The minimum wage in Virginia has increased to $12 per hour effective Jan. 1. The $1 increase is part of a broader plan to eventually raise the rate to $15 per hour. The General Assembly under Democratic leadership in 2020 laid out a plan to raise the minimum wage to $15 per hour by 2026. However, the General Assembly will need to reenact the law before July 1, 2024, for the proposed additional wage increases to occur.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO