With only one point on the board following the World Cup restart, Tottenham Hotspur came into a tough away match against Crystal Palace under huge amounts of pressure to claim 3 points. Though the results had been less than stellar, it was really the performances under the microscope as the lackluster play that plagued Spurs early on in the season continued to frustrate fans. Antonio Conte’s options to change things up were somewhat limited by an injury-ridden squad, and he made a single change from the loss against Villa, with Oliver Skipp coming into the side for the suspended Yves Bissouma.

1 DAY AGO