Fox News contributor snaps back at Sean Hannity after he interrupts her 14 times to attack Biden

Opinion host Sean Hannity interrupted Fox News contributor Jessica Tarlov 14 times to attack President Joe Biden with a litany of complaints. Before Ms Tarlov appeared on the programme on Tuesday night, Mr Hannity went after Mr Biden and New York Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul for her signing of a bill allowing the composting of human remains. Remains can be “placed into a specially-designed vessel that’s surrounded with natural materials, like wood chips and alfalfa,” the law states. Five other states have such a law in addition to New York. “Let me ask you about this – 2022 was...
Craft deflects questions about Trump as she files for Ky gov

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Former United Nations Ambassador Kelly Craft is shying away from talking about her ex-boss — Donald Trump — and his support for a rival in the race for Kentucky governor. Craft was at the statehouse Thursday to file for the May Republican primary. She vowed to combat drug-addiction problems if elected. She expressed support for relaxing the state’s near-total abortion ban to provide exceptions for pregnancies caused by rape and incest. Craft’s resume includes roles as U.S. ambassador to Canada and U.S. envoy to the United Nations during Trump’s presidency. When asked about Trump and his endorsement of Daniel Cameron, Craft shifted attention to her campaign.
Two years after US Capitol attack, investigation into Trump and insurrection enters new phase

Two years after rioters stormed the US Capitol, the Justice Department’s sprawling criminal investigation into the effort to block the peaceful transition of power enters a new phase with the special counsel adding two right-hand prosecutors to an experienced team that will ultimately determine whether former President Donald Trump or his allies should face prosecution.
US changes to Turkey’s preferred spelling at ally’s request

WASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department says it’s adopted Turkey’s preferred spelling for the name of the country — T-U-R-K-I-Y-E. In doing so, the department is acting on a request from the NATO ally after several months of hesitation. The department has instructed that new official documents refer to the new spelling, although the pronunciation won’t change. Several other federal agencies, including the Treasury Department, had already adopted the new spelling. The State Department move comes ahead of an expected visit to Washington later this month by Turkey’s foreign minister. It’s expected that Turkey’s position on the war in Ukraine and Turkeys resistance to allowing Finland and Sweden to join NATO will be high on the agenda.
Biden signs bill to ease costs for prisoner calls to family

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has signed into law a bill aimed at easing the cost for prisoners to call family and friends. The legislation clarifies that the Federal Communications Commission can set limits for fees on audio and video calls inside corrections facilities. Phone calls from prisons and jails are a lifeline for those incarcerated. But the cost varies widely and can be a financial drain on families already struggling to make ends meet with an adult behind bars. The FCC must still go through the rule-making process before the changes can be officially made.
South Carolina US House district ruled racial gerrymander

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Federal judges ordered South Carolina lawmakers to draw new congressional maps, ruling Friday that the U.S. House district lines of a seat flipped by Democrats four years ago were intentionally redrawn to split Black neighborhoods to dilute their voting power. The state used the maps...
Cuban migrants arrive in Florida to uncertain future

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — Cuban migrants are still arriving by boat in the Florida Keys even as the Biden administration promises a crackdown. Yoandri Sánchez Sánchez arrived in the Keys on Thursday on a rickety boat with 22 other Cubans. He left behind his wife and parents, but said he must find work in the U.S. to support them. More than 4,400 Cubans and Haitians have arrived in Florida since August. Another 200,000 flew to Central American and arrived at the Texas border. The Biden administration said Thursday that those at the Mexican border will be turned back into that country if they arrive illegally. It is unclear what will happen to those who arrive in Florida by sea.
