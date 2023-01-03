Read full article on original website
EQT's Covanta Completes First Acquisitions of 2023 - Globalcycle and Global Remediation Services
Covanta is already adding to its portfolio of acquisitions at the start of 2023. The company, under EQT Infrastructure's ownership, has purchased Globalcycle and Global Remediation Services, adding to Covanta's New England footprint and sustainable materials management line of offerings. “We share Covanta’s unwavering passion for sustainability and for delivering...
Valicor Environmental Services Acquires Usher Oil
MONROE, Ohio-= --Valicor Environmental Services (“Valicor”), North America’s largest provider of non-hazardous wastewater treatment and recycling services, today announced it has acquired Usher Oil (“Usher”), a centralized wastewater treatment facility (“CWT”) in Detroit. The acquisition strengthens Valicor’s leading position in the Detroit market, enabling the company to provide sustainable wastewater treatment and recycling services to an expanded base of customers and better serve its existing clients in the region.
Plastics Industry Association Releases 2022 Economic Recap
Despite a downturn in economic growth, the U.S. plastics industry continued to shift upwards. Dr. Perc Pineda, chief economist at the Plastics Industry Association, published a recap of the industry and its growth throughout the supply chain in 2022. "Data shows that the U.S. economy’s output contracted in the first...
Canada Plastics Pact Welcomes Three New Partners
OTTAWA -- Canada Plastics Pact (CPP) is pleased to welcome three new Partners in Q4 of 2022 who united under the CPP’s shared action plan to build a circular economy for plastics packaging in Canada. New CPP Partners include a knowledge-based plastics tech startup, a leading university in Canada...
