Baltimore, MD

Eric Hosmer, Cubs closing in on deal

The Chicago Cubs are closing in on another significant free agency splash. According to reports from Jon Heyman, the Cubs and veteran first baseman Eric Hosmer are closing in on a deal in free agency which would bring the 33-year-old to the North Side of Chicago. Via Heyman on Twitter:
Cubs, First Baseman Eric Hosmer Agree to Deal

2022 Los Angeles Dodgers Player Reviews: Yency Almonte

Signed by the Los Angeles Dodgers to a Minor League contract heading into the 2022 season, Yency Almonte proved to be a valuable piece of their bullpen throughout last season. Almonte, who joined the Dodgers after spending four seasons with the Colorado Rockies, was an integral part of the relief staff for manager Dave Roberts. He appeared in 33 games for a total of 35.1 innings, yielding an impressive 1.02 ERA, 0.79 WHIP, and with 33 strikeouts and .150 batting average against.
