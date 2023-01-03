ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Early snowpack is good sign for impact on drought

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
 3 days ago

Early snowpack is good sign for impact on drought 01:02

We're in the middle of one of the snowiest starts to winter in decades, according to the University of California-Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Laboratory .

The California Department of Water Resources will conduct its first snow survey of the season on Tuesday.

The Central Sierra Snow Laboratory tracks snowpack across the state.

Snowpack is snow on the ground in mountainous areas that persists until the arrival of warmer weather, according to the National Geographic Society . Melting snowpack is an important source of water for many areas.

Experts say mountain runoff is a good sign for the drought, but we should remain cautiously optimistic.

"It's January, we're still very, very excited about these storms rolling through," said Dr. Andrew Schwartz, lead scientist and manager of the Central Sierra Snow Lab. "But it's going to be March or April before we can start making determinations about how it's going to impact our drought, and whether or not we can ease off of our water conservation."

Schwartz says there are some early signs that California could fare better this year. The Southern Sierra has lots of snow and more storms are expected.

Check daily California snowfall and snow depth at the National Centers for Environmental Information .

California drought conditions as of December 27, 2022. U.S. Drought Monitor

Comments / 23

Sharon Corbitt
3d ago

How about letting the lakes fill up. Why drain them right now. Not only are the drained lakes an eyesore but they are a water resource to help put out fires later and help to sustain an ecosystem I believe we need more beautiful lakes here in ca

Reply(2)
8
Judy Brown
3d ago

So, history repeating itself!! Over and over again! Been here for 76 years and in all these years, Gavin Newsome is the worse Governor and Dictator California has ever had, bar none!!

Reply
4
Guest
3d ago

except California is mismanaged. most is wasted

Reply(10)
13
Related
abc10.com

Exceptional drought conditions wiped away by California winter storm series

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California has been slammed by consecutive storms, and this train of storms has no end in sight. The onslaught of rain and snow has caused extensive flooding in the Central Valley. The potential for dangerous, widespread flooding continues as more storms move in this weekend and beyond. Forecast rain amounts for the next seven days for the valley range from 3 to 6 inches and up to 8 inches for the foothills in Northern California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Los Angeles

Map: Here's What Early Winter Storms Meant for California's Drought

California's drought conditions improved after early winter storms brought widespread rain and much-needed snow in the Sierra Nevada Mountains. Nearly 98 percent of the state remains in at least one of the four drought categories in the weekly U.S. Drought Monitor report released Thursday morning, but no part of California is in the most severe category. Last week, more than 7 percent of the state was in exceptional drought.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

How many more storms are expected in Northern California?

(KTXL) — After being hit with heavy rain, gusty winds and several storms that have caused flooding throughout the state since Dec. 27, California must brace for even more atmospheric rivers. According to meteorologist Kristina Werner, there are more atmospheric rivers on the horizon that will hit Northern California. According to the NWS, the next […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
calcoastnews.com

Endangered salmon population in California plummets

Dams, drought, extreme heat, wildfires and other conditions have pushed California’s winter-run Chinook salmon to the brink of extinction. But, the winter-run Chinook salmon are now faced with an added threat posed by their hunger for anchovies. [phys.org]. 2022 marked the worst spawning season ever for the winter-run Chinook...
CALIFORNIA STATE
foxla.com

California storm timeline: Tracking 'bomb cyclone,' heaviest rain

LOS ANGELES - California is experiencing a double whammy of a bomb cyclone and damaging winds. That being said – the storm systems will bring challenges to Angelenos when it comes to their morning and evening commutes and late-night plans. Will the dogs have to stay inside instead of going outside? How much longer will we need our umbrella? Should you cancel daytime appointments?
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

California snowpack off to great start: "We are by no means out of the woods"

SACRAMENTO -- The snowpack in California's mountains is off to one of its best starts in 40 years, officials announced Tuesday, offering hope that the drought-stricken state could soon see relief in the spring when the snow melts and flows into reservoirs that provide water for drinking and farming. Statewide, snowpack is at 174% of the historical average for this year, an impressive amount because of a spate of recent storms. Even more snow is expected later this week and over the weekend, giving officials hope for a wet winter the state so desperately needs."While we see a terrific snowpack...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA.com

Southern California mountains could get up to 2 feet of snow

The “bomb cyclone” is here, and the mountain areas in Southern California have already started seeing snow Thursday morning, with even more expected later this afternoon. Snow, which was expected to begin above altitudes of 7,000 to 7,500 feet, is expected to affect areas above 6,000 feet Thursday afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

