Oregon State

Don’t Forget: New Laws Taking Effect in NJ This Year

Here's what you need to know about changes happening to NJ laws this year. On January 1st, it's common for businesses to change their policies. For example, your health insurance and other bills might have gone up, maybe some stores have changed their hours of operation, or perhaps your homeowner's association has enacted new rules. I've also heard of some states phasing out policies that went into place during Covid-19.
NEW JERSEY STATE
A new law aims to cut waiting times in NJ for construction permits

It should save everyone time and money. Gov. Phil Murphy has signed a bill into law that speeds up the construction permitting process in New Jersey. During an event in Elizabeth on Thursday, Murphy said the measure, A573, codifies a three-day construction inspection turnaround from the date of the requested inspection “without importantly, sacrificing safety, fairness to homeowners and small developers, or effective oversight of the Department of Community Affairs.”
NEW JERSEY STATE
Mysterious, sudden NJ warehouse sprawl: Why it’s a problem

We recently spoke to listeners about the proliferation of warehouses across the state. It’s almost mysterious. People see warehouses, popping up all over and don’t really understand what they are for. We know that they’re an excellent investment in this economy for the builders and investors who are...
How to file for unemployment in NJ, and how much you can receive

⚫ Who's eligible for unemployment benefits in New Jersey?. If you lose your job "through no fault of your own," you're eligible to receive up to 26 weeks of partial pay in the Garden State. Unemployment insurance turned into a lifeline for hundreds of thousands of claimants during the coronavirus...
WOW! Win the Mega Millions and Buy the Most Expensive Condo in New Jersey?

There was no winner in the last Mega Millions drawing, so this means that the next drawing on Tuesday, January 10th is valued at 1.1 billion dollars. Wow! that is a lot of money! Imagine if you did win. maybe you would want to relocate? We have one of the most expensive condos, if not the most expensive, here in New Jersey for you to check out! Better get the bank on the phone for this one.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Woman dies after apartment building fire in Aberdeen, NJ

ABERDEEN – A woman died after an apartment complex fire that displaced 14 residents Thursday afternoon. The fire started around 12:30 p.m. in a building at the Tree Haven III apartment complex off Aberdeen Road. Video of the fire shows thick black smoke curling upward from under the roof of the two-story brick building.
ABERDEEN TOWNSHIP, NJ
