Tulsa, OK

Police Investigate Overnight Robbery At Tulsa Medical Marijuana Dispensary

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 5 days ago
An investigation is underway after an overnight robbery at a Tulsa medical marijuana dispensary near 46th and Memorial.

Police say three armed men wearing masks went into the Pura Cannabis store around 11 p.m. Monday night, pointed a gun at the clerk, then took items from the store before leaving in a white pickup.

Nobody was hurt and no shots were fired, according to police.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call CrimeStopers at (918)-596-COPS.

News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

