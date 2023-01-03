ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison County, IN

wcluradio.com

North Jackson Elementary music teacher dies in car crash along North Jackson Highway

MAGNOLIA — A Hart County woman is dead after a car crash Friday along North Jackson Highway. She was also a music educator at North Jackson Elementary. Kentucky State Police said they were notified of the crash involving two vehicles in the 7000 block of the highway around 4 p.m. Friday. One of the vehicles was a Hart County school bus, according to a news release from KSP.
HART COUNTY, KY
FOX59

Indiana man vanishes after leaving hospital over a week ago

HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WEHT) — An Indiana family is searching for answers after they say one of their relatives went missing shortly before the end of the year. The Huntingburg Police Department shared a photo of the missing man, identified as Joseph D. Ellis Jr., in hopes someone may have seen him. Police say the 72-year-old […]
HUNTINGBURG, IN
westkentuckystar.com

Four arrested in Murray after drug trafficking investigation

Three Murray residents and a Louisville man were arrested Friday in Calloway County in connection to an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking. The Calloway County Sheriff's office said the Murray residents — 29-year-old Jessy Casey, 36-year-old Alyssa Turpin and 44-year-old April Wilkins — were each charged with trafficking in 2 grams or more of methamphetamine.
MURRAY, KY
witzamfm.com

Indiana State Police Make Arrests After Drug Investigation

Lawrence County - On Thursday, January 5, 2023, the Indiana State Police Bloomington District A.C.E.S. (Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Section) concluded another lengthy investigation by making several arrests for possession and dealing of methamphetamine. Over the past few months, Troopers received multiple tips and information that Denna Cooper, a 53-year-old from...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
Wave 3

United States Marshals arrest wanted child molester in Indiana

NEW ALBANY, In. (WAVE) - In September 2021, officials were seeking the public’s help in finding an alleged child molester, Alain L. Forget. According to a release, the U.S. Marshals of the Southern District of West Virginia worked with the Cops United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division (CUFFED) Task Force and the Florida/Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force in order to track Forget down.
NEW ALBANY, IN
Wave 3

Warehouse significantly damaged in California neighborhood fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A warehouse was significantly damaged in a fire that broke out Saturday night in the California neighborhood. Louisville Fire Major Bobby Cooper said at 10:17 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to a commercial structure fire in the 800 block of South 26th Street. Crews arrived in three...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Police locate missing man from Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police Department said a man missing since Thursday afternoon has been found safely. A Golden Alert was issued Thursday afternoon for Joshua Davis, who was last seen walking away from the 4800 block of South 5th Street around 2 p.m. LMPD’s Missing Persons Unit...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Crestwood woman cuts off emergency-responding fire truck twice

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Crestwood woman faces several charges after cut off an emergency-responding fire truck two times while under the influence of alcohol, according to the Oldham County Sheriff’s Department. The Oldham County Sheriff’s Office charged Dara Cvinar, 48, of Crestwood, with failure to give right-of-way to...
CRESTWOOD, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville police warn of uptick in packages stolen off porches

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With the Christmas season past, the peak season for deliveries has ended. But a growing number of people are getting the notification they’ve received a package that ends up missing from the front door. St. Matthews Police Chief Barry Wilkerson said it's important for people...
LOUISVILLE, KY

