Signed by the Los Angeles Dodgers to a Minor League contract heading into the 2022 season, Yency Almonte proved to be a valuable piece of their bullpen throughout last season. Almonte, who joined the Dodgers after spending four seasons with the Colorado Rockies, was an integral part of the relief staff for manager Dave Roberts. He appeared in 33 games for a total of 35.1 innings, yielding an impressive 1.02 ERA, 0.79 WHIP, and with 33 strikeouts and .150 batting average against.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO