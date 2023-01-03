Read full article on original website
Boebert's sudden nomination change for House speaker gains steam in anti-McCarthy camp — but nowhere else
Rep.-elect Lauren Boebert's, R-Colo., sudden nomination of Rep.-elect Kevin Hern, R-Okla., for House speaker failed to garner more than three votes in the ninth round of balloting.
Lauren Boebert's Attack on Trump Shocks Congress
Boebert called Trump her "favorite president" but noted that he should tell McCarthy he does not have the votes for House speaker.
Donald Trump's Chances of Becoming House Speaker, According to Bookmakers
Lauren Boebert, the Colorado Congresswoman who has not been voting to support McCarthy, said Wednesday she could nominate the former president.
Within hours of Debbie Stabenow announcing her retirement, Dems are scrambling to replace her
The trees are just the right height. Are the candidates?
Fox News contributor snaps back at Sean Hannity after he interrupts her 14 times to attack Biden
Opinion host Sean Hannity interrupted Fox News contributor Jessica Tarlov 14 times to attack President Joe Biden with a litany of complaints. Before Ms Tarlov appeared on the programme on Tuesday night, Mr Hannity went after Mr Biden and New York Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul for her signing of a bill allowing the composting of human remains. Remains can be “placed into a specially-designed vessel that’s surrounded with natural materials, like wood chips and alfalfa,” the law states. Five other states have such a law in addition to New York. “Let me ask you about this – 2022 was...
Pennsylvania’s new Dem governor nominates Republican Schmidt to run state elections
Al Schmidt, a former election official in Philadelphia, is Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro's choice to run the 2024 election in battleground Pennsylvania.
Republican who backed McCarthy votes ‘present’ in fourth round of voting for House speaker
One of Kevin McCarthy's prior supporters in the House speaker's race voted "present" in the fourth round of voting on Wednesday, and said Republicans need to "stop wasting everyone's time."
Trump’s Worst Fear Is Coming True: He’s Being Ignored
Even some of his biggest supporters in Congress are rebuffing his call to back Kevin McCarthy for speaker.
McCarthy’s political operation spent millions on lawmakers now opposing his speaker dreams
The GOP leader's PAC donated directly to many, and the super PAC aligned with McCarthy spent heavily backing several rebels in past battleground races.
McCarthy Falls Short Again In Bid For Speaker
House Republicans flailed through a second day of multiple balloting Wednesday, unable to elect Rep. Kevin McCarthy as House speaker or to come up with a new strategy to end the political chaos that has tarnished the start of their new majority. For a fifth time, Republicans nominated McCarthy as...
House GOP back in familiar pattern — fury at the Freedom Caucus
As 20 members vote against Kevin McCarthy's speakership bid, other Republicans said its marked an "all new level of contempt that the conference has for them."
As the speaker votes drag on, some of the prayers offered by the House chaplain have gotten symbolic, poetic and slightly less-than-subtle.
"Build your hedge of protection against those who would take advantage of our discord for their own gain," she said. What happened: With the House speaker votes dragging into their third day, the rhetoric from House Chaplain Margaret Kibben has not so subtly nodded to the ongoing discord. On Thursday,...
McCarthy fails for 3rd day in bitter GOP House speaker fight
WASHINGTON — For a long and frustrating third day, divided Republicans kept the speaker’s chair of the U.S. House empty Thursday, as party leader Kevin McCarthy failed again and again in an excruciating string of ballots to win enough GOP votes to seize the chamber’s gavel. Long...
McCarthy fails and fails again: GOP stalemate on new speaker
WASHINGTON — (AP) — For a third day, divided Republicans left the speaker's chair of the U.S. House sitting empty Thursday, as party leader Kevin McCarthy failed and failed again in an excruciating string of ballots to win enough GOP votes to seize the chamber's gavel. Pressure was...
McCarthy nears victory for speaker after grueling fight
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Republican Kevin McCarthy flipped more than a dozen colleagues to support him in dramatic votes Friday for House speaker, nearing victory on the fourth day and 12th ballot of a grueling standoff that was testing American democracy. The changed votes from conservative holdouts, including...
No speaker yet, but a lot of speaking
With frustrations mounting, here were some of the most quotable moments from two days of struggle to elect a House speaker.
Trump’s spell over GOP breaks with McCarthy meltdown
The ex-president has endorsed the congressman for the Speaker role. But that hasn’t been enough to sway the skeptics.
Who is Biden calling? Your mom.
Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here| Email Eli | Email Lauren. MADELINE ISRAEL was sitting at her computer working on her memoir on the evening of Dec....
McCarthy fails in marathon votes for speaker, not giving up
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican leader Kevin McCarthy failed in marathon voting Tuesday to become House speaker, a historic defeat with no clear way out as House Republicans dug in for a long, messy start for the new Congress. Needing 218 votes in the full House, McCarthy got just 203 in two rounds — less even The post McCarthy fails in marathon votes for speaker, not giving up appeared first on KESQ.
Meet the 20 rebels bucking McCarthy’s bid
The group is a mix of veterans of the Tea Party class, newly elected members and perennial thorns in the side of leadership.
