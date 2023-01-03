Read full article on original website
The most mind-blowing optical illusions of 2022
Having our minds boggled by optical illusions is one of our favourite distractions here at Creative Bloq. Optical illusions can delight us, educate us and just plain confuse us, and we've seen plenty of examples of all of that over this past year. Over the past 12 months, we've seen...
This optical illusion just ruined my Christmas
Christmas is a time for contemplation, sharing presents and enjoying time with loved ones. Not for being bamboozled by optical illusions. But hold the eggnog and turn off the Strictly special because this Christmas optical illusion is a mind bender. You see those two red snowflakes in the image below?...
The truth behind the Lyle's Golden Syrup logo has just left me traumatised
There are some logos that we see all our lives perhaps without giving them the attention they deserve. Anyone in the UK who's been cracking on with some Christmas baking recently will surely have levered open a tin of Lyle's Golden Syrup or Black Treacle. But take a closer look at that iconic logo on the front of the tin.
Wow, this AI-generated reimagining of The Shining is wild
AI image generators have been the most radical and controversial tech development in the creative sectors for some time. Some creatives thing they're alchemy, others fear they might spell the end of creative work as we know it. But either way, there's there's no denying that there's something fascinating about their ability to quickly answer those 'What if...?' questions.
"Magic" Procreate iPad hack blows minds on Twitter
If you're a digital artist or illustrator working on iPad, chances are you're familiar with Procreate. The painting app has become the go-to for tablet-toting creatives, thanks not least to its impressive selection of brushes. But it seems one awesome feature has been hiding in plain sight. One Procreate user...
This Woman Has a Brilliant Idea to Turn Closet Dead Space Into a Lit Built-In Shelf
And the results are stunning!
Oh my, this restoration fail is 'Monkey Christ' all over again
Art restoration is a delicate business, especially when we're talking about a 15th century masterpiece considered one of the greatest depictions of the Nativity. That's a responsibility we don't envy of anyone. We need only recall the infamous 'monkey Christ' from a decade ago to see how the reaction can be to a bad job.
Avatar producers finally break silence over THAT logo
Avatar The Way of Water, the sequel to 2009's Avatar is released today. It hasn't exactly received rave reviews. But one thing it tried to put right was to update the franchise's logo, which became one of the most mocked logos in film due to its use of the off-the-shelf typeface Papyrus.
These striking creative trends will define 2023
As we approach the end of they year, everyone's starting to gaze into their crystal ball to predict the creative trends of 2023. Based on what's been emerging in the recent months, broader social themes and some pure guess work, we can get an idea of what we might see in next 12 months.
The most unbelievable logo fails of 2022
The year is at almost an end, and as we look back at what 2022 has left us, a few logo designs stand out. And not for the right reasons. There were plenty of good logo designs in 2022, but inevitably what we're most likely to remember are those logo fails that made us laugh or scratch our heads – or both.
Samsung's trolling of Apple is kind of cringeworthy
There was a time when brands thought carefully before criticising rivals in ad campaigns. Knocking copy was seen as poor sportsmanship and there was always the risk that highlights a rival's weaknesses rather than your own strengths could backfire. That seems to have change of late, and it seems Samsung...
This groovy VW camper van optical illusion is wild
We've seen a great many optical illusions here at Creative Bloq. From spinning horses to whole new colours, they're a great way to learn about how we perceive colour and light. But here's one that's just plain fun. Torn between a VW Beetle or a campervan? With this clever trompe-l'oeil you get both in one.
Could Apple release the monitor of our dreams in 2023?
Apple gets a lot of things right, but it has a difficult relationship with monitors. They're either way too expensive for most people to buy or they sacrifice specs for a lower price tag than can still be beaten by competitors. The 2019 Pro Display XDR is most remembered by...
$1.2m for a photo of a pigeon?
An image may be worth a thousand words, but how does that translate into cash? If it's a photo of a pigeon that's been misused for years, $1.2 million is the sum decided by a federal jury in Los Angeles. That's after a photographer sued a company for allegedly using his work without permission for more than a decade.
Woman Builds Bird Feeder Nook Just Above Her Couch and Captures a Rare Starling Sighting
Imagine having coffee and bird watching from the comfort of your living room.
The best markers in 2022
Every creative needs a set of the best markers. Whether or not marker pen is your chosen medium for creating artwork, playing around with marker pens can be a great way to experiment. Also, blocking out the basic shapes of your creation in marker pen and examining its silhouette can be a great way to examine whether your idea is going to work in another medium.
Download files for 3D World 295
To download the accompanying files for 3D World issue 295, simply click this (opens in new tab) link and a zip file will automatically download the content to your Mac or PC. If you've missed this issue or other editions of 3D World start a subscription (opens in new tab).
5 botched art restorations that'll make you laugh
Art restoration is well... an art. And when it goes wrong, it goes really wrong. The latest botched job to make the headlines is a restoration of Piero della Francesca's Nativity, which has been described by The Guardian's Jonathan Jones as "a pastiche of Renaissance art by a very cheap, very bad app". This latest fail attracted all the more ire because it wasn't done by an inexperienced restorer trying their luck with our how to draw series, but rather brought back to life by the team at Britain's National Gallery.
