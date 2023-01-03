ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dailyhodl.com

Trader Who Sold Bitcoin at the Top Says Ethereum Is Showing Remarkable Strength Against BTC

A popular crypto strategist known for selling Bitcoin (BTC) at its peak says Ethereum (ETH) is showing unprecedented strength against the king crypto. Pseudonymous analyst DonAlt tells his 449,100 Twitter followers that the smart contract platform is dominating other altcoins in its price ratio with BTC. “There has never been...
u.today

XRP Worth $600,000 Traded on Major Exchange 2 Hours After Relisting

Only hours after XRP was relisted on Bitmart, a major cryptocurrency exchange, trading volume has already reached and exceeded $600,000. As reported by U.Today earlier today, XRP was allowed to trade on Bitmart again after the exchange delisted it in the summer of 2021 amid a legal battle between the SEC and Ripple.
programminginsider.com

Significant Advantages Of Paying With Bitcoin For Oil Companies

To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. The rising culture of making payments with mainstream cryptocurrency has given the owners a concentration of Information and acknowledgement of taking accountability. Bitcoin has performed Great with The Ventures and has even become the legal tender in Latin America from September 2021. The total credit of the Bitcoin working model goes to the Technology supporting to reach the milestone and overcome the difficulties. The efficiency of the cryptocurrency and the feature that makes the small business operate Bitcoin is because of the advantages offered in the form of payment. The specification of the token is well formed and framed. If you are into crypto investment, you might invest time in knowing about bitcoin and oil trading.
CoinTelegraph

3 reasons why it could be a rocky week for Bitcoin, Ethereum and altcoins

Continuing with 2022’s trend, there is a lack of positive excitement in the crypto market. While Bitcoin (BTC) and altcoins have remained stagnant to start 2023, there are a few reasons why volatility could spike in January. Winklevoss Letter to DCG stirs up bankruptcy FUD. On Jan. 2, Cameron...
dailyhodl.com

Top Trader Reveals Forecasts for Cardano, XRP, Dogecoin and Three Additional Altcoins As 2023 Begins

A widely followed crypto analyst is breaking down his predictions for Ethereum (ETH) and a handful of popular altcoins. The pseudonymous crypto analyst Cheds says in a new interview with Scott Melker that ETH has a “clean trigger level” around $1,420-$1,430, the price point it will have cleared both the prior support level and the 200-day moving average (MA).
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Analyst Predicts Breakout for AI-Focused Altcoin, Updates Outlook on Ethereum and Lido DAO

A widely followed crypto strategist is predicting a surge for one AI-focused token while updating his forecast for Ethereum (ETH) and Lido DAO (LDO). Pseudonymous analyst Altcoin Sherpa tells his 187,800 Twitter followers that Fetch.ai (FET), a platform that aims to bring together artificial intelligence and blockchain, is showing strength based on its 200-day exponential moving average (EMA).
TheStreet

Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Coinbase Amid Crypto Woes

Famed money manager Cathie Wood has bought a slew of Coinbase (COIN) - Get Free Report shares in recent months, trying to take advantage of their decline. Coinbase is the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange and has suffered from weakness in the crypto market over the past year, including a plunge by bitcoin. Coinbase stock has dived 86% in the past 12 months.
astaga.com

Popular Analyst Bullish On Ethereum Price, Makes First Trade Of 2023

With altcoins main the crypto market rally in 2023, Bitcoin price strikes in a restricted vary and low volatility. The biggest altcoin Ethereum additionally data a big upside momentum within the final 24 hours. Crypto analyst Michael van de Poppe believes ETH value has turned bullish and even made his first commerce of the yr on Ethereum.
astaga.com

Bitcoin remains close to $17k after FOMC minutes release: Will BTC rally soon?

Bitcoin value steadied above $16,800 as US Federal Reserve officers agreed to gradual its tempo of rate of interest hikes. The most recent FOMC minutes point out that US policymakers are targeted on controlling the tempo of value hikes. Bitcoin may surge previous the $17k resistance stage quickly. BTC eyes...
cryptogazette.com

Crypto Bull Market To Start Again Due To 2 Catalysts

There are all kinds of optimistic predictions about the price of Bitcoin and the whole crypto market. Check out the latest reports about all this below. 2 important catalysts will trigger next bull market. It seems that the crypto analytics firm Santiment breaks down the triggers that could launch the...
astaga.com

All 5 Trillion BONK Burned By Developers, Signals Upcoming Solana Price Rally?

The crew behind the Solana-based meme coin Bonk Inu (BONK) burned 5 trillion tokens on Friday. This represents all BONK tokens that had been allotted to the Bonk Inu crew. Can the transfer restarts the BONK rally seen in the previous couple of days and can Solana worth rebound to check the $15 resistance degree?
astaga.com

Ripple (XRP/USD) price stalls as Ripple CEO remains “cautiously” optimistic about 2023

The value has been tied to the crypto sentiment and case with SEC. Garlinghouse expects a “breakthrough” in crypto regulation in 2023. Ripple (XRP/USD) trades round $0.33, a degree it began for 2023. The cryptocurrency has held the worth zone for the previous three weeks. Bulls recovered shortly as the worth slid to $0.30 on January 2. However nonetheless, the upside stays restricted. What holds for XRP this 12 months?
astaga.com

Number Of Bitcoin Addresses Holding Over 10+ BTC Reaches Two-Year High

Bitcoin addresses over the past couple of months have been fluctuating between accumulation and dumping. However one essential reality is that there was constant development in 2023 regardless of the market being lower than every week into the brand new yr. The essential cohort right here is bitcoin addresses which can be holding greater than 10 BTC on their balances.

