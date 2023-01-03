Read full article on original website
California witness captures two 'strange lights' on Christmas DayRoger MarshFerndale, CA
40 California Post Offices Close Because of Earthquake. What Should Customers Expect?Ty D.California State
40 Northern California-Based USPS Branches Temporarily Closed Due to Humboldt Earthquake RepercussionsJoel EisenbergHumboldt County, CA
Patrick’s Point Left Devasted Due to Wednesday’s Bomb Cyclone
The recent winter storms have brought chaos and damage to many parts of our community – and tonight *hundreds of residents between Trinidad and Orick are without power – not just for a couple days – but possibly for the next two weeks. With Wednesday’s “Bomb Cyclone”...
Hundreds, Perhaps Thousands of Humboldt County Residents Won’t Have Their Power Restored for Another Two Weeks, According to an Estimate From PG&E
Thousands of Humboldt County residents are still without electricity days after heavy rain and high winds knocked out power across the region. While power has been restored to the vast majority of Humboldt Bay area residents who lost power on Jan. 4, many others could be left in the dark for nearly two weeks.
Mon 9 AM | North Coast quake expert describes what happened in Ferndale quake
It was just after 2:30 in the morning when the ground began shaking in Humboldt County, and it shook a lot on December 20th. The ShakeAlert system that lets people know an earthquake has begun notified people miles away from the quake's epicenter near Ferndale. The people notified included Lori Dengler, geophysicist and longtime professor from Cal Poly-Humboldt, who happened to be in Sacramento when the quake hit.
Quake Country: Rio Dell Reels as More Residences Red Tagged
The New Year’s Day 5.4 magnitude earthquake sent more than shockwaves through a small town already battered by the 6.4 magnitude quake on December 20, it left more people homeless as their residences failed to pass inspections.The town, the site of some shots used in CBS’s drama Fire Country, should perhaps be known as Quake Country, as the town’s volunteer firefighters have been key not in fighting flames (though they’ve done that, too) but in freeing trapped victims, distributing resources, and providing medical aid among many other tasks during this difficult time.
5.4 Magnitude Earthquake Hits California on New Year’s Day
For the second time in under 14 days, an earthquake has once again hit Northern California. As a result, millions of people dealt with power outages and damages to their homes. According to reports from the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake, which hit the area on New Year’s Day, had...
Watch: Video captures moment magnitude 5.4 earthquake shakes Northern California
The earthquake was reported about 9 miles southeast of Rio Dell, California, and the United States Geological Survey said it was an aftershock from the magnitude 6.4 earthquake that struck the region last month.
Earthquakes Shake California as 2023 Begins
California rang in the New Year with some earthquakes. A five-point-four quake was registered in Humboldt County, around 10:35 a.m. yesterday. The quake’s epicenter was nine miles southeast of Rio Dell, with a depth of 17-point-two miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Just one day prior, a four-point-zero magnitude quake struck around 10:49 p.m. This quake struck within a one-mile radius of a three-point-two magnitude quake that was reported no more than 30 minutes earlier. The first quake was felt throughout Monterey County. The USGS did not yet have reports of how far felt the second quake was felt. The quakes were along the San Andreas fault zone. No damage or injuries were reported.
Caltrans District 1 is posting photos of some of the many trees that have submitted to the forces of…
McKinleyville’s Redwood Community Pharmacy, smashed in the photo below, lets us know that they’re still able to get in to fill the prescriptions of people who really need them. Tree-filled McKinleyville is taking a lot of damage. Witness the following photo, sent in by reader Hillary Mosher, of...
SEVENTH UPDATE: 101 Reopens from Trinidad to Orick, Widespread Outages, Multiple Road Closures as Storm Hits, Huge Surf Arriving Thursday
Caltrans reports U.S. Highway 101 between Trinidad and Orick is back open but urges people to limit nonessential travel. Along with another round of high winds and heavy rain, a very large swell is set to arrive along the coast Thursday, with breaking waves expected to hit 30 feet, according to the Eureka office of the National Weather Service.
Wild Storm Predicted to Bring Heavy Rains and Damaging Winds for Wednesday and Thursday
The GOES West satellite image above shows the storm rolling towards the West Coast. As Northern California geared up for the storm that is predicted to hit early Wednesday morning and stay into Thursday, residents prepared in their own way. Some stocked up on groceries. Others filled their cars with gas. And, still others, fearful of power outages, purchased generators. An employee of the Eureka Costco told us Tuesday evening that the store was sold out of generators and not expected to get more for several days.
(PHOTOS) Early Morning Fire Erupts in Vacant Eureka House
A dozen years after the 6.5 magnitude earthquake of 2010 knocked it off its foundation, a vacant house on the 2100 block of Eureka’s California Street erupted in flames shortly before dawn Wednesday. As neighbors gathered to watch, Humboldt Bay Fire responded and managed to extinguish the blaze before...
Eureka Police Issue Statement on Dead Woman Found at Samoa Recycling Center
“Going Down,” Jan. 5. On January 5, 2023, at about 10:45 a.m., the Eureka Police Department was notified that a deceased female was located amongst recycling that had been transferred to the Samoa Resource Recovery Center on Vance Avenue by a Recology truck. Based on the pickup route, it is believed the female had been picked up from within the City limits of Eureka.
[UPDATE: On Wednesday, Wild Winds] Rain, Rain, More Rain…That’s Good, Right?
The National Weather Service in Eureka is predicting rain will be falling for much of this next week. They posted on Facebook, “A lot more rain is expected over the next week as storm system after storm system impacts Northwest California.”. At first, expect cooler weather and lighter rain...
‘We’re in Crisis Mode’: Collapsing Cannabis Industry Guts Garberville Businesses; Local Leaders Look to Tourism as a Saving Grace
Garberville is in a bad way. The collapse of California’s cannabis market has devastated the local economy and left communities throughout Southern Humboldt struggling to stay afloat. Businesses are closing left and right, and residents who have built their livelihoods around the region’s prolific cannabis industry fear they will lose everything.
Dave Silverbrand, Humboldt County Broadcasting Legend, Has Passed Away
Longtime Humboldt newsman and personality Dave Silverbrand passed away this morning at St. Joseph Hospital in Eureka. He was 76 years old. If you’ve lived in Humboldt for any length of time, there have been numerous occasions when Dave’s kindly spirit has shone out at you from your screen of choice. For the past 30 years, he’s held down reporting jobs for a number of television news operations, most recently with North Coast News. While a good portion of his career was spent in an anchor’s chair, in recent years Dave’s reports have focused on human interest stories highlighting people and events he’d run across in his daily Humboldt life. His final report for NCN — a visit to a drive-thru nativity scene in Eureka — was filed only two weeks ago. You can watch it below.
Covelo Woman and McKinleyville Man Arrested With Car Stolen out of Crescent City, According to UPD
This is a press release from the Ukiah Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 12/28/2022, Ukiah PD recovered a stolen vehicle with the assistance of the Flock license plate reader (LPR)...
Arcata City Council OKs Big Apartment Expansion in Westwood Neighborhood, Appoints Two New Planning Commissioners
The Westwood Garden Apartment Project is a go. After more than three hours of discussion on Wednesday evening, the Arcata City Council voted 4-0, with Councilmember Kimberley White recusing herself, to deny an appeal brought forth by several residents of the Westwood Garden Apartment complex and uphold the Arcata Planning Commission’s decision to approve the housing expansion project. In an effort to address some of the appellants’ concerns, the council requested that Strombeck Properties and its hired consulting firm LACO Associates include bike lockers on site and work with residents of the complex to establish an appropriate space for a community garden.
Officials Say California Town Is a ‘Total Mess’ After 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake
A California town is reeling after a 6.4. magnitude earthquake killed two residents and left their community a “total mess.” According to local officials, thousands are without power after the earthquake hit the coastal town of Rio Dell. In addition, people are without water after the quake caused a major water main break, according to Humboldt County officials on Tuesday. The earthquake also moved homes off their foundations when it struck the state’s northern coast.
OBITUARY: Melanie Anne Ioelu Spencer, 1958-2022
Melanie Anne Ioelu Spencer passed October 20, 2022, due to complications from ALS (Lou Gehrig Disease). Melanie has now joined her Dad, Tapuni (Cap) Ioelu, in Heaven. Melanie is survived by her mother, MaryAnne Ely Ioelu. She is also survived by her sons Jason and Christopher Spencer, and their dad Fred Spencer. Melanie was Grammy to Caden and Brenna Spencer, of Redding, and her loving partner Johnnie Wright. She is also survived by her aunt Kathleen Ely Green, husband Russ, of Fairport, N.Y., and Paul Ely, Wife R’Delle, of Westhaven, her Aunt Karole Ely, of Arcata, and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
