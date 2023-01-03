Read full article on original website
13 crucial minutes: A timeline of how the University of Idaho murders unfolded
An updated timeline into the University of Idaho slayings was revealed in the case’s newly released police report — which indicates Bryan Kohberger allegedly carried out the horrific crime in as little as 13 minutes. Before the police affidavit was made public Thursday, officials had said they believed the four students were slain inside their off-campus Moscow home sometime between 3 and 4 a.m. on Nov. 13. According to the affidavit, the one-hour timeframe has since been narrowed down to 25 minutes, with police now thinking Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kernodle’s boyfriend...
The white sedan: How police found suspect in Idaho slayings
The white sedan cruised past the gray, three-story rental home on a dead-end street in Moscow, Idaho. Then again. And again. It was unusual behavior in the residential, hillside neighborhood in the quiet hours before dawn. And according to a police affidavit released Thursday, surveillance videos showing the vehicle that November night were key to unraveling the gruesome mystery of who killed four University of Idaho students inside the house.
Key takeaways from court documents in case against Bryan Kohberger and some questions that remain
MOSCOW, Id. (CNN) -- DNA allegedly found on a knife sheath recovered at the murder scene. A roommate described a masked figure with "bushy eyebrows." Phone records showed the suspect was near the victims' residence numerous times in the months before the killings. Nearly two months after the killings of...
University of Idaho student Xana Kernodle got DoorDash delivery just minutes before her murder
University of Idaho student Xana Kernodle received a DoorDash delivery less than 20 minutes before she was stabbed to death inside her home, according to an arrest affidavit released Thursday. The 20-year-old marketing major’s final meal — likely from Jack in the Box, as The Post’s pictures taken inside the house show — was dropped off by a driver at the house on King Road in Moscow at 4 a.m., according to the probable cause affidavit. Kernodle was active on her phone at 4:12 a.m. but had been slaughtered alongside her boyfriend Ethan Chapin, 20, in her bedroom by 4:25, investigators...
Court documents reveal evidence linking suspect to Idaho murders
A police affidavit released Thursday details alleged evidence connecting a suspect to the killing of four University of Idaho students, including DNA found at the crime scene. "48 Hours" correspondent Peter Van Sant sat down with friends and colleagues of Bryan Kohberger to learn more about the suspect.
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger's dad mentioned WSU SWAT shooting in new police bodycam
MOSCOW, Idaho - Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger and his father mentioned a Washington State University shooting to an Indiana deputy during a traffic stop on their cross-country trip to Pennsylvania in mid-December, new bodycam footage reveals, along with the suspect's voice. The encounter happened several hours before state police...
EXPLAINER: Next steps and new details in Idaho killings
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — It’s been weeks since four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in their beds, and now some of the mystery surrounding the case may soon fall away. Bryan Kohberger, who was attending a nearby university around the time of the killings, was...
Pennsylvania officials share details on arrest of Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger
Pennsylvania law enforcement officials held a news conference to release details about the arrest last week of Bryan Kohberger, the suspect in the murders of four University of Idaho students. Watch their full remarks.
Idaho murders suspect makes first court appearance
The man suspected of killing four University of Idaho students will be extradited to Idaho after he waived his extradition rights in Pennsylvania. CBS News correspondent Danya Bacchus reports.
Suspect in students' stabbing deaths in Idaho jail after extradition from Pennsylvania
Bryan Christopher Kohberger, the man accused of fatally stabbing four University of Idaho students, was jailed Wednesday night in Idaho, where he is charged in the deaths. After landing in Pullman, Washington, less than 10 miles from Moscow, Idaho, he was escorted by officers from the Pennsylvania State Police plane to a waiting vehicle, which was part of the caravan of five vehicles that made the short drive across the Idaho border.
Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger’s defense team hires crime scene reconstruction expert
Accused killer Bryan Kohberger’s defense team has hired a veteran Washington state crime scene reconstruction expert. Forensic expert Matthew Noedel, owner and operator of Noedel Scientific, and his team spent five hours inside the home on 1122 King Street, Moscow, where four University of Idaho students were brutally stabbed on Nov. 13. While Kohberger faced a Pennsylvania judge on Tuesday and agreed to be extradited to Idaho, Noedel’s team painstakingly examined the inside of the three-story house and the perimeter of the property, which had earlier been combed for evidence by police forensic teams. The Post confirmed with Moscow Police Kohberger’s legal team, including...
Arizona inmate withdraws execution request, citing recent executions he says amounted "to torture"
Phoenix — An Arizona death row inmate has withdrawn his request to be executed. In a handwritten motion dated Wednesday and addressed to the Arizona Supreme Court, Aaron Gunches cited three recent executions he said were "carried out in a manner that amounts to torture," noting that Arizona Department of Corrections execution team members struggled to insert IV lines during the lethal injection process.
Bryan Kohberger's friends say the accused killer was overweight and bullied in high school
Before his arrest on December 30, 2022, Bryan Kohberger was studying for his Ph.D. in criminology and was a teaching assistant in the Department of Criminal Justice at Washington State University. He lived in an on-campus apartment, roughly eight miles from the scene of the brutal murders of four University of Idaho students that he now stands accused of.
Everything we know about Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger’s parents
Accused Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger grew up in an apparently average family with a “warm-hearted” mother, records and witnesses attest. Kohberger, 28, was arrested Dec. 30 at his parents’ home in Albrightsville, Pa., almost seven weeks after the stabbing deaths of University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, in their off-campus house in Moscow on Nov. 13. Born in 1994, Kohberger is the youngest child and only son of Michael Kohberger Jr., 67, and Maryann Kohberger, 62. Along with his older sisters, Amanda and Melissa, Kohberger was raised largely in nearby Effort,...
Colorado rolled out one of the nation's first alert systems for missing Indigenous people. The first person it was used for was found dead.
A 27-year-old man in Colorado went missing a day before the state's new Missing Indigenous Person Alerts system went live on Dec. 30. One week later, he was found dead. A Missing Indigenous Person Alert for Wanbli Vigil was issued Jan. 3, four days after the system went live. The Lakota man had last been seen in Denver on Dec. 29 and was the first missing person's case to activate the statewide alert system, which operates under the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, according to CBS Colorado.
Washington bank CEO survives deadly plane crash
PROVO, Utah — It was a snowy Monday morning in Provo, Utah where a plane barely made it off the runway before crashing. “We were cleaning up taxi lanes and clearing up some of the chunks of ice on the air field,” said Director of the Provo Airport, Brian Torgersen.
Canyon County couple claim Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle winner
First thing Thursday morning, Steve Mitchell of Nampa got the phone call of a lifetime from his wife, Kim, telling him they were this year’s winners of the Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle. The post Canyon County couple claim Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle winner appeared first on Local News 8.
New California Law Could Set A Trend For Idaho
"DoN't CaLiFoRniA mY IdAho!" First off, let's calm down! This isn't a push for Idaho to adopt the ways of California by any means. That being said, California just passed a law that could entice other states to follow... and while it doesn't necessarily mean more "freedom", it does mean inmates will be entitled to a privilege previously not allowed.
Wrong-way car crash kills Connecticut Rep. Quentin Williams
Connecticut state Rep. Quentin Williams was identified as one of two victims in a wrong-way fatal car crash.
These Can Only Be Found In Two Places In The World And Idaho Is One Of Them
Idaho star garnets are a rare and beautiful gemstone that can be found only in the state of Idaho, in the United States. These garnets are known for their deep, purplish-red color and their bright, star-like shine when they are cut and polished.
