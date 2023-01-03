ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patriots players send prayers to Damar Hamlin

FOXBORO -- The entire NFL is hoping for good news on Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who is in critical condition after collapsing on the field during Monday Night Football .

Hamlin collapsed midway through the first quarter during Buffalo's game against the Bengals in Cincinnati, and was given CPR on the field. Players from both the Bills and Bengals were visibly shaken up as Hamlin was being treated, and the game was eventually postponed by the NFL.

The Bills announced late Monday night that Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest after delivering a hit against the Bengals, and the 24-year-old's heartbeat had to be restored on the field. It was a terrifying scene that played out at Paycor Stadium, one that was felt throughout the NFL.

Several Patriots players sent out prayers and well-wishes for Hamlin and his family on Monday night.

The Patriots are scheduled to play the Bills in Buffalo in Week 18, with that game set for Sunday at 1 p.m.

