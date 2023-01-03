Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Half-time switch proved key for City
Anything other than a win wouldn't have defined the title race, but a win gives City a real boost heading into a six-week spell that sees them compete in three domestic competitions - and includes Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham twice in the league. First half, I think Chelsea edged...
Antonio Conte says he is happy but hints he may leave Tottenham
Antonio Conte has insisted he is happy at Tottenham but warned he will have to leave if he can no longer accept the club are unlikely to win the Premier League or Champions League any time soon. Conte’s contract expires at the end of the season and performances and results...
SB Nation
Crystal Palace 0-4 Tottenham: Conte’s Spurs crush Palace in dominant away performance
With only one point on the board following the World Cup restart, Tottenham Hotspur came into a tough away match against Crystal Palace under huge amounts of pressure to claim 3 points. Though the results had been less than stellar, it was really the performances under the microscope as the lackluster play that plagued Spurs early on in the season continued to frustrate fans. Antonio Conte’s options to change things up were somewhat limited by an injury-ridden squad, and he made a single change from the loss against Villa, with Oliver Skipp coming into the side for the suspended Yves Bissouma.
SB Nation
Crystal Palace 0-4 Tottenham Hotspur: Community Player Ratings
Do you remember what it’s like to enjoy watching Tottenham Hotspur? I do. It feels a lot like that match we just watched. Tottenham Hotspur went to Selhurst Park on a bad run of form and with five first team players out, and rolled to a 4-0 shellacking of Crystal Palace. Harry Kane scored a brace, taking him within two goals of Jimmy Greaves’ goal scoring record, while Matt Doherty and Son Heung-Min each chipped in one as well.
SB Nation
Chelsea vs. Manchester City, Premier League: Live blog; highlights
Tenth place Chelsea take on second place Manchester City tonight, and we can only hope the gap evident between the two teams doesn’t manifest too badly on the pitch — especially with City extra motivated to take advantage of league-leaders Arsenal dropping points yesterday. Couple changes for Chelsea...
SB Nation
Chelsea v Manchester City: Preview, Team News and Prediction
Manchester City face a feisty Everton side. The Premier League is back up and rolling as we are all ready for the final match of the 2022 year!. Venue: Stamford Bridge, Fulham Rd, Fulham, London, England. Time and Date: Thursday 5 January 2023, Kickoff at 20:00 GMT, 3.00 pm (EST,...
BBC
Gianluca Vialli: Former Chelsea, Juventus, Sampdoria and Italy striker dies aged 58
Former Chelsea striker and manager Gianluca Vialli, who played 59 times for Italy, has died at the age 58. He was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2017 but said in April 2020 that he had been given the all-clear. Vialli was re-diagnosed in 2021 and in December 2022 left a...
Frank Lampard ‘can’t control talk’ over future after Everton thrashing
Frank Lampard admitted he could not control “the talk” around his position after a shambolic defeat by Brighton left the Everton manager fighting for his future. Brighton scored three goals in six minutes at Goodison Park as Everton collapsed to an eighth defeat in 11 games in all competitions. Fans turned on the board as Roberto De Zerbi’s side strolled to victory, calling for them to be sacked following years of mismanagement under the owner, Farhad Moshiri – but it is the club’s seventh permanent manager inside seven years whose job is under immediate threat.
BBC
'I wouldn’t be surprised if Liverpool let Firmino go'
Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards thinks Liverpool could sell Roberto Firmino in January after the striker was linked with clubs in Saudi Arabia. "Nobody goes to Saudi Arabia unless it’s for the money," Edwards told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast. "Liverpool need to be careful with this, because they have...
Comments / 0