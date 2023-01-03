Read full article on original website
UPDATE! Mass State Police Announce THREE Sobriety Checkpoints For January 6-January 8
Listen up, fellow Berkshire County residents. You may have already heard about a sobriety checkpoint scheduled by the Mass State Police for this coming weekend. Well, here's some news for you. That's only one of at least THREE that have been announced!. That's right. Yesterday, news came out regarding a...
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford Police Department is hiring, deadline for civil service test approaching
PLEASE SHARE!” -City of New Bedford Police Department.
Massachusetts State Police Announce Sobriety Checkpoint For Weekend Of Jan 7, 2023
The Massachusetts State Police via their Facebook page has announced another sobriety checkpoint. This time it's for the upcoming weekend of Saturday, January 7 and Sunday, Jan 8, 2023. Driving while intoxicated is the leading cause of death for teens and young adults in Massachusetts and yes drinking and driving...
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford has roadwork sites for the upcoming week of January 9, 2023 – January 13, 2023
The City of New Bedford has roadwork sites for the upcoming week of January 9, 2023 – January 13, 2023, and they are as follows:. Eversource will be working on gas main relays and services on:. • Phillips Rd from Holly Tree Lane to Route 140. • Cherokee St....
EMT put on probation after fighting with drunk RI woman in ambulance
Video surveillance shows the EMT getting kicked out of an ambulance.
newbedfordguide.com
Apparent suicide of New Bedford man discovered at House of Corrections in Dartmouth
“A 41-year-old New Bedford man died at the Bristol County House of Corrections in Dartmouth last night. The death is being investigated as an apparent suicide by hanging. Staff at the jail discovered the inmate while making rounds to distribute medication to inmates shortly after 7 pm Thursday, at which point a medical emergency was initiated, prompting emergency response from various members of the facility. Investigators observed signs of medical intervention by staff at the jail, including an AED and medical supplies.
fallriverreporter.com
California convicted felon forfeits 14 guns after jumping off of bridge on Interstate 195 to evade arrest
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – A California man who leaped into the Providence River in a bid to evade arrest pled guilty today in federal court in Providence to a charge of being a felon in possession of firearms; fourteen guns will be forfeited and destroyed as a result, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha.
newbedfordguide.com
Rochester, Massachusetts Police Department implements body-worn camera program
“The Rochester Police Department is pleased to announce the start of our body-worn camera program. Over the next several weeks, you may begin to see Officers wearing body cameras throughout their tours of duty. Members of the department will be using the upcoming weeks to familiarize themselves with these devices...
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts man injured, trapped in collision between cement truck and box truck
At approximately 8:00am on Thursday, Maine State Police responded to a report of an accident on the Maine Turnpike Mile Marker 1 southbound in Kittery. Upon arrival, first responders found that a box truck driven by Manuel Depina-Gonolves, 22, of Boston was traveling south when he rear-ended a fully loaded cement truck driven by Peter Macdonald, 59, of South Berwick, Maine.
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford Police respond to Pleasant Street baseball bat assault
At approximately, 11:50pm on December 31, the New Bedford Police Department received a report of a man that was attacked with a baseball bat. New Bedford Police and EMS, responded to 1332 Pleasant St. in the city’s west end to find an injured man who said an unknown male had struck him over the head with a baseball bat. His injuries were described as non-life threatening.
Bristol police locate driver involved in hit-and-run
Police found the truck and trailer at a Portsmouth residence.
Valley Breeze
Lights, action as officials prepare for train station opening Jan. 23
PAWTUCKET – The Pawtucket-Central Falls Commuter Rail Station is set to open on Monday, Jan. 23, though no official time had been set as of press time, according to officials. The new station now has its lights on at night and various finishing touches completed, including recently installed Lightguard...
fallriverreporter.com
Engaged active-duty Plymouth County Sheriff officer with child on the way dies, remembered as kind, caring man
Three Massachusetts officers have died recently, one of which is closer to home. According to Massachusetts State Police, 25-year-old Officer John Santos of The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Department, would have been a member of the Massachusetts State Police 88th Recruit Training Troop. On Wednesday, December 28, 2022, Officer Santos,...
Man struck, seriously injured by car in Johnston
Johnston police say they are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a car Thursday night.
Massachusetts sheriff ends enforcement agreement with ICE
BOSTON - The Barnstable County Sheriff's Office in Massachusetts is ending an agreement with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement that gave deputies the authority to enforce federal immigration laws, civil rights attorneys said Wednesday.The Barnstable department was the last sheriff's office in New England with such an agreement, called a 287(g), according to Lawyers for Civil Rights and the American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts.Lawyers for Civil Rights sued the sheriff's office last February in an effort to end the agreement.According to the complaint, such agreements allow "sheriffs' offices to designate staff members for training and certification in federal immigration...
Taunton Sees Development in Advance of South Coast Rail
After a gazillion false starts and even more empty promises, it appears 2023 might finally be the year of South Coast Rail. The project, expected to be operational by the end of the calendar year, has been decades in the making. It has spanned five administrations. Six, if you count Maura Healey.
15 Mass. police officers suspended by POST Commission
The state agency tasked with regulating law enforcement in Massachusetts suspended 15 police officers in the state, including Worcester Police Department’s Colby Turner, who is accused of stealing $45,000 of off-duty assignment pay for details he did not work, and Springfield Police Department’s Leon Davis. The officers were...
newbedfordguide.com
Middleborough Police charge elementary school staff member following incident
“Chief Joseph Perkins reports that the Middleborough Police Department is seeking to charge an elementary school staff member with assault and battery as a result of an incident that occurred at Mary K. Goode Elementary School. On Thursday, Jan. 5, at approximately 2:30 p.m., Middleborough Police received reports of an...
School closings and delays in Massachusetts, southern New Hampshire
BOSTON - Some school districts will be closed Friday because of snow in the forecast.Check the latest list here.
‘Just trying to get home’: Man charged with OUI after driving car on 3 wheels in Whitman, per police
WHITMAN, Mass. — Authorities are reminding drivers that the cost of an Uber, Lyft, or taxi is much less than that of a drunk driving arrest. Whitman Police say they responded to a call for an erratic driver on Route 18 northbound last weekend. Responding officers found a car that was missing its front right passenger wheel, with sparks shooting out of the rim as it was driving down the road, according to police.
