rochester.
Weather-Related Closings and Announcements for Tuesday, January 3rd, 2023
A wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, and snow fell across southeast Minnesota overnight and has created difficult travel conditions throughout the area. Real-time road conditions are always available for you to check before heading out on our free app. Because of the inclement weather some area schools decided to...
Icy Roads in Rochester Area, Travel Not Advised in SW Minnesota
Worthington, MN (KROC-AM News)- Officials are advising motorists against traveling in the southwestern corner of Minnesota. MnDOT said Tuesday morning that heavy snow with strong winds has reduced visibility in Rock and Nobles Counties. The no travel advisory includes I-90 from Worthington to the South Dakota border, Hwy. 75 from Luverne to the Iowa border and Hwy. 59 from north of Worthington to the Iowa border.
Federal Medical Center Rochester to hold job recruitment event Saturday
(ABC 6 News) – The Federal Medical Center (FMC) in Rochester will be holding a job recruitment event on Saturday, Jan. 7. The event is from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and is in support of the Federal Bureau of Prison’s National Recruitment initiative. FMC Rochester is scheduled to host recruitment events on the first Saturday of each month through the end of the fiscal year 2023.
Popular Farm in Rochester Ending 2022 With a Sad News
A Popular Farm in Southeast Minnesota Is Ending 2022 With a Sad Announcement. 2022 is ending on a sad note in Southeast Minnesota. Pauley Alpaca Company, which is located in Rochester, Minnesota, has been allowing visitors to enjoy their farm for the past 10 years. If you couldn't figure it out from their name, well, they are known for some pretty incredible alpacas. Unfortunately, 2022 is ending on a sad note for them.
Narcan used to revive man in suspected Rochester OD
(ABC 6 News) – A 47-year-old Rochester man was transported to St. Marys hospital Monday, Jan. 4 after a suspected overdose. According to Rochester police, the man’s girlfriend called officers to the 3000 block of Appleton Lane NW at about 12:35 p.m. after awakening from a joint nap and realizing the man had stopped breathing. The woman called 9-1-1 and began CPR, according to police, until RPD and the Rochester Fire Department arrived.
County funds deputy for drug unit
While the South Central Drug Investigation Unit (SCDIU) deals with drug crimes, Commander Ben Johnson says the name isn’t entirely accurate. “It’s targeting violent crime,” he told Steele County commissioners last week. The unit currently has five investigators, with approval for a sixth, and serves Steele, Freeborn,...
Rochester man charged in fatal shooting in Minneapolis
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man, accused in a 2021 fatal shooting in Moorhead, was charged Wednesday for a shooting that killed a man near U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis last week. Idris Adbillahi Haji-Mohamed, 27, of Rochester, was formally charged Wednesday with second-degree intentional murder in the...
I-35 accident sends Fillmore County man to the hospital
PINE COUNTY, Minn. – Three people from southeast Minnesota were involved in a crash on Interstate 35 north of the Twin Cities. It happened just before 5:30 pm Wednesday near mile marker 178 in Mission Creek Township. The Minnesota State Patrol says James Wayne Southwick, 56 of Rochester, was driving north on I-35 when he went into the right ditch and rolled. Southwick’s vehicle came to rest upside down.
