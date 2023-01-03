Read full article on original website
Super Junior Yesung Solo Comeback 2023: Kpop Legend Member Confirmed to Release Full Album
Fans of Super Junior are up for a new set of songs from the vocal genius, Yesung, as he plans to mark his return as a solo artist with a new full album coming in a few weeks. On January 2, 2023, SM Entertainment confirmed the news that Super Junior Yesung is working on a solo full-length album. It is planned to be released later in January.
Drummer Exits Metal Band After Disagreement
Another heavy metal band is losing a member. Drummer Nanu Villalba left Brazilian thrash/death metal band Nervosa, the band announced. The group cited a "lack of common agreement" for Villalba's sudden departure. She was a member of the band for less than a year. "With this post, we would like...
Star never wanted to sing this Grammy-winning song
Legendary singer Dionne Warwick success began in 1962 with "Don't Make Me Over," followed by 18 consecutive Top 100 singles, including "Walk On By." The documentary about her career airs Sunday, January 1, at 9 p.m. ET.
Pop Star Kim Petras to Headline WorldPride’s Epic Concert
German pop star Kim Petras, who broke a record with collaborator Sam Smith to become the first trans and non-binary artists, respectively, to hit number one on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart, will headline Sydney’s WorldPride’s closing concert. Sydney WorldPride runs from February 17 to March 5, and...
Where to Watch and Stream Cosmos Season 1 Free Online
Best sites to watch Cosmos - Last updated on Jan 08, 2023. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch Cosmos online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for Cosmos on this page.
Where to Watch Kdrama The Golden Spoon Online With English Subtitles
Where is the best place to watch and stream The Golden Spoon as of JANUARY 2023? We've compiled an updated list of streaming services that currently have The Golden Spoon available to watch!. Watch The Golden Spoon Online: JANUARY 2023 Update. Inspired by a webtoon of the same name, The...
When Do Spy x Family Chapters Come Out? Manga Release Schedule
Spy x Family’s popularity continued to rise after it was adapted into an anime. While waiting for the new season is a good option, especially for those who prefer watching anime, there is an option to read the manga. But when do new Spy x Family chapters come out?
Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro welcomed 2023 in Japan with karaoke and good food
Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro welcomed 2023 away from their Hispanic culture to give Asian celebrations a try. The famous couple took to social media to share how they were spending their holidays in Japan alongside a group of friends. Both artists enjoy karaoke singing iconic songs such as...
Is the Chainsaw Man Manga Finished or Ongoing? Status Explained
Following the hugely-popular anime, many new fans are turning to the Chainsaw Man manga. If that’s you, we’re here to answer if Chainsaw Man’s manga is finished or ongoing so you know what to expect. First published in 2018, Chainsaw Man has developed a huge following in...
Steve Aoki Releases New Single “New York”
Legendary DJ and businessman Steve Aoki released his newest stand-alone single “New York.”. The new song, which features the pop artist mazie, dropped on Friday (January 6). The multi-platinum DJ’s new song is an upbeat dance club jam that bridges mazie’s dreamlike, twisted musical tendencies. American Songwriter...
Behemoth’s Nergal Slams Majority of New Metal Albums for Sounding ‘Robotic’
On top of his music, Behemoth bandleader Adam "Nergal" Darski is known to metalheads for freely speaking his mind on a wide variety of topics, including the very business of metal — just two months ago, he warned metal musicians against starting new bands. "Do you really want to...
Mckenna Grace Drops New Single ‘Ugly Crier’ From Upcoming Debut EP – Listen! | First Listen, McKenna Grace, Music, Music Video
Mckenna Grace is starting the new year with new music!. The 16-year-old actress and singer just released her latest single “Ugly Crier,” along with the accompanying music video. “I wrote this song after I went to this Hollywood party with a bunch of celebrities and felt completely out...
Daughtry and Lzzy Hale Cover Journey’s 1983 Power Ballad “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)”
To celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Journey classic “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart),” Daughtry and Halestorm‘s Lzzy Hale have teamed up to cover the classic ballad. “Get ready for Daughtry’s cover of ‘Separate Ways (Worlds Apart) by Journey featuring me—My favorite Journey song by the way,” teased Hale on Instagram a day before the release of the track on Jan. 6.
Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 VA Addresses Omega's Relationship with Tech
There is little doubt that some things have changed in Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2. For instance, Omega has clearly grown since we last saw her in the first season. Interestingly, it might have to do with her close relationship with the rest of Clone Force 99. Michelle Ang has spoken about Omega's bond with Tech in the second season.
