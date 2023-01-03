Read full article on original website
Four Longstanding Macy's Stores Permanently Closing
California's Top Buffet Spots: From Country Clubs to Casino Resorts
Flood Watch Issued for Southern California Ahead of Strong Thunderstorm Filled System Later Monday into Tuesday
"Most Haunted Road In Los Angeles"- 4 Roads You Shouldn't Pass When You're Alone Or At Night
Experience the Flavors of LA: A Foodie's Guide
pasadenanow.com
Light Rain Sunday Heralds Strong Storm Predictions for Monday, Tuesday
The series of rainstorms that has swept across the County since mid-December continues Sunday, with heavier rain in Pasadena forecast for Monday night and Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Water-logged ground could produce increasing amounts of water and mud runoff. The Pasadena Fire Dept. reached out by Twitter...
pasadenanow.com
Winter Storm Brings Less Rain Than Expected
A strong Pacific storm that doused Pasadena rain and winds is moving out of the area Friday. The system dropped far less rain Thursday than originally expected as it quickly moved through the area. The main front of the “bomb cyclone” moved into the area overnight Wednesday, but forecasters said...
foxla.com
California storm timeline: Tracking 'bomb cyclone,' heaviest rain
LOS ANGELES - California is experiencing a double whammy of a bomb cyclone and damaging winds. That being said – the storm systems will bring challenges to Angelenos when it comes to their morning and evening commutes and late-night plans. Will the dogs have to stay inside instead of going outside? How much longer will we need our umbrella? Should you cancel daytime appointments?
foxla.com
‘Bomb cyclone’ wreaks havoc in Southern California
LOS ANGELES - Residents in Southern California braced as a powerful Pacific storm was expected to hit its peak on Thursday, bringing heavy rainfall and howling winds to the area typically known for its sunny skies. Meteorologists warned the Golden State was facing a life-threatening double whammy of a bomb...
‘Bomb cyclone’ begins to impact Southern California; NWS warns of likely flooding
Heavy rain and strong winds began to lash central and southern California Wednesday evening as a powerful ‘bomb cyclone’ washed ashore. The storm, centered approximately 400 miles west of Eureka, is one of three so-called atmospheric river storms to reach California in the last week. The bomb cyclone, named for its rapid intensification, is expected […]
syvnews.com
‘Bomb cyclone’ to hit Central Coast on Wednesday night, forecasters say
A rapidly intensifying storm is expected to hammer the Central Coast with heavy rain, powerful winds and high seas starting Wednesday evening and continuing into Thursday, forecasters said Tuesday. Retired marine meteorologist John Lindsey called it “one of the fiercest storms in decades” to hit the area, noting its “explosive...
foxla.com
California Atmospheric River timeline: When to expect heavy rain, possible flooding
LOS ANGELES - A days-long storm continues to hit Southern California and is expected to hit its "peak intensity" on Thursday. According to the National Weather Service, rain is expected to be very heavy for Santa Barbara and Ventura counties early Thursday. Los Angeles will see the peak of the rain Thursday morning.
A break between systems Tuesday, but all eyes on heavy rain and strong winds midweek
Tuesday will be drier and clearer. The post A break between systems Tuesday, but all eyes on heavy rain and strong winds midweek appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Giant waves, dangerous rip currents expected in Ventura County
Watch out, Ventura County. Big waves are headed your way this week. A high surf advisory has been issued and will remain in effect until 6 a.m. Thursday, when a high surf warning kicks in. The warning will remain in place until 10 a.m. Friday, the National Weather Service said. The warning indicates that the […]
Big waves pummel coastline, force Seal Beach pier closure in aftermath of storm
Massive waves were pounding the beaches of Southern California on Friday and tore off chunks of wood from the Seal Beach Pier.
What exactly is a ‘bomb cyclone?’
A “bomb cyclone” goes by many names, among them, “explosive cyclogenesis,” a “weather bomb,” “explosive development,” or the less menacing, “bombogenesis.” “Bomb cyclone” has become the most widely used term. Experts describe bomb cyclones as storms that typically form in winter when a midlatitude cyclone undergoes “rapid intensification” at speeds of at least 24 millibars, […]
Atmospheric river expected to trigger 'bomb cyclone' and more flooding in California
LOS ANGELES — Millions of California residents recovering from a deluge that killed at least one person over the weekend and contributed to flooding, mudslides and power outages are bracing for the arrival of another atmospheric river — a long, narrow band of moisture drawn from the tropics.
foxla.com
'Strong Pacific storm' forecast for Southern California
According to the National Weather Service Los Angeles, rain could begin falling in Los Angeles and Orange counties as soon as Monday night and continue into Tuesday morning. But the bulk of the major storm isn't until later this week.
kclu.org
Ventura County officials say storm could create some flooding, but it's not expected near homes
In Ventura County, no major storm evacuations are anticipated at this point. Ventura County Public Works Director Jeff Pratt says there are a couple of potential trouble spots, but they aren’t near neighborhoods. "Lower Ventura River is probably going to see the worst...Conejo Creek will see some farm field...
pasadenanow.com
Caltrans Vows to Minimize Noise, Traffic Impacts Related to Arroyo Seco Freeway Bridge Railing Replacement Project Construction
The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) on Thursday provided residents an overview of its plans related to the replacement of the bridge railing on the Arroyo Seco Bridge on State Route 134 over the Arroyo Seco in West Pasadena. The project will upgrade the railing to current state and federal...
pasadenanow.com
Vehicle Crashes Into Pasadena Home, Minor Damage to Structure
A vehicle crashed into a home in Pasadena, causing minor structural damage to the residence, authorities said Sunday. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 11:27 p.m. Saturday to 1623 Bancroft Way, where they found a vehicle upside down behind the home, the Pasadena Fire Department reported. The motorist was extricated...
vvng.com
Heavy fog, traffic jams Cajon Pass Tuesday Morning, Southbound 15 Freeway
CAJON PASS, (VVNG.com) — Traffic remained heavy Tuesday as many travelers headed back home from their holiday excursion. On the morning of January 3, 2023, mapping a travel route from Hesperia to Rancho Cucamonga showed a travel time of more than 1 hour, almost double the average travel time.
pasadenanow.com
Cheeseburger Week Returns For Delicious Eats
Put those New Year’s resolutions on hold for seven days and celebrate all things cheeseburger during Cheeseburger Week from January 22nd to January 28th. During Cheeseburger Week, presented by the Pasadena Chamber of Commerce each January, Pasadena honors Lionel Sternberger’s genius in being the first to put cheese on a hamburger and serve it at the Rite Spot in Pasadena.
pasadenanow.com
Week in Review: Top Pasadena Stories of The Week
The Editors of Pasadena Now go through over 100 articles published this week on our site and cull the top 20 most newsworthy, informative, and readable. Rent Control, Housing Advocates Stage ‘People’s Rose Parade’
pasadenanow.com
After Five Days of Increases, Average Southland Gas Prices Drop
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped nine-tenths of a cent Friday to $4.52, one day after a run of five increases in six days ended when it was unchanged. The average price is 4.7 cents more than one week ago, but...
