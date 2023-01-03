Art restoration is well... an art. And when it goes wrong, it goes really wrong. The latest botched job to make the headlines is a restoration of Piero della Francesca's Nativity, which has been described by The Guardian's Jonathan Jones as "a pastiche of Renaissance art by a very cheap, very bad app". This latest fail attracted all the more ire because it wasn't done by an inexperienced restorer trying their luck with our how to draw series, but rather brought back to life by the team at Britain's National Gallery.

17 DAYS AGO