Greater Milwaukee Today
Crusaders cruise to win
WAUKESHA — Catholic Memorial entered the season as the most experienced team in the conference with aspirations of ending its season at the Kohl Center. When the Crusaders play like they did Tuesday night, that dream looks all the more attainable. Senior wing Bennett McCormick led four players in...
Carroll duo sign to continue college football careers
Carroll standouts Jorge Valdes and Solomon Oduma signed to continue their football careers on Thursday.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Godfrey scores 23, Purdue Fort Wayne beats Green Bay 79-69
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Jarred Godfrey scored 23 points as Purdue Fort Wayne beat Green Bay 79-69 on Thursday night. Godfrey had five rebounds and three steals for the Mastodons (11-5, 3-2 Horizon League). Damian Chong Qui scored 13 points, going 6 of 16 from the field. Anthony Roberts recorded 12 points and was 4 of 6 shooting and 3 of 3 from the free throw line.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Late season action heating up around the county
The calendar has switched to 2023. The 2022 Waukesha County basketball season got off to great starts for almost a dozen teams. The Arrowhead boys and Kettle Moraine girls teams grabbed the biggest headlines by getting off to undefeated starts and putting up some of the best numbers in their respective school histories. Things also started fast for boys teams from Brookfield Central and Sussex Hamilton. Other girls teams jumping out to good starts were Waukesha West, Arrowhead, Pewaukee, Brookfield East and New Berlin West.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Millard on a roll for Homestead
MEQUON — Success is not a destination that has a finish line for Homestead wrestling standout Charlie Millard. That approach has allowed the defending WIAA state tournament finalist to continue pushing to rack up accomplishments. The most recent achievement for the junior was winning his weight class over the...
wfft.com
Carroll's Valdes, Oduma sign to play college football
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Carroll standout senior football players Jorge Valdes and Solomon Oduma signed their letters of intent to continue their football careers in college on Thursday afternoon. Jorge Valdes and Solomon Oduma Signing Day Gallery. Valdes signed with Indiana State, while Oduma inked with Illinois State. Over...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Duane R. Gourlie (Melf)
Sept. 9, 1946 - Jan. 3, 2023. Duane R. Gourlie (Melf), 76, lifelong Mayville resident, passed away peacefully on January 3, 2023 at AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc with his loving wife, Denise, by his side. A Mass of Christian burial will take place on Monday, January 9, at 12 noon...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Gloria J. Crary
July 16, 1943 - Dec. 18, 2022. Gloria J. Crary, 79, died early Sunday morning, December 18, 2022, surrounded by her immediate family. Her quick wit and playful banter will be missed by all. Loving, caring, thoughtful, funny and driven are just a few words that her family used to describe her.
WANE-TV
$40,000 Mega Millions ticket sold in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Someone purchased a Mega Millions ticket worth $40,000 in Fort Wayne for the Tuesday, January 3 drawing. Another $40,000 ticket was sold in Anderson, Indiana. The winning Fort Wayne ticket was bought at the Circle K located on Sherman and State. The winning Mega Millions numbers...
wfft.com
TIME honors Kelley Automotive Group President Tom Kelley
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Kelley Automotive Group President Tom Kelley is in the running for the TIME Dealer of the Year award. The award honors the nation's most successful auto dealers who also have a deep commitment to community service. Kelley is a lead supporter of the Fort Wayne Boys and Girls Clubs and helps many nonprofits and organizations in Northeast Indiana.
Greater Milwaukee Today
James C. Oldfield
James C. Oldfield, 85, of Eagle, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at his home with his loving family by his side. Jim was born on December 7, 1937, in Eau Claire, the son of John and Eleanor (Pendergast) Oldfield. He grew up in the Altoona area and graduated from Altoona High School. After high school, Jim faithfully served his country in the United States Army where he was stationed for the majority of his time in the Army at Fort Bliss of New Mexico. After an honorable discharge, Jim returned to Wisconsin and began working for the Waukesha Engine Company.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Donna L. Berg
Feb. 3, 1947 - Dec. 31, 2022. Donna L. Berg, age 75 of Hartford passed away unexpectedly Saturday, December 31, 2022. Donna was born February 3, 1947, in Beaver Dam, to Myrtle D. (nee Mattson) and Merrill J. Berg. She graduated Beaver Dam High School, class of 1965. Donna continued her education at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point and Oshkosh. She was a vocal and general music teacher at Central Middle School in Hartford for 33 years. Donna was a member of the Hartford Community Chorus, the Wisconsin Music and Educators Association, the National Educators Association, Delta Kappa Gamma, and Delta Omicron. She was also a longtime member of St. Kilian Catholic Parish, Hartford.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Tour honoring veterans coming to Hartford in March
HARTFORD — The veteran-honoring 50 States Tour announced this week that the Schauer Arts Center in Hartford will be the official Wisconsin stop of the tour on Tuesday, March 21 at 7:30 p.m. From January to March, Erinn Dearth and Dan Beckmann will be traveling the entire country, performing...
Parkview Health announces first birth of 2023
Parkview Health announces first baby of 2023.
WISN
'Sorry, he was just hungry': Two UW Milwaukee students robbed at gunpoint
MILWAUKEE — University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee police are searching for two people after an armed robbery outside of Cambridge Commons, an off-campus dorm. The robbery happened Wednesday around 6:40 p.m. Abagail Houck, a junior at UWM, spoke exclusively with WISN 12 News about her alarming encounter. "I had...
One Of Top 5 Cheapest City To Live In US Is Located In Wisconsin
Located in Wisconsin is one of the top five cheapest cities to live in the United States. I do not know if you have noticed, everything has gotten so expensive. I went to the grocery store and it cost me over $200. It blew my mind. Gas is approaching $5 per gallon. I am hoping things return to normal soon because the cost of living is ridiculous.
Car crashes into Waynedale church
A car crashed through the wall of a Waynedale church early Monday morning as most of the region is under a Dense Fog Advisory.
Vessel carrying up to 40,000 gallons of fuel partially sinks in waters off Lake Michigan
Pollution responders with the U.S. Coast Guard rushed to the aid of towing vessel laden with oil and fuel after it took on water while moored in the Port of Milwaukee on Monday.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Grant James Peterson
Dec. 15, 2002 - Dec. 28, 2022. Grant James Peterson, 20, of West Bend was taken to his home in heaven to live eternally with his loving Savior on December 28, 2022, as the result of an auto accident. Grant was born at home to parents David and Kristin (Rodell) Peterson on December 15, 2002. He was baptized into the family of Christ on December 29, 2002, and confirmed on May 21, 2017, both at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church in West Bend. We can take comfort in the confirmation verse he chose, “As for God, his way is perfect: The Lord’s word is flawless; he shields all who take refuge in him.” 2 Samuel 22:31. Grant did not hesitate to say that he would be in heaven with Jesus when he died. He knew that when his race here on Earth was done, he would obtain the ultimate prize - eternal life and salvation won for him and freely given through Jesus Christ’s death and resurrection.
On Milwaukee
Dog Haus has officially swung open its doors at Ballpark Commons
California-based Dog Haus has officially opened its first Wisconsin location this weekend in Franklin. The acclaimed craft-casual concept, which specializes in signature all beef dogs, hand-crafted sausages and burgers, will officially celebrate its grand opening on Saturday, Jan. 7 and Sunday, Jan. 8 at 7055 S. Ballpark Dr. next to the newly-opened Luxe Golf Bays, at Ballpark Commons.
