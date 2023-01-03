ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Cubs Part Ways With Reliever in Trade With Phillies

The Chicago Cubs parted ways with relief pitcher Erich Uelmen, sending him to the Philadelphia Phillies for cash considerations on Wednesday. The 26-year-old right-hander appeared in 25 games for the Cubs last season, going 2-1 with a 4.67 ERA and one save. Uelmen limited right-handed hitters to a .210 average in 71 plate appearances.
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Mets want 1 thing in Carlos Correa negotiations

The New York Mets are still progressing toward the conclusion of negotiations with Carlos Correa after issues arose during his physical, and they are apparently seeking one specific concession as they try to seal the deal. The Mets continue to negotiate with Correa’s camp and optimism remains that the two sides will reach a deal,... The post Report: Mets want 1 thing in Carlos Correa negotiations appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife

Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
ARIZONA STATE
MLive.com

Tigers sign veteran catcher to minor-league deal

The Detroit Tigers haven’t pursued any high-profile free-agent catchers, but they continue to stock up on depth at the position. The latest catcher to add to the list of potential competitors this spring is veteran switch-hitter Andrew Knapp. His signing to a minor-league deal was first reported by Complete...
DETROIT, MI
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to shocking Yankees front office move

The New York Yankees announced a shocking addition to their front office on Tuesday. The Yankees announced that Brian Sabean, who led the San Francisco Giants to three World Series championships as the team’s general from 2010-2014, would join New York’s front office. Specifically, the Yankees revealed that they appointed Sabean as an Executive Advisor to General Manager and Senior Vice President Brian Cashman.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees add former Cardinals 1st round pick to MiLB deal

The New York Yankees have been adding minor-league talent at an incredible pace the past few days, trying to inject competition with spring training around the bend. Most of their acquisitions have been to fill outfield spots or at least try to create a position battle in left field, but their latest signing, Delvin Perez, the St. Louis Cardinals’ former first-round pick back in 2016 and once considered a top 20 prospect, is primarily a shortstop.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Brewers sign former All-Star pitcher

At long last, the Milwaukee Brewers have finally made a free agent signing. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reported on Wednesday that the Brewers have agreed to a free agent deal with veteran left-hander Wade Miley. The deal is reportedly for one year and $4.5 million (with the chance for Miley to make up to $6... The post Brewers sign former All-Star pitcher appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

Free Agent Reliever Agrees To Deal With Cubs

The Chicago Cubs have made a move to keep left-handed relief pitcher Brad Wieck with the team. However, the deal for the 31-year-old pitcher isn’t a major league contract. Wieck, who’s recovering from Tommy John surgery, is getting a minor league deal instead. The deal is a two-year...
CHICAGO, IL
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Cubs Spring Training tickets go on sale this Saturday, January 7

Spring Training 2023 will be the first normal spring season in four years. That’s right, four — the 2020 spring schedule was interrupted by the pandemic, 2021’s schedule was also revamped due to pandemic concerns, and the 2022 spring schedule was completely revised due to MLB’s lockout.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Cardinals Fan Laments Passing Up A Key Free Agent

At this point, the market for starting pitchers is pretty picked over. The St. Louis Cardinals passed on a chance to sign Justin Verlander, Jacob deGrom, and Carlos Rodon, and now face serious question marks in their starting rotation. There are a few starters on the market that could potentially...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Guardians Take A Flyer On Former Phillies Outfielder

The Cleveland Guardians have added a depth piece to their roster. Early on Wednesday morning, the team signed outfielder Roman Quinn to a minor league deal and gave him an invitation to spring training. The 29-year-old broke into the big leagues in 2016 with the Philadelphia Phillies, appearing in 15...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Chicago

White Sox Announce Signing of Outfielder Andrew Benintendi

White Sox announce signing of Benintendi originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It’s been several weeks since the White Sox reportedly agreed to terms on a five-year contract with outfielder Andrew Benintendi, but the team finally made the deal official on Tuesday. The pact was first reported on Dec. 16 by ESPN’s Jesse Rogers and The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Red Sox Insider Provides Update On Trade Talks

Recently, the Boston Red Sox and Miami Marlins have been discussing potential trades. The Marlins have been interested in top Red Sox prospect Triston Casas. While the Marlins have shown interest in the young first baseman, Boston has expressed interest in players such as Miguel Rojas and Joey Wendle. Today,...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

The Marlins May Be Gearing Up For A Notable Trade

Despite extending third baseman Rafael Devers and signing Masataka Yoshida, Justin Turner, Corey Kluber, Kenley Jansen and Chris Martin, the Boston Red Sox still have several holes. They need a good pitcher, an infielder (preferrably a shortstop) and a catcher, among other things. According to reports surfacing in Miami, they...
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

The Yankees’ shortstop position has an easy solution

The Yankees have a huge decision to make this upcoming year and one that certainly won’t be made until after Spring Training. That decision is, of course, who will man SS and do the job that Yankees fans have been waiting years to see since Jeter. For a bit there, Didi Gregorius was able to man the spot and had some truly remarkable moments, but in the past few seasons, it’s been a rough go. That could change this season, with a few potential options for the IF beginning to formulate.

Comments / 0

Community Policy