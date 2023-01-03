Read full article on original website
Coinbase Predicts Investors Will Flock to Two Crypto Assets in 2023 As Flight to Quality Catches On
Coinbase crypto exchange is singling out two digital assets that will become a favorite with investors looking for quality. The US crypto exchange says in its 2023 Crypto Market Outlook report that one of the key themes for next year will be institutional investors seeking quality amid a worsening macroeconomic picture.
Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Says He’s Stacking More Bitcoin (BTC), Warns of Regulations Crushing Altcoins
Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki says he’s buying more Bitcoin (BTC) at current prices as the king crypto trades in the depths of the bear market. In a tweet to his 2.3 million followers, the best-selling author explains his thesis behind investing in Bitcoin. Kiyosaki says that...
Trader Who Called Bitcoin Crash Says BTC Could Easily Rally to $160,000 – Here’s His Timeline
A crypto analyst who nailed Bitcoin’s (BTC) collapse last year predicts a massive surge for the king crypto. The analyst known in the industry as Dave the Wave tells his 131,900 Twitter followers that based on his logarithmic growth curve (LGC) model, Bitcoin could ascend to $160,000 by January 2025.
Trader Who Sold Bitcoin at the Top Says Ethereum Is Showing Remarkable Strength Against BTC
A popular crypto strategist known for selling Bitcoin (BTC) at its peak says Ethereum (ETH) is showing unprecedented strength against the king crypto. Pseudonymous analyst DonAlt tells his 449,100 Twitter followers that the smart contract platform is dominating other altcoins in its price ratio with BTC. “There has never been...
XRP Worth $600,000 Traded on Major Exchange 2 Hours After Relisting
Only hours after XRP was relisted on Bitmart, a major cryptocurrency exchange, trading volume has already reached and exceeded $600,000. As reported by U.Today earlier today, XRP was allowed to trade on Bitmart again after the exchange delisted it in the summer of 2021 amid a legal battle between the SEC and Ripple.
Significant Advantages Of Paying With Bitcoin For Oil Companies
To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. The rising culture of making payments with mainstream cryptocurrency has given the owners a concentration of Information and acknowledgement of taking accountability. Bitcoin has performed Great with The Ventures and has even become the legal tender in Latin America from September 2021. The total credit of the Bitcoin working model goes to the Technology supporting to reach the milestone and overcome the difficulties. The efficiency of the cryptocurrency and the feature that makes the small business operate Bitcoin is because of the advantages offered in the form of payment. The specification of the token is well formed and framed. If you are into crypto investment, you might invest time in knowing about bitcoin and oil trading.
3 reasons why it could be a rocky week for Bitcoin, Ethereum and altcoins
Continuing with 2022’s trend, there is a lack of positive excitement in the crypto market. While Bitcoin (BTC) and altcoins have remained stagnant to start 2023, there are a few reasons why volatility could spike in January. Winklevoss Letter to DCG stirs up bankruptcy FUD. On Jan. 2, Cameron...
Top Trader Reveals Forecasts for Cardano, XRP, Dogecoin and Three Additional Altcoins As 2023 Begins
A widely followed crypto analyst is breaking down his predictions for Ethereum (ETH) and a handful of popular altcoins. The pseudonymous crypto analyst Cheds says in a new interview with Scott Melker that ETH has a “clean trigger level” around $1,420-$1,430, the price point it will have cleared both the prior support level and the 200-day moving average (MA).
Crypto Whales Move Over $670,000,000 in Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Polygon and Curve – Here’s Where It’s All Going
Deep-pocketed crypto investors are suddenly moving hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and three other altcoins. New data from whale-surveying platform Whale Alert finds that high-net-worth traders have moved over $315 million worth of the king crypto in two separate transactions. The first transaction happened...
Bitcoin Whales Unloaded BTC As Market Reversed and Parked Their Profits in This Crypto Asset Class: Santiment
Crypto analytics platform Santiment is revealing that the gains made by Bitcoin (BTC) whales after the end of the bull run last year were not cashed out into fiat currencies. Santiment says that as the bull market ended in 2021, Bitcoin whales converted their profits into stablecoins. According to the...
Crypto Analyst Predicts Breakout for AI-Focused Altcoin, Updates Outlook on Ethereum and Lido DAO
A widely followed crypto strategist is predicting a surge for one AI-focused token while updating his forecast for Ethereum (ETH) and Lido DAO (LDO). Pseudonymous analyst Altcoin Sherpa tells his 187,800 Twitter followers that Fetch.ai (FET), a platform that aims to bring together artificial intelligence and blockchain, is showing strength based on its 200-day exponential moving average (EMA).
Crypto Strategist Who Predicted May 2022 Bitcoin Crash Says One Top-Five Altcoin Set To Plummet by Over 80%
A widely followed crypto analyst who predicted the Bitcoin (BTC) crash in May 2022 says that Binance Coin (BNB) is on the verge of collapsing. Pseudonymous crypto trader Capo tells his 697,100 Twitter followers that the giant crypto exchange’s native token BNB is likely to plummet by more than 80%.
Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Coinbase Amid Crypto Woes
Famed money manager Cathie Wood has bought a slew of Coinbase (COIN) - Get Free Report shares in recent months, trying to take advantage of their decline. Coinbase is the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange and has suffered from weakness in the crypto market over the past year, including a plunge by bitcoin. Coinbase stock has dived 86% in the past 12 months.
ADA Leads Weekend Gains As Cardano Eyes Super Bullish Milestones For 2023; Bitcoin, Ether Little Changed
Bitcoin and Ether traded without much fanfare Friday as the top crypto’s volatility continued its rapid decline. At press time, Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market volume, was trading at $16,983 after a 0.23% uptick in the past 24 hours. On the other hand, Ether was exchanging hands at...
Popular Analyst Bullish On Ethereum Price, Makes First Trade Of 2023
With altcoins main the crypto market rally in 2023, Bitcoin price strikes in a restricted vary and low volatility. The biggest altcoin Ethereum additionally data a big upside momentum within the final 24 hours. Crypto analyst Michael van de Poppe believes ETH value has turned bullish and even made his first commerce of the yr on Ethereum.
Bitcoin remains close to $17k after FOMC minutes release: Will BTC rally soon?
Bitcoin value steadied above $16,800 as US Federal Reserve officers agreed to gradual its tempo of rate of interest hikes. The most recent FOMC minutes point out that US policymakers are targeted on controlling the tempo of value hikes. Bitcoin may surge previous the $17k resistance stage quickly. BTC eyes...
Crypto Bull Market To Start Again Due To 2 Catalysts
There are all kinds of optimistic predictions about the price of Bitcoin and the whole crypto market. Check out the latest reports about all this below. 2 important catalysts will trigger next bull market. It seems that the crypto analytics firm Santiment breaks down the triggers that could launch the...
All 5 Trillion BONK Burned By Developers, Signals Upcoming Solana Price Rally?
The crew behind the Solana-based meme coin Bonk Inu (BONK) burned 5 trillion tokens on Friday. This represents all BONK tokens that had been allotted to the Bonk Inu crew. Can the transfer restarts the BONK rally seen in the previous couple of days and can Solana worth rebound to check the $15 resistance degree?
Ripple (XRP/USD) price stalls as Ripple CEO remains “cautiously” optimistic about 2023
The value has been tied to the crypto sentiment and case with SEC. Garlinghouse expects a “breakthrough” in crypto regulation in 2023. Ripple (XRP/USD) trades round $0.33, a degree it began for 2023. The cryptocurrency has held the worth zone for the previous three weeks. Bulls recovered shortly as the worth slid to $0.30 on January 2. However nonetheless, the upside stays restricted. What holds for XRP this 12 months?
Number Of Bitcoin Addresses Holding Over 10+ BTC Reaches Two-Year High
Bitcoin addresses over the past couple of months have been fluctuating between accumulation and dumping. However one essential reality is that there was constant development in 2023 regardless of the market being lower than every week into the brand new yr. The essential cohort right here is bitcoin addresses which can be holding greater than 10 BTC on their balances.
