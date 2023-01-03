Solana token has gained by nearly 40% in every week as community exercise surge. The weekly beneficial properties have been impressed by the Bonk token airdrop. Solana (SOL/USD) is making a robust return after a tough spell in 2022. Frequent hacks, FTX collapse, and a chronic crypto winter are a number of the ails of Solana in 2022. Particularly, the FTX crash noticed SOL fall under $10. However a return of almost 40% in every week is sending a press release that traders usually are not achieved with the proclaimed Ethereum killer.

2 DAYS AGO