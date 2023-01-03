The third season for Sorcerous Stabber Orphen (or Majutsushi Orphen Haguretabi) will be called Chaos in Urbanrama (or Urban Rama-hen in Japanese) and will debut on January 18. We just got word that the Sanctuary Arc part of the story will begin in April. We also got a little information on what we can expect in this arc and received the above image.

2 DAYS AGO