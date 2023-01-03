Marvel Comics & Timeless #1 Spoilers Fallout! Demythifying Kang, Immortus, Scarlet Centurion, Iron Lad, Rama-Tut & Nathanial Richards! Kang Personas Who’s Who!

Read full article on original website
Marvel Comics & Scarlet Witch #1 Spoilers & Review: Darcy Lewis Leaps From MCU Into Comics Continuity As Wanda Maximoff Gets A New Purpose!
STEVE ORLANDO (W) • SARA PICHELLI (A) • Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN. Variant Cover by IVAN TAO • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY IVAN TAO. There is a door that appears only to those who need it most, who have no one else in the world to turn to. On the other side of this door is the witchcraft shop. Friend or foe, human or otherwise – if your need is great and your hope is gone, there you will meet the SCARLET WITCH!
DC Comics Rushes Batman #131 Second Print Covers Featuring Art By Jorge Jimenez & Jason Fabok Of New Character Red Mask & Batman For February 2023!
DC Comics Rushes Batman #131 Second Print Covers Featuring Art By Jorge Jimenez and Jason Fabok Of New Character Red Mask and Batman For February 2023!. Batman #131 landed in stores this week (full spoilers here) featuring Batman being sent to an alternate Earth with no Batman which resulted in a quick second printing decision.
Marvel Comics Gives 2022’s Timeless #1 The Second Print Treatment For February 2023!
Marvel Comics Gives 2022’s Timeless #1 The Second Print Treatment For February 2023!. Timeless #1 (full spoilers here) will have a second print cover hitting shelves soon. It appears that Todd Nauck’s Miss Minutes variant cover will get the black and white treatment on art with Timeless #1 second print arriving in stores during the week of February 13, 2023.
DC Comics & Wonder Woman: Historia: The Amazons #3 Spoilers & Review: Gruesome Fate For Hercules / Herakles / Heracles, But Is Diana A Goddess Or Magic Clay Based?! Demythifying Their Shared Past!
DC Comics and Wonder Woman: Historia The Amazons #3 Spoilers and Review follows. Gruesome Fate For Hercules / Herakles / Heracles, But Is Diana A Goddess Or Magic Clay Based?! Demythifying Their Shared Past!. What To Expect. WONDER WOMAN HISTORIA: THE AMAZONS #3. Written by KELLY SUE DeCONNICK. Art and...
Marvel Comics & Avengers #64 Spoilers & Review: Avengers Assemble Part 4 Is Page-To-Page Mayhem!
JASON AARON (W) • JAVIER GARRÓN (A/C) ’80s Avengers Assemble Connecting Variant Cover by ALEX HORLEY. Variant Cover by MIKE MCKONE • Classic Homage Variant Cover by INHYUK LEE. VARIANT COVER BY STANLEY “ARTGERM” LAU. VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY STANLEY “ARTGERM” LAU. AVENGERS...
Photo of Snowcat Machine That Reportedly Ran Over Jeremy Renner’s Leg Has Fans Concerned
A Jeremy Renner fan has shared an image of a Snowcat machine that reportedly ran over Renner’s leg this weekend. Renner was hospitalized for his injuries. Fans beyond the initial poster on Twitter are definitely concerned about his health and well-being. He’s one of the most popular actors in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
DC Comics April 2023 Solicitations Spoilers Reveals New Green Arrow Series!
DC Comics April 2023 Solicitations Spoilers Reveals New Green Arrow Series!. April 2023 feature the return of Oliver Queen and a Green Arrow series. More new series to come as part of Dawn of DC too. Green Arrow writer Joshua Williamson revealed the cover to his Green Arrow #1 by...
Marvel Comics Teases FCBD 2023: Avengers / X-Men #1 Spoilers Heading Into Fall Of X-Men With Iron Man’s Stark Sentinels?!
Marvel Comics Teases FCBD 2023: Avengers / X-Men #1 Spoilers Heading Into Fall Of X-Men With Iron Man’s Stark Sentinels?!. ‘Invincible Iron Man’ Marks a Pivotal Moment for Mutantkind’s Upcoming War. Check out Juan Frigeri’s designs for Stark Sentinels, set to debut in Gerry Duggan and Juan...
IDW Publishing, Hasbro & G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero #300 Spoilers & Review: End Of An Era At IDW As Snake Eyes Returns?!
SEP221679 – GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO #300 CVR A SULLIVAN – 6.99. SEP221680 – GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO #300 CVR B SULLIVAN – 6.99. SEP221681 – GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO #300 CVR C – 6.99. SEP221682 – GI...
Marvel Comics & Gold Goblin #3 Spoilers & Review: Dark Web Continues With A Gaggle Of Goblins!
GOLD GOBLIN #3 (OF 5) As if fighting Chasm wasn’t enough, Norman Osborn now finds himself face-to-face with his own sins. That’s right, Queen Goblin is back, and you should be scared. 32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99. In addition the main cover, solicitation and creators credit page above...
Damien Chazelle on Life Imitating Art Behind the Scenes of ‘Babylon’
From giddy highs to tragic lows, writer-director Damien Chazelle’s “Babylon” is an exhilarating ensemble piece that covers everyone in the motion picture industry from movie stars and studio heads to extras recruited from skid row and animal handlers dealing with elephant dung, and shows how quickly someone can go from one to the other and back again. It’s a film about what Hollywood does to the people who work there — what it gives them, and what it takes away. Unsurprisingly, given the subject matter, the circumstances of the film’s creation occasionally mirrored the story it was telling, Perhaps the most...
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Pale Blue Eye’ on Netflix, a Doom-and-Gloom Period Detective Mystery Starring Christian Bale
Christian Bale and director Scott Cooper team up for the third time in The Pale Blue Eye, a 19th-century detective story that’s just as gloomy and somber as their previous films, blue-collar crime-drama Out of the Furnace and gritty Western Hostiles. Pale is an adaptation of Louis Bayard’s historical-fiction novel, starring Bale as a sleuth investigating the death of a West Point cadet, and his apprentice/assistant is none other than a young Edgar Allan Poe, played by Harry Melling – which of course has us wondering if it’s any good, or if we’ll just be quoting the raven on this...
AMC Dumps Sci-Fi Comedy Series ‘Demascus’ Despite Series Order
AMC has opted not to move forward with the series “Demascus,” Variety has confirmed. The show was ordered to series at the cabler back in February 2022 and had completed production but will no longer air on AMC. The news comes after Variety exclusively reported that AMC was also not proceeding with Season 2 of the legal drama “61st Street” or with its planned series adaptation of the novel “Invitation to a Bonfire.” The decisions were made as part of cost cutting measures announced by AMC in December 2022, in which the company stated it would take write-downs for up to...
Celine Dion Fans Protest Outside of Rolling Stone’s Office After Her Snub From Greatest Singers List
A group of avid Celine Dion fans gathered outside of Rolling Stone’s office to protest her exclusion from the magazine’s viral list of the 200 Greatest Singers of All Time. Part of a fan club called The Redheads on Facebook, around 15 dedicated Celine soldiers road over six hours from from Montreal to New York City. “Rolling Stone you’ve hit an iceberg,” read one of the several signs carried at the crossroads. Blasting “That’s the Way It Is” from a portable speaker, the group raged at the diva’s omission. Chanting “Justice for Celine,” they lined up to let the editors...
Snooki and JWoww’s New Year’s Goal Is to Become Judges on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’
“Strap in, strap on, get ready — this is humongo.” That’s how celebrity judge Ross Matthews expressed his excitement at the New York premiere of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 15, held at the Conrad Hotel in Downtown Manhattan. One significant change this season is that the flagship series has jumped to MTV after airing on VH1 for the past six years, which brought MTV icons Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Jenni “JWoww” Farley to the red carpet to support their new network sisters. Polizzi revealed that their New Year’s goal is to serve as guest judges on “Drag Race.” “VH1 is our sister, but now...
The best Netflix show of 2022 just got renewed for Season 2
Netflix has confirmed that the hit show Wednesday has just been renewed for a second season. The streaming giant has confirmed the live action Addams Family spinoff series, which captivated viewers in the latter part of 2022, will be back. The company hasn’t confirmed it’ll be in 2023, but hopefully that’s the case.
Everything We Know About ‘The Whale’ Star Brendan Fraser’s Kids
Did you know 'The Whale' star Brendan Fraser has three kids? Here's everything you need to know about his family.
