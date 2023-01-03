ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Yardbarker

Orioles Make A Puzzling Move After Acquiring A First Baseman

The Baltimore Orioles were expected to be big spenders this offseason. But up to this point, the most significant moves they have made were for pitchers Kyle Gibson and Mychal Givens and second baseman Adam Frazier. The moves should improve the team, but they aren’t the marquee moves we were...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

Four Marlins pitchers Red Sox could acquire in Casas trade

On paper, the Boston Red Sox and Miami Marlins are perfect trade partners. The Red Sox have a glaring need for controllable starting pitching at the top of their rotation and the Marlins could use a big bat. Both have the assets to make such a deal happen. In fact,...
BOSTON, MA
batterypower.com

Braves News: Recent minor league signings, potential shortstop candidates, more

With 2023 just beginning, Atlanta Braves news is running thin as the offseason trudges on. The most recent Braves moves came on New Year’s Eve, as two minor leaguers agreed to contracts. The Braves signed second baseman Mitchell Tolman to a minor league deal on December 15. On December...
ClutchPoints

Craig Kimbrel reveals why he chose Phillies in MLB free agency

The Los Angeles Dodgers exchanged AJ Pollock for Craig Kimbrel prior to the 2022 season to bolster their bullpen depth. Alas, Kimbrel fell short of expectations in Dodger blue, as he lost the closer job late in the season following a string of poor performances. Nevertheless, Kimbrel remains elite in missing bats, and the Philadelphia Phillies came calling this offseason as a result in an attempt to buy low on the formerly elite closer.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
chatsports.com

Ryan O’Hearn traded to the Orioles

The Royals announced they have traded first baseman Ryan O’Hearn to the Baltimore Orioles for cash considerations. O’Hearn was designated for assignment last week to make room for Jordan Lyles. Baltimore will now be responsible for O’Hearn’s $1.4 million contract that the Royals signed this fall.
BALTIMORE, MD

