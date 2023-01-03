Read full article on original website
Robert Edward “Bob” Hines, 85
Robert Edward “Bob” Hines, 85, of Ellwood City passed away peacefully on January 3rd at his son’s home. Bob was born on December 19, 1937, the son of the late Edward John Hines and Helen (Smith) Hines. He graduated from Lincoln High School and served in the U.S. Air Force, then moved to California to work for Matthews Conveyor, where he met and married Sylvia Eleanor Wilson. Bob and family later moved to Nebraska, where he earned an A.A. degree and worked as the general manager at MFS/York/StorMor. Over time his work came to involve more and more sales to the Far East and he moved to Bangkok, Thailand. He lived in Thailand until recently, planning and supervising construction and modernization of agricultural storage facilities in many countries before retiring in Bangkok. Most years he traveled to Pennsylvania in the summer months and enjoyed grilling steaks and hot dogs for his family on the Fourth of July. He was an avid fan of the Pirates, Steelers, and Pitt Panthers, and was in the stands at Forbes Field for Game 7 of the 1960 World Series, when the Pirates beat the Yankees on Bill Mazeroski’s walk-off home run. In recent years Bob enjoyed attending games at PNC Park, especially when he could take his children and grandchildren.
Gary L. “Shorty” Armstrong, 72
Gary L. “Shorty” Armstrong, 72, of Wampum passed away Thursday, January 5, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Hospital following injuries sustained from a motor vehicle accident. Born February 6, 1950 in Ellwood City, he was the son of the late Plummer and Lucy Goodland Armstrong. He was married to Debra A. Clark Armstrong.
George Guido: After 50 years, wishing a fond farewell
Well, my dear readers, it’s time to say goodbye. After 34 years with the Valley News Dispatch/Tribune-Review, tack on 16 more with the former Westmoreland Cable 3 and WKPA Radio, I’ve done what I love to do for a half-century. I could go on for another 50 thanking...
Linda L. Hall
Linda L. Hall, 68, of Franklin, died peacefully January 3, 2023, after an extended illness, at The Caring Place in Franklin. Born December 20, 1954, in Oil City, she was a daughter of the late Raymond and Elsie Blauser Miller. Linda attended Cranberry High School. She was a very good...
Fire consumes Cranberry Township house
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Fire crews responded to a fully involved house fire late Saturday night in Cranberry Township, Butler County. It broke out around 11:30 p.m. in the 9500 block of Goehring Road. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 spoke with the fire chief on scene who said no one...
Jeffrey Charles Gadley
Jeffrey Charles Gadley, 34, of Cranberry, passed away at home on January 1, 2023. Born October, 10, 1988, Jeff was the son of Melody Blair and the late Larry Gadley. Jeff loved spending time with his daughter, playing board games and telling trucker stories. He drove truck for several companies...
POLICE: Weekly Police Blotter
On December 29, 2022 at approximately 12:06 p.m., PA State Police investigated a reported theft of services at Harmony Hardscape & Landscape, located on Route 422, Slippery Rock Township. The victim related that on September 12, 2022, a check, which had been supplied by their customer, in the amount of $3,865.78 had been denied by Wesbanco as having insufficient funds. The victim related that a single payment was made on 11/11/22, but that the victim has been unsuccessful in establishing contact with the customer since the date. An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact PA State Police New Castle, referencing PA 2022-1654754.
Ellwood City Public Library Activities For Week of January 9
The Ellwood City Area Public Library offers a variety of weekly activities. Information is available by calling the library at 724-758-6458. The Library has partnered with Seneca Library District, Oil Creek Library District, Erie County Public Library and Crawford County Federated Library System for e-books. You can now use the Overdrive or Libby App. to borrow books from the above Libraries. Please call the library with any questions.
Fire at vacant New Castle hotel under investigation
New Castle Firefighters were called to a fire at a vacant hotel in the downtown area Sunday morning.
Demolition permit approved for site of old Ponderosa in Chippewa Township
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- There's new life coming to the site of an old Ponderosa Steakhouse location in Beaver County.Chippewa Township shared a photo of the location, saying that it's approved a demolition permit for the site along Shenango Road.The township says it's already gotten several proposals from different restaurants with a drive-thru.It's unclear what may end up building on the site.
Brenda Faye Moore, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Brenda Faye Moore, 57, departed this life Sunday, December 25, 2022 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Medical Center Youngstown. Brenda was born September 14, 1965 in Memphis, Tennessee, the daughter of Marshall, Sr. and Lela Stigall Moore. She was a graduate of The Rayen...
Funeral arrangements set for Brackenridge police Chief Justin McIntire
Funeral arrangements have been set for late Brackenridge police Chief Justin McIntire, who was killed Monday in the line of duty. The arrangements were confirmed by Ross Walker III, owner of Ross G. Walker Funeral Home in New Kensington. Visitation will take place from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday and...
Pittsburgh man missing since mid-December found dead in cemetery
Pittsburgh police detectives found a man dead Saturday morning inside St. Peter’s Cemetery in the city’s Lincoln-Lemington neighborhood. Police identified the man as Kneno “Cino” Weaver, 28, of Homewood. Weaver initially was reported as a missing person on Dec. 18. He was last seen at the...
'They're not going to leave him': Brackenridge officers keep watch over fallen chief
Police officers from across Western Pennsylvania are keeping watch over Brackenridge, as the borough’s own officers stand guard over their fallen chief. At least one officer from Brackenridge has remained alongside Chief Justin McIntire’s body since he was killed in the line of duty Monday. “There has been...
17-year-old boy in Mercer County dies after shooting
SHARON, Pa. — Sharon city police are investigating after a 17 year-old boy died from gunshot wounds on Saturday night. Police Chief Edward Stable said officers found the boy shot in the torso just before 9:15 p.m. in the area of W. Budd Street, between Dock Street and the Shenango Valley Freeway. That area is just east of the Shenango River.
Shooting under investigation in Ross Township
ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A shooting led to a closure of the northbound side of McKnight Road on Thursday. Watch the breaking news report in the video above. Detective Sgt. Brian Kohlhepp of the Ross Township Police Department confirmed the shooting to Pittsburgh Action News 4. There was a...
Crews battle Washington County fire
ELRAMA, Pa. — A Washington County home appears heavily damaged after a fire ripped through it Friday afternoon. Video footage from Chopper 11 shows smoke coming from a home, located at 42 Ramage Ave., Elrama. A 911 dispatcher said no injuries have been reported so far. The call came...
Pittsburgh's last remaining bathhouse set to undergo rehab project
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The rehab project on the city's last remaining bathhouse is scheduled to begin in the spring.The South Side building is set to receive a major overhaul to help preserve its historic architecture while also making it more sustainable.The pool will close during renovations. But once renovations are complete, the city hopes to keep the bathhouse open year-round.
Family of Campbell fire victim questions her death
They question why Ami Maldonado never made it out or called for help.
Man facing DUI charge after Lawrence County crash
Reports said that charges are pending at this time.
