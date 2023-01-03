Robert Edward “Bob” Hines, 85, of Ellwood City passed away peacefully on January 3rd at his son’s home. Bob was born on December 19, 1937, the son of the late Edward John Hines and Helen (Smith) Hines. He graduated from Lincoln High School and served in the U.S. Air Force, then moved to California to work for Matthews Conveyor, where he met and married Sylvia Eleanor Wilson. Bob and family later moved to Nebraska, where he earned an A.A. degree and worked as the general manager at MFS/York/StorMor. Over time his work came to involve more and more sales to the Far East and he moved to Bangkok, Thailand. He lived in Thailand until recently, planning and supervising construction and modernization of agricultural storage facilities in many countries before retiring in Bangkok. Most years he traveled to Pennsylvania in the summer months and enjoyed grilling steaks and hot dogs for his family on the Fourth of July. He was an avid fan of the Pirates, Steelers, and Pitt Panthers, and was in the stands at Forbes Field for Game 7 of the 1960 World Series, when the Pirates beat the Yankees on Bill Mazeroski’s walk-off home run. In recent years Bob enjoyed attending games at PNC Park, especially when he could take his children and grandchildren.

