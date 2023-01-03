Read full article on original website
Boebert's sudden nomination change for House speaker gains steam in anti-McCarthy camp — but nowhere else
Rep.-elect Lauren Boebert's, R-Colo., sudden nomination of Rep.-elect Kevin Hern, R-Okla., for House speaker failed to garner more than three votes in the ninth round of balloting.
Lauren Boebert's Attack on Trump Shocks Congress
Boebert called Trump her "favorite president" but noted that he should tell McCarthy he does not have the votes for House speaker.
Fox News contributor snaps back at Sean Hannity after he interrupts her 14 times to attack Biden
Opinion host Sean Hannity interrupted Fox News contributor Jessica Tarlov 14 times to attack President Joe Biden with a litany of complaints. Before Ms Tarlov appeared on the programme on Tuesday night, Mr Hannity went after Mr Biden and New York Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul for her signing of a bill allowing the composting of human remains. Remains can be “placed into a specially-designed vessel that’s surrounded with natural materials, like wood chips and alfalfa,” the law states. Five other states have such a law in addition to New York. “Let me ask you about this – 2022 was...
Donald Trump's Chances of Becoming House Speaker, According to Bookmakers
Lauren Boebert, the Colorado Congresswoman who has not been voting to support McCarthy, said Wednesday she could nominate the former president.
House to hold 12th vote in longest speaker contest in 164 years
Kevin McCarthy is locked in a fight for his political future as the California Republican attempts to win the votes he needs to become speaker of the US House of Representatives in what has now become the longest contest in 164 years. The House is holding a 12th vote. McCarthy...
Pennsylvania Gov.-elect Shapiro taps Republican targeted by Trump for top state elections job
Democrat Josh Shapiro, the incoming Pennsylvania governor, announced Thursday that he has selected Republican Al Schmidt, a leading opponent of former President Donald Trump‘s efforts to disrupt the counting of votes in 2020, to become secretary of the commonwealth, the state’s top elections official. Schmidt was the lone...
Trump lawyers ordered to hand over names of individuals hired to search Trump properties for classified documents
A federal judge has asked former President Donald Trump's attorneys to turn over the names of the individuals hired to search four properties for documents late last year, a source familiar with the order told CNN.
First on CNN: Biden to honor 12 people with Presidential Citizens Medal on two-year anniversary of January 6 insurrection
President Joe Biden on Friday plans to mark the two-year anniversary of the January 6, 2021, insurrection by awarding for the first time in his presidency the Presidential Citizens Medal to 12 people. The individuals include law enforcement officers who were injured defending the Capitol, a Capitol Police officer who...
Craft deflects questions about Trump as she files for Ky gov
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Former United Nations Ambassador Kelly Craft is shying away from talking about her ex-boss — Donald Trump — and his support for a rival in the race for Kentucky governor. Craft was at the statehouse Thursday to file for the May Republican primary. She vowed to combat drug-addiction problems if elected. She expressed support for relaxing the state’s near-total abortion ban to provide exceptions for pregnancies caused by rape and incest. Craft’s resume includes roles as U.S. ambassador to Canada and U.S. envoy to the United Nations during Trump’s presidency. When asked about Trump and his endorsement of Daniel Cameron, Craft shifted attention to her campaign.
Two years after US Capitol attack, investigation into Trump and insurrection enters new phase
Two years after rioters stormed the US Capitol, the Justice Department’s sprawling criminal investigation into the effort to block the peaceful transition of power enters a new phase with the special counsel adding two right-hand prosecutors to an experienced team that will ultimately determine whether former President Donald Trump or his allies should face prosecution.
US changes to Turkey’s preferred spelling at ally’s request
WASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department says it’s adopted Turkey’s preferred spelling for the name of the country — T-U-R-K-I-Y-E. In doing so, the department is acting on a request from the NATO ally after several months of hesitation. The department has instructed that new official documents refer to the new spelling, although the pronunciation won’t change. Several other federal agencies, including the Treasury Department, had already adopted the new spelling. The State Department move comes ahead of an expected visit to Washington later this month by Turkey’s foreign minister. It’s expected that Turkey’s position on the war in Ukraine and Turkeys resistance to allowing Finland and Sweden to join NATO will be high on the agenda.
Biden signs bill to ease costs for prisoner calls to family
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has signed into law a bill aimed at easing the cost for prisoners to call family and friends. The legislation clarifies that the Federal Communications Commission can set limits for fees on audio and video calls inside corrections facilities. Phone calls from prisons and jails are a lifeline for those incarcerated. But the cost varies widely and can be a financial drain on families already struggling to make ends meet with an adult behind bars. The FCC must still go through the rule-making process before the changes can be officially made.
DNC officials recommend giving New Hampshire and Georgia extra time to meet requirements under proposed 2024 calendar
The co-chairs of the Democratic Party’s rule-making arm are recommending that New Hampshire and Georgia be given extra time to take steps toward changing their presidential primary dates. Last month, the Rules and Bylaws Committee of the Democratic National Committee approved a proposed calendar that would make South Carolina...
Biden announces new migration programs as he prepares to visit the border on Sunday
President Joe Biden on Thursday announced he is expanding a program to accept up to 30,000 migrants per month from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela — along with a plan to expel as many migrants from those countries who circumvent US laws — as his administration confronts a surge of migrants at the southern border.
South Carolina US House district ruled racial gerrymander
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Federal judges ordered South Carolina lawmakers to draw new congressional maps, ruling Friday that the U.S. House district lines of a seat flipped by Democrats four years ago were intentionally redrawn to split Black neighborhoods to dilute their voting power. The state used the maps...
Capitol Police ramp up security ahead of protests planned on two-year anniversary of January 6 insurrection
The US Capitol Police is ramping up its security posture and monitoring online chatter about planned protests set to occur on Friday’s two-year anniversary of the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol. Multiple sources tell CNN that USCP will have civil disturbance units on standby for several...
Trump accused in lawsuit of causing wrongful death of Officer Brian Sicknick in US Capitol attack
The estate of Brian Sicknick, a Capitol Police officer who died after responding to the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol, is suing two rioters involved in the attack and former President Donald Trump for his alleged role in egging it on. The civil lawsuit, filed Thursday in...
Cuban migrants arrive in Florida to uncertain future
KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — Cuban migrants are still arriving by boat in the Florida Keys even as the Biden administration promises a crackdown. Yoandri Sánchez Sánchez arrived in the Keys on Thursday on a rickety boat with 22 other Cubans. He left behind his wife and parents, but said he must find work in the U.S. to support them. More than 4,400 Cubans and Haitians have arrived in Florida since August. Another 200,000 flew to Central American and arrived at the Texas border. The Biden administration said Thursday that those at the Mexican border will be turned back into that country if they arrive illegally. It is unclear what will happen to those who arrive in Florida by sea.
