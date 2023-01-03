Read full article on original website
Related
Black women are worn out from discrimination in corporate America. They're leaving to launch their own businesses, creating a hole for talent across industries.
Tired of racism and microaggressions, some Black women in corporate America are breaking into entrepreneurship so they can be their own boss.
waste360.com
Federal Recycling & Waste Solutions Certified by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council
ST. LOUIS, Mo. —Federal Recycling & Waste Solutions, a business specializing in recycling and waste management solutions, is proud to announce national certification as a Women’s Business Enterprise by the Women’s Business Development Center (WBDC) Midwest, a regional certifying partner of the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).
waste360.com
Covanta Announces Organizational Transformation
MORRISTOWN, N.J.-- Today, Covanta, a leader in sustainable materials management providing solutions to businesses and communities, announced a company-wide reorganization to empower regional teams and enhance its focus on current and future customers. This reorganization will accelerate Covanta's growth by enabling customers and community centers to have the company's best-in-class regional teams at their disposal with technological offerings including ZWTL, logistics, materials processing, recycling and negative carbon capabilities. This new strategy will improve efficiencies and advance decision-making while improving both customer and employee outcomes based on local needs.
waste360.com
Valicor Environmental Services Acquires Usher Oil
MONROE, Ohio-= --Valicor Environmental Services (“Valicor”), North America’s largest provider of non-hazardous wastewater treatment and recycling services, today announced it has acquired Usher Oil (“Usher”), a centralized wastewater treatment facility (“CWT”) in Detroit. The acquisition strengthens Valicor’s leading position in the Detroit market, enabling the company to provide sustainable wastewater treatment and recycling services to an expanded base of customers and better serve its existing clients in the region.
Mango Publishes Tier 3 Suppliers as Part of Sustainability Push
Mango kicked off the new year by becoming Spain’s first major fashion company to publicly divulge a list of its Tier 3 suppliers, the retailer revealed Monday. The move, which follows last year’s publication of its Tier 1 and 2 factories, another Spanish fashion nameplate first, is part of a broader sustainability strategy that aims to provide full traceability and transparency of Mango’s supply chain. Drilling down this deep isn’t easy. In a 2021 survey of more than 200 brands, retailers, suppliers, manufacturers and sourcing agents in the Asia Pacific, North America and Europe, only 19 percent of respondents claimed to have...
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear Attack
When it comes to nightmare scenarios for the United States, a nuclear attack from a foreign power has to rank among the worst possible choices. While the likelihood of such a strike is low, that does not stop experts from trying to prepare for any possibility. A new story by Business Insider lists the following six cities as the most likely to be at risk in the vent of a future nuclear attack on the United States:
Primaloft Partner Closer to Building Sustainable Manufacturing Plant
Origin Materials Inc. is scaling onwards and upwards in a big way. The carbon-negative materials company with the mission to enable the world’s transition to sustainable materials secured funding to build a new factory in Louisiana. The company announced that the Louisiana State Bond Commission plans to give its final approval of up to $1.5 billion of tax-exempt bondstofinance the construction of Origin 2, its first world-scale manufacturing facility to be located in Geismar, La. In February, the pending state and local incentives were estimated to be worth more than $100 million. In addition, a private activity bond (PAB) volume cap allocation from the...
waste360.com
Biden-Harris Administration Announces $40 Million in Grants for Tribes and Intertribal Consortia to Improve Recycling Infrastructure
WASHINGTON - , the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced the availability of $40 million in grants for recycling infrastructure projects for Tribes and intertribal consortia. EPA published a Request for Applications to solicit interest by Tribes and intertribal consortia for the third funding opportunity in the new Solid Waste Infrastructure for Recycling (SWIFR) grant program funded by the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law invested $375 million in funding for new recycling, reuse and waste prevention programs and initiatives, the largest investment in recycling infrastructure to EPA in 30 years.
foodlogistics.com
4 Agro-Informatics Trends Transforming the Food Industry in 2023
Driving the food industry forward from the ground up, the agricultural industry looks much different today than it did hundreds of years ago. Mechanization changed agriculture’s reliance on human labor and horsepower. The Green Revolution harnessed selective breeding, allowing more grain to be produced per acre, helping to feed the growing population and enabling food producers to create new products. Over the past few years, this change has continued, with an increasing focus on sustainability worldwide, driven by consumer demands and changing production policies to support this. A large part of this is driven in the agricultural industry, where sustainability improvements are fed throughout the production chain.
waste360.com
EQT's Covanta Completes First Acquisitions of 2023 - Globalcycle and Global Remediation Services
Covanta is already adding to its portfolio of acquisitions at the start of 2023. The company, under EQT Infrastructure's ownership, has purchased Globalcycle and Global Remediation Services, adding to Covanta's New England footprint and sustainable materials management line of offerings. “We share Covanta’s unwavering passion for sustainability and for delivering...
sheenmagazine.com
Meet Five African-American Trailblazers To Watch in the Tax Industry In 2023
Finding a great professional to manage your taxes and other aspects of your business financial affairs can sometimes be challenging. With the IRS increasing its audit activity, these five tax professionals are doing everything to ensure their clients are subject to any undue scrutiny. If you recall, in 2020 most...
abovethelaw.com
A Business Of Law Check-Up For Midsize Firms
Today’s marketplace requires law firm leaders to take a closer look at the future viability of their business. Hear from legal industry experts as they share their insights in this in-depth discussion brought to you by our friends at SurePoint. This on-demand webinar covers:. Client service: understanding what clients...
waste360.com
Plastics Industry Association Releases 2022 Economic Recap
Despite a downturn in economic growth, the U.S. plastics industry continued to shift upwards. Dr. Perc Pineda, chief economist at the Plastics Industry Association, published a recap of the industry and its growth throughout the supply chain in 2022. "Data shows that the U.S. economy’s output contracted in the first...
The Advancement of Robotics: How Robots are Changing Manufacturing and Service Industries
Robots have been a fixture in manufacturing industries for decades, but in recent years, the advancement of robotics technology has allowed them to take on an increasingly wider range of tasks and responsibilities. In this article, we will explore how robots are changing manufacturing and service industries, and consider the potential benefits and drawbacks of this trend.
wealthinsidermag.com
Christopher Tarhan of Tarhanmotorsport: The Expert in Marketing Strategies for Motorsports
Motorsport is an exciting, challenging and sometimes dangerous industry. For those who are bold enough to thrive on its challenges in can also be a very lucrative business for many brands, companies and personalities. It is highly embraced by people worldwide and draws the attention of thousands of fans in attendance and millions more watching at home. Many entrepreneurs and companies have taken advantage of the opportunity to be involved in the sport to create more brand awareness for their products and services. Although motorsports marketing is alluring and exciting, it can be one of the most challenging industries to navigate without the right expertise on your side. Today, many marketing agencies are helping entrepreneurs and businesses handle their marketing within the motorsports world. Christopher Tarhan is a leading marketing strategist in the industry who is offering unique marketing strategies to help businesses achieve success.
Ammonia release at North Carolina food plant sends 4 workers to hospital, company says
Another worker’s death is believed to be unrelated, officials said.
itbusinessnet.com
University of Bristol’s Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship partners with Genie AI to provide free legal contracts for next generation of entrepreneurs
25% of its Centre of Innovation and Entrepreneurship graduates go on to start their own company. Partnership will provide new, existing, and alumni students triple the normal free access to Genie AI’s legal library with all the contract templates and clauses they need to start and scale a business to Series A.
Green jobs are booming, but too few employees have sustainability skills to fill them – here are 4 ways to get training
Green jobs go beyond solar panel installation and wind turbine maintenance. They’re found in fields from design to economics and in many types of management.
The Importance of Business Skills for Engineers
As an engineer, you are trained in technical skills such as math, physics, and computer programming. However, in today's rapidly changing business environment, it is important for engineers to have a well-rounded skill set that includes business skills as well.
CoinTelegraph
‘Sustex - World Technology for Impact and Climate Action’: Shaping UAE’s sustainability future
The climate action revolution is well and truly upon us. The stakes are high for everyone involved, from governments to the industrial and private sectors. As a community, we are heading toward a global sustainability revolution supported by technological innovation and digital transformation. Our efforts to achieve net zero and decarbonization and to drive positive climate action will depend on the strategic implementation of emerging technologies such as blockchain and other new-age innovations.
Comments / 0