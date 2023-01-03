Read full article on original website
Cubs Spring Training tickets go on sale this Saturday, January 7
Spring Training 2023 will be the first normal spring season in four years. That’s right, four — the 2020 spring schedule was interrupted by the pandemic, 2021’s schedule was also revamped due to pandemic concerns, and the 2022 spring schedule was completely revised due to MLB’s lockout.
The Drew Smyly signing by the numbers
It’s hard to avoid a sense of déjà vu writing this piece because I’ve written it before — I also did this five years ago, the first time the Cubs signed Drew Smyly to a two-year deal when he was recovering from Tommy John surgery. The Cubs took a second flyer on Smyly in March 2022 after he’d bounced around a bit between the Rangers, Giants and the Braves (where he won a World Series Championship in 2021).
It’s time to get Nico Hoerner signed to a contract extension
While the Cubs still are seeking some offseason improvements, including bullpen help, I couldn’t help wondering why Jed Hoyer & Co. haven’t signed Cubs infielder Nico Hoerner to a contract extension. This is especially true after the Boston Red Sox bought out the upcoming free agency of Rafael...
Baseball history unpacked, January 6
On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.
Cubs trade Erich Uelmen to Phillies
The Philadelphia Phillies announced today that they had acquired Erich Uelmen from the Cubs in exchange for the well-known “cash considerations.”. Uelmen had been designated for assignment December 24 when the Cubs announced the signing of Drew Smyly to a two-year deal. Clearly, the Cubs had hoped to pass...
BCB After Dark: Welcoming Eric Hosmer
Welcome back to BCB After Dark: the hippest hangout for night owls, early risers, new parents and Cubs fans abroad. Settle in for a spell. You probably don’t have anything better to do tonight than listen to music and talk movies and baseball. It’s cold outside but it’s warm in here. There’s no cover charge. We still have one or two good tables left. Let us know if you need anything. Bring your own beverage.
A look at a few righthanded relievers the Cubs could sign
Yesterday I had a look at some lefty relievers that Jed Hoyer & Co. might look at for the Cubs this year. (Yes, this year! Opening Day 2023 is just 85 days away.) So, I figured today I’d post a companion piece on righthanded relief pitchers. The Cubs have already signed one of those, Brad Boxberger, and that was a good signing by Hoyer. But as it says above: You can never have too many good relievers.
Outside The Confines: A new team in on Correa? It’s a mystery!
If you want baseball drama, look no further than the ongoing saga of Carlos Correa. Baseball’s favorite villain when he was with the Astros, Correa then signed a free agent deal with the Twins. After only one season, he decided to exercise his opt-out option and head for free agency yet again. And what a roller coaster that has been.
The Cubs are signing Eric Hosmer
There have been rumors of the Cubs’ interest in free agent first baseman Eric Hosmer for some time, and now, it’s apparently happening:. I’d take this as pretty certain, as Jon Heyman is pretty plugged in to player agents. The Cubs have actually been rumored to be...
Here’s how the Cubs’ current 40-man roster was constructed
The Cubs’ 40-man roster has had quite a bit of turnover since Jed Hoyer took over as President of Baseball Operations in November 2020. Beyond the big selloff in July 2021, Hoyer has spent quite a bit of time re-making the ballclub to match his own vision. Whether that...
