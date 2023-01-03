Read full article on original website
Disturbing details about Tesla’s 250-foot cliff drop emerge amid initial investigation
Yesterday, the internet was shocked by the news that a Tesla had plunged 250 feet off a cliff at Devil’s Slide in California. All of the all-electric vehicle’s occupants — a family of four — survived, with the children coming out of the incident with minor to moderate injuries while the adults came out with more serious injuries.
Tesla driver who plunged off cliff with children on Highway 1 arrested for ‘intentional act,’ CHP says
A Tesla driver who was rescued, along with another adult and two children, after their vehicle drove off a cliff on Highway 1 south of San Francisco, has been arrested after investigators determined the crash was an “intentional act,” authorities said. Dharmesh A. Patel, of Pasadena, was arrested...
Doctor Charged with Trying to Kill Family by Driving Tesla Over 250-foot Cliff
The tesla at the bottom of the cliff --Photo byMetro. A 41-year-old radiologist allegedly attempted to murder his wife and two children by driving over a 250-foot drop. According to reports, Dharmesh Arvind Patel, 41, was behind the wheel of their Tesla when the car plunged off the cliff known as Devil’s Side cliff outside Pacifica, California. On board were his wife Neha, 41, and their two children, aged four and seven.
Two children and two adults critically injured after Tesla plunges over Devil’s Slide cliff in California
Four people - including two children - were critically injured but miraculously survived after a Tesla vehicle plunged 250 feet off a cliff at Devil’s Slide in California.Two adults, a four-year-old girl and nine-year-old boy were trapped in the vehicle for an hour before being removed by rescue crews who then towed the electric vehicle up to the roadway, according to California Highway Patrol.All of the people in the vehicle were taken to area hospitals.The accident on Highway 1 in San Mateo County took place just before 11am on Monday, according to the California Highway Patrol and Cal Fire.Following...
4 alive in 'miracle' after car plunges off California cliff
A 4-year-old girl, a 9-year-old boy and two adults survived Monday after their car plunged off a Northern California cliff along the Pacific Coast Highway near an area known as Devil’s Slide that’s known for fatal wrecks, officials said.The Tesla sedan plummeted more than 250 feet (76.20 meters) from the highway and crashed into a rocky outcropping. It appears to have flipped a few times before landing on its wheels, wedged against the cliff just feet from the surf, according to Brian Pottenger, a battalion chief forCoastside Fire Protection District/Cal Fire.Crashes along Devil’s Slide, a steep, rocky and winding...
'Nothing short of a miracle': Rescuers save family of 4 after car falls off cliff
A car veered off a highway and plummeted over 250 feet from a cliff in Montara, California. A 4-year-old girl, a 9-year-old boy, and two adults survived the crash. Reporter Suzanne Phan with CNN affiliate ABC7 News has the details.
teslarati.com
