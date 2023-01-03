Read full article on original website
Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle
CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
Look: Rob Gronkowski's Donation To Damar Hamlin's Foundation Going Viral
Just a few nights ago the sporting world came to a screeching halt when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and was transported to the hospital where he was sedated. Thankfully, he's had a remarkable recovery over the past few days and even spoke with his teammates on a video call Friday morning.
Damar Hamlin BREAKING: New Contract Arrangement with Buffalo Bills, NFL
The Bills and the NFL just made a contractual gesture that is a continuation of the outpouring of love in the direction of Damar Hamlin.
Chiefs-Bills AFC Championship site potentially revealed
With the NFL’s new playoff structure, a Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills AFC Championship would take place on a neutral field. If the Bills and Chiefs were to do battle on a neutral field, the AFC Championship location has potentially been revealed. After the Bengals-Bills Week 17 matchup...
WETM
‘Robert Gronkowski’ Donates On-Brand Amount to Damar Hamlin’s Charity
The former star tight end was listed as a donor on GoFundMe for a toy drive sponsored by the Bills safety. In the days since Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s frightening collapse on Monday Night Football, a GoFundMe page Hamlin created to raise funds for a toy drive has seen a dramatic spike in donations.
WETM
Damar Hamlin’s breathing tube removed, continues to “progress remarkably,” Bills say
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As of Friday morning, Damar Hamlin’s breathing tube was removed and he continues to “progress remarkably” in his recovery, according to the Buffalo Bills. According to the Bills, his breathing tube was removed overnight and his neurological function remains intact. They say...
WETM
Updated traffic plans for Bills-Patriots game
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Sheriff announced updated traffic patterns for the Buffalo Bills v. New England Patriots game Sunday. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. The section of Abbott Road in front of the stadium will close to north and southbound traffic at 8 a.m. and will remain closed until after the game.
