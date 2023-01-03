ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

The Penguins Should Move Jake Guentzel

Earlier this season, the Pittsburgh Penguins lost seven straight games for the first time in the Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin era. It was a historic run, and not in a good way, but they are on the brink of matching that this weekend. The Penguins suffered their sixth straight...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Damar Hamlin: Buffalo Sabres hold moment of celebration for Bills safety before game

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Sabres paid a scoreboard tribute to Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Saturday night before the team’s 6-5 overtime victory against Minnesota. Hamlin, 24, is recovering after going into cardiac arrest when he made a tackle in Buffalo’s game Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals. The second-year player is now breathing on his own and spoke with teammates during a video conference call on Friday. On Saturday, Hamlin posted thanks to fans and colleagues on his social media accounts, writing that “The love has been overwhelming, but I’m thankful for every single person that prayed for me and reached out.”
Yardbarker

NHL Rumors: Jakob Vrana, and the Calgary Flames

Someone may be interested in trading for Jakub Vrana. Colton David of Daily Faceoff: Frank Seravalli and Steven Ellis on Daily Faceoff Live on if Detroit Red Wings forward Jakub Vrana will get trade interest after he cleared waivers. Seravalli notes that there were a lot of people surprised that...
