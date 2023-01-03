Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Yankees pinning 3 veteran outfielders against each other in outfield position battle
The New York Yankees have taken a rather conservative approach toward filling the vacant left field position. Management has already indicated that rolling with players currently on the roster is a likely possibility, but I wouldn’t rule out a potential trade before spring training starts in a few weeks.
Yardbarker
Orioles Make A Puzzling Move After Acquiring A First Baseman
The Baltimore Orioles were expected to be big spenders this offseason. But up to this point, the most significant moves they have made were for pitchers Kyle Gibson and Mychal Givens and second baseman Adam Frazier. The moves should improve the team, but they aren’t the marquee moves we were...
MLB rumors: Minnesota Twins, Baltimore Orioles, Chicago Cubs
A focus on pitching for the Minnesota Twins and Baltimore Orioles and first base for the Chicago Cubs is the subject of some of the latest MLB rumors. MLB rumors: Michael Wacha on the radar of Minnesota Twins, Baltimore Orioles. According to an article by Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic...
NBC Sports
Four Marlins pitchers Red Sox could acquire in Casas trade
On paper, the Boston Red Sox and Miami Marlins are perfect trade partners. The Red Sox have a glaring need for controllable starting pitching at the top of their rotation and the Marlins could use a big bat. Both have the assets to make such a deal happen. In fact,...
Chicago Cubs Ranked 19th in MLB.com's Initial 2023 Power Rankings
In their first MLB power rankings for the 2023 season, MLB.com isn't impressed with the Cubs' offseason, ranking them 19th out of 30 teams.
batterypower.com
Braves News: Recent minor league signings, potential shortstop candidates, more
With 2023 just beginning, Atlanta Braves news is running thin as the offseason trudges on. The most recent Braves moves came on New Year’s Eve, as two minor leaguers agreed to contracts. The Braves signed second baseman Mitchell Tolman to a minor league deal on December 15. On December...
Craig Kimbrel reveals why he chose Phillies in MLB free agency
The Los Angeles Dodgers exchanged AJ Pollock for Craig Kimbrel prior to the 2022 season to bolster their bullpen depth. Alas, Kimbrel fell short of expectations in Dodger blue, as he lost the closer job late in the season following a string of poor performances. Nevertheless, Kimbrel remains elite in missing bats, and the Philadelphia Phillies came calling this offseason as a result in an attempt to buy low on the formerly elite closer.
chatsports.com
Ryan O’Hearn traded to the Orioles
The Royals announced they have traded first baseman Ryan O’Hearn to the Baltimore Orioles for cash considerations. O’Hearn was designated for assignment last week to make room for Jordan Lyles. Baltimore will now be responsible for O’Hearn’s $1.4 million contract that the Royals signed this fall.
