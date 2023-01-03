Read full article on original website
Democratic Governor Angers Two Mayors Over MigrantsTom HandyColorado State
“Most Haunted Roads In Chicago”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSChicago, IL
Illinois witness spots saucer-shaped object moving in cloudsRoger MarshIllinois State
Chicago is sending out a one-time $500 stimulus payment to qualifying residentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Illinois Told Mayor Lightfoot You’ve Reached Your Spending Limit to Support MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
Who Will Sign Trevor Bauer? 6 Potential Free Agent Landing Spots
The Los Angeles Dodgers are expected to release Trevor Bauer. Where will Bauer sign to play in 2023? Here are six potential free agent destinations for Bauer.
Ex-Astros Slugger Could Be Perfect Piece For Red Sox To Bolster Team's Depth
It would be wise for the Boston Red Sox to add a right-handed hitting first baseman. A former Houston Astros slugger would fit nicely.
Yardbarker
Cubs Part Ways With Reliever in Trade With Phillies
The Chicago Cubs parted ways with relief pitcher Erich Uelmen, sending him to the Philadelphia Phillies for cash considerations on Wednesday. The 26-year-old right-hander appeared in 25 games for the Cubs last season, going 2-1 with a 4.67 ERA and one save. Uelmen limited right-handed hitters to a .210 average in 71 plate appearances.
Report: Mets want 1 thing in Carlos Correa negotiations
The New York Mets are still progressing toward the conclusion of negotiations with Carlos Correa after issues arose during his physical, and they are apparently seeking one specific concession as they try to seal the deal. The Mets continue to negotiate with Correa’s camp and optimism remains that the two sides will reach a deal,... The post Report: Mets want 1 thing in Carlos Correa negotiations appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Ex-Red Sox Slugger Nearing Deal With Cubs After Unexpectedly Short Stint In Boston
The Boston Red Sox traded for first baseman Eric Hosmer, then proceeded to cut him just a few months later.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife
Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
MLive.com
Tigers sign veteran catcher to minor-league deal
The Detroit Tigers haven’t pursued any high-profile free-agent catchers, but they continue to stock up on depth at the position. The latest catcher to add to the list of potential competitors this spring is veteran switch-hitter Andrew Knapp. His signing to a minor-league deal was first reported by Complete...
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to shocking Yankees front office move
The New York Yankees announced a shocking addition to their front office on Tuesday. The Yankees announced that Brian Sabean, who led the San Francisco Giants to three World Series championships as the team’s general from 2010-2014, would join New York’s front office. Specifically, the Yankees revealed that they appointed Sabean as an Executive Advisor to General Manager and Senior Vice President Brian Cashman.
Yardbarker
Yankees could turn attention toward star rival outfielder as potential trade target
This offseason has officially entered the grueling part for the Yankees, as we now have to wait all of January and the majority of February until we get baseball again. However, in that time, there are still many moves to be made, and the current team is certainly not the one we’ll see on Opening Day.
Yardbarker
Yankees add former Cardinals 1st round pick to MiLB deal
The New York Yankees have been adding minor-league talent at an incredible pace the past few days, trying to inject competition with spring training around the bend. Most of their acquisitions have been to fill outfield spots or at least try to create a position battle in left field, but their latest signing, Delvin Perez, the St. Louis Cardinals’ former first-round pick back in 2016 and once considered a top 20 prospect, is primarily a shortstop.
Brewers sign former All-Star pitcher
At long last, the Milwaukee Brewers have finally made a free agent signing. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reported on Wednesday that the Brewers have agreed to a free agent deal with veteran left-hander Wade Miley. The deal is reportedly for one year and $4.5 million (with the chance for Miley to make up to $6... The post Brewers sign former All-Star pitcher appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
Free Agent Reliever Agrees To Deal With Cubs
The Chicago Cubs have made a move to keep left-handed relief pitcher Brad Wieck with the team. However, the deal for the 31-year-old pitcher isn’t a major league contract. Wieck, who’s recovering from Tommy John surgery, is getting a minor league deal instead. The deal is a two-year...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cubs Spring Training tickets go on sale this Saturday, January 7
Spring Training 2023 will be the first normal spring season in four years. That’s right, four — the 2020 spring schedule was interrupted by the pandemic, 2021’s schedule was also revamped due to pandemic concerns, and the 2022 spring schedule was completely revised due to MLB’s lockout.
Yardbarker
Cardinals Fan Laments Passing Up A Key Free Agent
At this point, the market for starting pitchers is pretty picked over. The St. Louis Cardinals passed on a chance to sign Justin Verlander, Jacob deGrom, and Carlos Rodon, and now face serious question marks in their starting rotation. There are a few starters on the market that could potentially...
Yardbarker
Guardians Take A Flyer On Former Phillies Outfielder
The Cleveland Guardians have added a depth piece to their roster. Early on Wednesday morning, the team signed outfielder Roman Quinn to a minor league deal and gave him an invitation to spring training. The 29-year-old broke into the big leagues in 2016 with the Philadelphia Phillies, appearing in 15...
White Sox Announce Signing of Outfielder Andrew Benintendi
White Sox announce signing of Benintendi originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It’s been several weeks since the White Sox reportedly agreed to terms on a five-year contract with outfielder Andrew Benintendi, but the team finally made the deal official on Tuesday. The pact was first reported on Dec. 16 by ESPN’s Jesse Rogers and The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal.
Yardbarker
Red Sox Insider Provides Update On Trade Talks
Recently, the Boston Red Sox and Miami Marlins have been discussing potential trades. The Marlins have been interested in top Red Sox prospect Triston Casas. While the Marlins have shown interest in the young first baseman, Boston has expressed interest in players such as Miguel Rojas and Joey Wendle. Today,...
Yardbarker
The Marlins May Be Gearing Up For A Notable Trade
Despite extending third baseman Rafael Devers and signing Masataka Yoshida, Justin Turner, Corey Kluber, Kenley Jansen and Chris Martin, the Boston Red Sox still have several holes. They need a good pitcher, an infielder (preferrably a shortstop) and a catcher, among other things. According to reports surfacing in Miami, they...
Yardbarker
The Yankees’ shortstop position has an easy solution
The Yankees have a huge decision to make this upcoming year and one that certainly won’t be made until after Spring Training. That decision is, of course, who will man SS and do the job that Yankees fans have been waiting years to see since Jeter. For a bit there, Didi Gregorius was able to man the spot and had some truly remarkable moments, but in the past few seasons, it’s been a rough go. That could change this season, with a few potential options for the IF beginning to formulate.
