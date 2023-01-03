Caught On Camera: The Moment UFC’s Dana White Slaps His Wife Anne During Brutal Cabo NYE Bash

Mega

UFC President Dana White was caught on camera slapping his wife, Anne White , in the face during a drunken New Year’s Eve bash over the weekend, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

The shocking incident took place late Saturday night as Dana and his wife were ringing in the New Year together with friends in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

According to a video of the incident obtained by TMZ , Dana is seen leaning in to say something to his wife before she suddenly slaps him in the face.

In response, Dana is captured slapping his wife two separate times before pushing her down to the floor. The couple was then quickly separated by friends standing at the nearby bar.

After footage of the shocking incident was made public on Monday night, Dana spoke out to apologize for the physical altercation between him and his wife.

“My wife and I were out for New Year’s Eve, and, unfortunately, that’s what happened,” Dana told TMZ. “I’m one of the guys, you’ve heard me say for years, there’s never, ever an excuse for a guy to put his hands on a woman. And, now here I am on TMZ talking about it.”

“My wife and I have been married for almost 30 years,” the UFC president continued. “We’ve known each other since we were 12 years old. We’ve obviously been through some s--- together. We’ve got three kids, and this is one of those situations that’s horrible.”

“I’m embarrassed, but it’s also one of those situations where right now we’re more concerned about our kids. We’ve shown the kids the video, and we’re more focused on our family right now.”

Although Dana confirmed both he and Anne had been drinking and indicated alcohol played a large part in the surprising NYE incident, the 53-year-old UFC president emphasized that was “no excuse.”

“There was definitely a lot of alcohol involved, but that’s no excuse,” he explained. “I literally am making no excuses for this thing at all. It’s never happened before. It’s the first time it’s ever happened. People are gonna say what they’re gonna say. It is what it is, and whatever people do say, it’s deserved. I deserve it.”

Dana’s wife of 26 years also spoke out after the footage of the incident surfaced on Monday night. She explained the incident was “out of character” for Dana and both she and her husband have “apologized to one another” for putting their hands on each other.

"Dana and I have been married for almost 30 years,” Anne, 53, said. “To say this is out of character for him is an understatement – nothing like this has ever happened before. Unfortunately, we were both drinking too much on New Year’s Eve and things got out of control, on both sides.”

“We’ve talked this through as a family and apologized to each other,” she added. “I just hope people will respect our privacy for the sake of our kids."