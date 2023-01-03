ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kelly, NC

WNCT

New four-way stop stirs up controversy

TEACHEY, N.C. (WNCT) – People in the Duplin County town of Teachey now have a brand new four-way stop, but some residents aren’t too happy about it.  When NCDOT put the stop sign up at 117 and Bay Road, no one could have predicted the response it would get in such a small town.  Some […]
TEACHEY, NC
WECT

U.S. 117 reopens near Laney High School following crash

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that a portion of U.S. 117 is reopened near New Village Way after a vehicle crasd resulted in lane closures. The closure had been reported near Emsley A. Laney High School. Updates will be provided as...
WECT

Emergency services director no longer employed with Brunswick County after suspension

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Three months after being suspended from his position, Ed Conrow is no longer employed as Brunswick County’s Emergency Services Director. Conrow was suspended from his position on October 6 and was still employed as of November 16. It’s unclear when he left his position and who is currently leading the department.
WECT

City council to consider $1.53 million construction contract for one-mile trail section near Masonboro Elementary School

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington City Council is considering a $1.53 million construction contract to build about one mile of the Masonboro Loop Road Trail. A transportation bond project, this section of the multi-use path would stretch from Masonboro Elementary School to Navaho Trail. Work is expected to start in February and take up to six months to be completed.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Leland Fire and Rescue respond to brush fire

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Leland Fire/Rescue responded to a brush fire threatening a structure around 3 p.m. on Friday. Crews reportedly arrived on the scene to find a rapidly spreading, single-structure fire that threatened several commercial and residential structures. No one was reported injured. New Hanover County Fire Rescue, Navassa...
LELAND, NC
bladenonline.com

3 Things To Know For Saturday

Here are three things to know for Saturday, Jan. 7:. 1. Black Bear: Today, 10 a.m., Jones Lake State Park, 4117 NC 242 North, Elizabethtown. Join a park ranger for a discussion about Jones Lake’s largest mammal. Information: 910-588-4550. (READ MORE) 2. Teen YA Book Club: Monday, 4-5 p.m.,...
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Wilmington headlines list of places attracting new residents

North Carolina boasted the nation’s hottest place for people to start calling home in 2022, a report finds. Wilmington ranks No. 1 on a list of cities that attracted new residents last year, according to results published Monday, Jan. 2. To create the list, the moving company United Van...
WILMINGTON, NC
whqr.org

The fallout from Sheriff Jody Greene's resignation, plus red-light camera redux

On this episode, we’re taking a look at the fallout for Jody Greene, the former Columbus County Sheriff who resigned on Wednesday of this week. The move came after a petition from the district attorney Jon David asking a judge to remove him and disqualify him from serving following the release of racist recordings of Greene caught making statements about his own deputies. We also look into the questions as to why the recordings, which were made in 2019, were released in 2022 and what’s next for Columbus County — as well as Jody Greene.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WECT

One dies after suffering cardiac arrest at Smithfield Foods plant in Tar Heel; officials unsure if death is related to ammonia release

TAR HEEL, N.C. (WECT) - Smithfield Foods has announced that their plant in Tar Heel was evacuated after an ammonia release in a refrigerated section at about 1 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6. According to Bladen County Emergency Management, one person died after suffering cardiac arrest on the site, but they are not sure if it was related to the incident.
TAR HEEL, NC
WECT

Class action lawsuit against Wilmington’s red light cameras challenges constitutionality of program

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Running a red light is not only illegal but also extremely unsafe; T-bone accidents can be devastating and cause serious injuries or even kill drivers and passengers. That’s why some cities in North Carolina have set up red-light cameras to deter drivers from running through traffic lights — but these programs are facing increasing scrutiny and now only a couple of cities still use them — Wilmington and Raleigh.
WILMINGTON, NC
kiss951.com

North Carolina City Tops The ‘Places People Are Moving ‘ List

North Carolina boasted the nation’s hottest place for people to start calling home in 2022. This is according to the News Observer. Results published on Monday say Wilmington ranks No. 1 on a list of cities that attracted new residents last year. Wilmington topped the list with a higher...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington Police investigating crash involving pedestrian as hit and run

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police are investigating a vehicle crash in the 3400 block of Wrightsville Ave. involving a vehicle and a pedestrian as a felony hit and run. Officers say they located one person suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was taken to Novant Health New Hanover Regional...
WILMINGTON, NC
wpde.com

Tornado warning expires in Horry County

WPDE — A tornado warning was issued for Horry County Wednesday until 2 p.m. The warning, which included Aynor and Loris, expired shortly before 2 p.m. The Grand Strand and Pee Dee will see some severe weather throughout the afternoon with the potential for isolated damaging wind gusts and a brief, isolated tornado.
HORRY COUNTY, SC

