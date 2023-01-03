Lions Blow Out Bears To Retain Playoff Contention

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Matteson Mayor Sheila Chalmers-Currin and Village of Matteson Welcomes Harbor Freight to the VillageSouth Suburban NewsMatteson, IL
Democratic Governor Angers Two Mayors Over MigrantsTom HandyColorado State
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Lynwood Mayor Jada Curry Introduces Bowling With Badges Event For First Responders And YouthSouth Suburban NewsLynwood, IL
Daliah Goree, Career Officer and Public Servant Eager and Ready To Serve Chicago's 21st WardSouth Suburban NewsChicago, IL
Related
Dolphins need win over Jets, some help to make AFC playoffs
Despite losing their past five games and their starting and backup quarterbacks to injuries, the Miami Dolphins still have a reasonable chance of making the playoffs. The Dolphins will host the New York Jets on Sunday in Miami Gardens, Fla., needing a victory coupled with a loss by the New England Patriots at Buffalo in order to secure the AFC's final postseason berth. Only if both happen would Miami (8-8)...
Titans pin hopes on little-used QB in division title game vs. Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars weren't looking like a possible playoff team when they lost by 26 points to the Detroit Lions on Dec. 4. But the final week of the regular season has arrived with the Jaguars in first place, and now they can wrap up a playoff spot when they host the Tennessee Titans on Saturday night with the AFC South title on the line in a winner-take-all showdown. Jacksonville...
Seahawks plan to beat Rams, wait on Lions-Packers for playoff future
When asked about his team's NFL playoff chances, Seattle Seahawks special teams captain Nick Bellore practically pulled a Forrest Gump. "I'm too dumb to know all the (playoff scenarios)," Bellore said. "I think ultimately we don't gain anything thinking of the Lions and Packers. We just have to focus on the Rams." The Seahawks (8-8) will play host to the Los Angeles Rams (5-11) on Sunday afternoon and need a...
Bengals attempt to refocus for division showdown with Ravens
The Cincinnati Bengals are finding it tough to focus on their Sunday game against the Baltimore Ravens in the aftermath of the serious injury suffered by Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. The Bengals were the opponent Monday night when Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field after making a tackle in the first quarter. The game was suspended and it hasn't been determined if it will be completed. Seeing...
Steelers face Browns clinging to hopes of earning postseason berth
The Pittsburgh Steelers have been overcoming the opposition in each of the last three weeks in order to keep their flickering postseason aspirations alive. On Sunday, the Steelers (8-8) will need to either defeat or tie the visiting Cleveland Browns (7-9) and receive a bit of help in the process in order to reach the playoffs for the third straight season. In addition to a win, Pittsburgh also will need...
Riled up Lions flip 'respect' card talking Aaron Rodgers, Packers
Playoff time brings out the respect card, and the Detroit Lions deem the deck stacked with disrespect from Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Lions head coach Dan Campbell said his message to the team was to embrace playing in games that mean something, but don't forget we have "nothing to lose." The Lions can earn a playoff spot if the Seattle Seahawks lose to the Los Angeles Rams earlier in the...
Chiefs seek top seed in AFC playoffs with finale against Raiders
The Kansas City Chiefs will be playing for a first-round bye and home-field advantage in the AFC when they kick off the final week of the NFL regular season Saturday against the host Las Vegas Raiders. To cement their third No. 1 seed in five seasons, the Chiefs (13-3) need to beat the Raiders (6-10) and have the Buffalo Bills lose one game. It's unknown as of Wednesday whether the...
Bills-Bengals canceled; NFL to consider neutral-site AFC title game
The Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game that was halted Monday when Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin experienced a cardiac arrest on the field will not be resumed or replayed, the NFL announced Thursday night. As a result, the Bills and Bengals will have their postseason positions determined based on their winning percentage for a 16-game season rather than the 17-game slot played by all other NFL teams. Due to the resulting disparity,...
Ravens without Lamar Jackson in crucial game at Bengals
Quarterback Lamar Jackson was ruled out for Week 18 by Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh on Friday. The Ravens (10-6) visit the Cincinnati Bengals (11-4) with a chance to sweep the season series. "Lamar's working as hard as he can. The trainers are working as hard as they can," Harbaugh said. "That's where we're at. He won't be playing in this game, we're hopeful for next week." ...
With or without Jalen Hurts, Eagles look to secure top seed vs. Giants
The Philadelphia Eagles hope the third time is the charm as they once again try to lock up the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a victory on Sunday in their regular-season finale against the visiting New York Giants. Both NFC East teams are playoff-bound, but the Eagles (13-3) dropped their last two games with Gardner Minshew at quarterback while the Giants (9-6-1) locked up their first postseason appearance since 2016 with a 38-10 victory against the Indianapolis Colts last week. ...
Packers Defensive Coordinator Joe Barry on Collaborative Game-Planning
The Packers' defensive game plan for Sunday night against the Lions will be a collaborative effort, just like it was for facing the Vikings' Justin Jefferson last week.
NFL: Denver Broncos at Tennessee Titans
Nov 13, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) after being hit by Tennessee Titans linebacker Rashad Weaver (99) as he attempts a pass during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Damar Hamlin remains center stage of key Bills-Pats matchup
When the host Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots meet on Sunday in Orchard Park, N.Y., whatever happens between the hash marks will be the last thing many players, coaches and fans care about. Damar Hamlin, the 24-year-old Bills safety who went into cardiac arrest during Buffalo's game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night, will be at the forefront of hearts and minds. Good news came Thursday when Buffalo...
Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers Week Eighteen Preview - More Ways to Win
Week 18 of the NFL season is upon us, and the More Ways to Win team is here to break down all of the weekend's big games! FanDuel's Jim Sannes dishes out his best DFS Value and Stud plays, while Dave Weaver, Andrew Fillipponi, James Jones, Cole Wright and Lisa Kerney give out some of their favorite picks against the spread and on the total. Plus, special guest Chad Millman joins the gang to reveal his favorite underdogs of the week!
Azzi: Damar Hamlin's dream is alive. Time to play, kneel, pray.
Only one pro football player has ever died on an NFL field. On Oct. 24, 1971, Chuck Hughes, a 28-year-old wide receiver for the Detroit Lions collapsed — in a game against the Chicago Bears — and died of a heart attack when an undiagnosed blood clot dislodged after he was tackled. The game...
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts 'trending in right direction' for Sunday
Needing a win to clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC, the Philadelphia Eagles appear likely to have their QB1 back Sunday. Jalen Hurts, out with a shoulder injury since Dec. 18, worked with the first-team offense in Thursday's practice. While he was officially listed as limited, teammates said all signs indicate the Eagles (13-3) expect Hurts to start against the visiting New York Giants (9-6-1). ...
Russell Wilson tops deep group of 2023 NFL Comeback POY candidates
As Russell Wilson prepares to close out what many have deemed a disastrous first year in Denver, the Broncos' embattled quarterback does have support in at least one corner. Wilson has already been installed as the favorite to win NFL Comeback Player of the Year honors by oddsmakers at SportsBetting.ag. The Broncos are 4-12 entering Sunday's season finale at the Los Angeles Chargers. Lose, and Denver could tie for the...
Teammates: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts reclaims first-team role Thursday
All signs point to quarterback Jalen Hurts returning to the starting lineup Sunday when the Philadelphia Eagles host the New York Giants. Hurts operated the first-team offense for the first time since injuring his right shoulder on Dec. 18. "He's still knocking the rust off -- but he's crafty, he looked good," Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown said Thursday. ...
Ex-NFL RB Peyton Hillis hospitalized after saving kids in ocean
Former NFL running back Peyton Hillis remained hospitalized Friday after helping to save two children from drowning at a Pensacola, Fla., beach. Marvin Caston, who played football at Arkansas and is well-connected to the football program, confirmed to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that Hillis went into ocean waters on Wednesday to save one of his children and another family member from drowning. "One of Peyton's children and the child of one...
Report: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts (shoulder) expected to play Sunday
It appears the Philadelphia Eagles will be taking no chances in their quest for the NFC's top seed entering the postseason. With the 13-3 Eagles one win from securing the No. 1 playoff seed in the conference, starting quarterback and potential Most Valuable Player candidate Jalen Hurts is expected to play in his team's home game Sunday against the New York Giants, NFL Network reported Saturday. Hurts has not played...
The Connection
Tellico Village, TN
561
Followers
4K+
Post
32K+
Views
ABOUT
The Connection is a weekly free distribution newspaper with the most comprehensive local news and advertising in the community of Tellico Village. It publishes on Wednesdays and provides home delivery to the Village, including Kahite.https://www.tellicovillageconnection.com
Comments / 0