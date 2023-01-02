Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Former Oklahoma QB Named Tennessee Offensive Coordinator
A former Sooners signal-caller will be the new offensive coordinator under fellow former OU quarterback Josh Heupel.
rockytopinsider.com
Former Blue Chip Tennessee Football Target, Kentucky Standout Enters Transfer Portal
Standout Kentucky defensive tackle Justin Rogers plans on entering the transfer portal shortly, 247sports Steve Wiltfong first reported Tuesday morning. Rogers was a two-year starter and three-year contributor for the Kentucky defense, totaling 62 tackles in his time in Lexington. The Oak Park, Michigan native was almost a Vol. Former...
Texas Tech to raise mast on first full-scale oil rig on a U.S. college campus
Texas Tech University is set to raise the mast on the first full-scale fully operational oil rig on a U.S. college campus on January 6, according to a press release from TTU.
Family reveals new details on missing mother, 3-year-old child last seen in Lubbock
A family from Guam released new details after asking the public's help for information that can help locate Catherine Little, 28, and her 3-year-old daughter, Lillian Rose, after the two were last seen in Lubbock.
Man, age 20, shot and killed in Lubbock overnight
Lubbock Police Officers responded to reports of Shots Fired in the 2100 block of East 4th Street. Ivan Reed, 20, later died.
Mugshot Monday on a Tuesday: 37 People Arrested in Lubbock the Week of Christmas
Another week down and less than one left in the year 2022 but that doesn't mean we are completely out of the clear. I am happy to say that there were very low arrests for felonies during Christmas which means many of you were with your families. Which is good or you were just busy. I know it's hard for many of us to not get into it with family but sometimes silence truly is golden, in some cases.
KCBD
New Year’s Day shooting leaves one injured
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was injured in an early New Year’s Day shooting in west Lubbock. Just before 2 a.m., police responded near 50th Street and Frankford Avenue for reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers found one person with moderate injuries. No one has been arrested...
Human remains found in Tennessee identified as Kentucky woman
On Dec. 4, police received a tip of possible human remains in a wooded area in Cleveland, Tennessee. Those remains have now been identified.
Comments / 0