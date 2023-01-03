ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
The Comeback

Myles Garrett responds to Jadeveon Clowney’s complaints

It sounds like Jadeveon Clowney and Myles Garrett might not be getting together to hang out anytime soon. The Cleveland Browns sent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney home on Friday following an explosive interview in which he claimed the coaching staff didn’t believe in him and admitted he was purposefully taking snaps off because he didn’t Read more... The post Myles Garrett responds to Jadeveon Clowney’s complaints appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CLEVELAND, OH
TheAtlantaVoice

Column: A round of applause, please, for playoff-crasher TCU

Let’s all give a round of applause to TCU, the interloper at this year’s national championship game. The Horned Frogs might not win the title — reigning champ Georgia is a two-touchdown favorite heading into the game Monday night — but they’ve given the College Football Playoff something it desperately needed. Variety. Face it, the last thing […] The post Column: A round of applause, please, for playoff-crasher TCU appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
FORT WORTH, TX
Lake Charles, LA
