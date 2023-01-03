Read full article on original website
Ayakashi Triangle Anime Shares Creditless Opening Video
Today marks the debut of the Ayakashi Triangle TV anime, which adapts fantasy rom-com manga by Kentaro Yabuki. Now that the first episode is live, we can soak in a clean version of the opening animation, set to the tune of the “Neppu wa Rutensuru” theme song by Philosophy no Dance.
Argonavis Boy Band Project Teases New Anime Film
It’s time for another taste of what’s up next for Bushiroad’s from Argonavis boy band project. Argonavis, Gyroaxia and more will be in the spotlight for Gekijo-ban Argonavis Axia (Argonavis the Movie: Axia), which is scheduled to open in Japan on March 24. In the meantime, you can check out a teaser for Syana’s “Ragnarök” insert song in the video below.
Mysterious Disappearances Manga Lands Anime Series
(Kaii to Otome to Kamikakushi), a manga by Nujima, has landed a TV anime series. That’s the word from Kadokawa, which just revealed a teaser and key art for the series. In addition, Nujima contributed a celebratory illustration. The manga, which launched in 2019, is about an aspiring writer,...
Akiba Maid War English Dub Plans Announced
If you’ve been looking forward to the English dubbed version of the Akiba Maid War anime, the premiere is right around the corner. HIDIVE announced plans to kick off the stream of the dub version on Saturday, January 14 at 9:00am Pacific Time, so let’s take a look at who we can expect to hear in less than a week.
Special Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury Event Planned for August
Are you still reeling from the end of the first season of Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury? If you’re all caught up, unfortunately you’ll have to wait until April for the series to continue with season 2, but there’s more planned beyond that to celebrate the series.
Sorcerous Stabber Orphen Details Upcoming Sanctuary Arc
The third season for Sorcerous Stabber Orphen (or Majutsushi Orphen Haguretabi) will be called Chaos in Urbanrama (or Urban Rama-hen in Japanese) and will debut on January 18. We just got word that the Sanctuary Arc part of the story will begin in April. We also got a little information on what we can expect in this arc and received the above image.
Studio 4°C Announces Future Kid Takara Film, Crowdfunding Effort
Last year, it was announced that JETRO (Japan External Trade Organization) would be working with anime studios to develop films and Kickstarter projects. Now Studio 4°C has revealed its JETRO collaboration. It’s a film called Future Kid Takara, and it’s centered around the theme of climate change.
Anime Expo Gets Rid of Premier Fan Badges
General registration for Anime Expo 2023 gets started on January 24. But things will be a little different at this year’s anime con: Premier Fan badges are now a thing of the past. Previously, a Premier Fan badge could get you a lot of extra things: four days at...
Mark 10 Years of GJ CLUB Anime with Video, Event Plans
The slice-of-life fun of the GJ CLUB anime, based on the light novel series written by Shin Araki and illustrated by Aruya, officially turned 10 years old on January 9. To mark the momentous occasion, light novel imprint Gagaga Bunko shared a thank you video for fans and Junnosuke Ito, the anime’s producer, announced that an event is planned for spring 2023.
Gen Hoshino’s SPY x FAMILY Ending Theme Hits 100 Million Streams
Gen Hoshino’s ending theme for the first part of the SPY x FAMILY anime, “Comedy,” was a hit as soon as it dropped, and it has racked up an amazing amount of listens ever since. According to Billboards Japan, the artist’s sixth digital single has officially hit the milestone of 100 million streams.
KyoAni Plans Tamako Market 10th Anniversary Project
Hard to believe, but the Kyoto Animation series Tamako Market is a decade old. To celebrate, Kyoto Animation is launching a 10th anniversary project. That’s the word from the series’ official Twitter feed. The series debuted on January 9, 2013. A sequel film, Tamako Love Story, hit Japanese...
The Kindaichi Case Files 30th Anniversary Manga to End Soon
Fumiya Sato, Yozaburo Kanari and Seimaru Amagi’s The Kindaichi Case Files manga recently had a return to serialization in 30th anniversary form, and the run is about to come to an end. According to this year’s third issue of Kodansha’s Evening magazine—in which the new serialization is being published—the Kindaichi Case Files 30th manga is set to end in four chapters.
INU-OH Loses Golden Globe to Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
The 80th Golden Globe Awards were held on Tuesday, bringing plenty of accolades along with the potential for a big anime win. Masaaki Yuasa’s INU-OH anime film was one of the features up for the Best Motion Picture — Animated category, but the award ended up going to Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio.
New Hand-Painted Naruto Figurine Collection Is Here
There is a lot of Naruto merchandise out there, but for the franchise’s hardcore fans, there’s never enough. Fanhome, a company that makes models and figurines, is coming out with its own officially licensed Naruto Shippuden Figurine Collection. The company has a unique setup where interested people subscribe, and each month they get sent a new Naruto figure, plus other goodies.
Anime TTRPG Titles to Expand Your Gaming Horizons
If you’re in the tabletop game space, there are good odds you’re currently on the lookout for a new system to try. Maybe that’s because you just like finding new games; maybe it’s for other, more newsworthy reasons. Whatever they may be, we’re here to help with a selection of anime TTRPG systems to give a go!
Suzume is Now Japan’s 10th Highest-Grossing Anime Film of All Time
Move over, The Wind Rises, because the latest film from Makoto Shinkai just slid into 10th place in the list of highest-grossing anime films in Japan. Hayao Miyazaki’s 2013 feature previously held the spot, but Suzume took it over after exceeding 12 billion yen at the Japanese box office.
