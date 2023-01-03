ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira, NY

Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle

CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
Look: Rob Gronkowski's Donation To Damar Hamlin's Foundation Going Viral

Just a few nights ago the sporting world came to a screeching halt when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and was transported to the hospital where he was sedated. Thankfully, he's had a remarkable recovery over the past few days and even spoke with his teammates on a video call Friday morning.
‘Robert Gronkowski’ Donates On-Brand Amount to Damar Hamlin’s Charity

The former star tight end was listed as a donor on GoFundMe for a toy drive sponsored by the Bills safety. In the days since Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s frightening collapse on Monday Night Football, a GoFundMe page Hamlin created to raise funds for a toy drive has seen a dramatic spike in donations.
Updated traffic plans for Bills-Patriots game

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Sheriff announced updated traffic patterns for the Buffalo Bills v. New England Patriots game Sunday. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. The section of Abbott Road in front of the stadium will close to north and southbound traffic at 8 a.m. and will remain closed until after the game.
