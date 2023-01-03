Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A North Carolina Mother Vanished After Walking Into Local Police Station For HelpThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWilmington, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From WilmingtonTed RiversWilmington, NC
Fireworks, Bacon, and "Excited" SoldiersJohn D. FieldsCarolina Beach, NC
North Carolina witness describes football-shaped object at tree lineRoger MarshNavassa, NC
New four-way stop stirs up controversy
TEACHEY, N.C. (WNCT) – People in the Duplin County town of Teachey now have a brand new four-way stop, but some residents aren’t too happy about it. When NCDOT put the stop sign up at 117 and Bay Road, no one could have predicted the response it would get in such a small town. Some […]
foxwilmington.com
Lane reopens on I-40 near Kings Grant after being closed for significant drug investigation
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – One of the eastbound lanes on I-40 from Exit 418 to Exit 420 has been reopened following a significant vice and narcotics investigation. According to a New Hanover County Sheriff spokesperson, one person has been arrested. This is a developing story that will be updated...
WECT
U.S. 117 reopens near Laney High School following crash
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that a portion of U.S. 117 is reopened near New Village Way after a vehicle crasd resulted in lane closures. The closure had been reported near Emsley A. Laney High School. Updates will be provided as...
bladenonline.com
“Lake Water Restoration Project” Update, Sewer Improvement Project, and Land Acquisition on Agenda for White Lake Commissioners
The Town of White Lake Board of Commissioners will hold a meeting on January 10, 2023 at 7 pm. Town Clerk, Pat Kennedy-Taylor, released agenda items for the meeting to be held at the Town Hall building. On the agenda are important topics. There will be a “Lake Water Restoration...
WECT
Emergency services director no longer employed with Brunswick County after suspension
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Three months after being suspended from his position, Ed Conrow is no longer employed as Brunswick County’s Emergency Services Director. Conrow was suspended from his position on October 6 and was still employed as of November 16. It’s unclear when he left his position and who is currently leading the department.
WECT
City council to consider $1.53 million construction contract for one-mile trail section near Masonboro Elementary School
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington City Council is considering a $1.53 million construction contract to build about one mile of the Masonboro Loop Road Trail. A transportation bond project, this section of the multi-use path would stretch from Masonboro Elementary School to Navaho Trail. Work is expected to start in February and take up to six months to be completed.
WECT
Leland Fire and Rescue respond to brush fire
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Leland Fire/Rescue responded to a brush fire threatening a structure around 3 p.m. on Friday. Crews reportedly arrived on the scene to find a rapidly spreading, single-structure fire that threatened several commercial and residential structures. No one was reported injured. New Hanover County Fire Rescue, Navassa...
WECT
City council to consider buying Salvation Army property in downtown Wilmington for $4.8 million
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington City Council is considering a resolution to spend $4,814,500 for the 1.88-acre Salvation Army property at 820 North 2nd Street. The funding will go towards the sale price, closing costs, due diligence and operating costs through June 30. The purchase price alone is $4,800,000.
WECT
Developer to pull rezoning request for proposed 78-unit apartment building in New Hanover County
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The developer behind a rezoning request for a proposed 78-unit apartment building at 6634 Carolina Beach Road has requested it removed from the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners agenda for Jan. 9. Cindee Wolf with Design solutions requested on behalf of the owners, Giovanni Ippolito...
bladenonline.com
3 Things To Know For Saturday
Here are three things to know for Saturday, Jan. 7:. 1. Black Bear: Today, 10 a.m., Jones Lake State Park, 4117 NC 242 North, Elizabethtown. Join a park ranger for a discussion about Jones Lake’s largest mammal. Information: 910-588-4550. (READ MORE) 2. Teen YA Book Club: Monday, 4-5 p.m.,...
carolinacoastonline.com
Wilmington headlines list of places attracting new residents
North Carolina boasted the nation’s hottest place for people to start calling home in 2022, a report finds. Wilmington ranks No. 1 on a list of cities that attracted new residents last year, according to results published Monday, Jan. 2. To create the list, the moving company United Van...
whqr.org
The fallout from Sheriff Jody Greene's resignation, plus red-light camera redux
On this episode, we’re taking a look at the fallout for Jody Greene, the former Columbus County Sheriff who resigned on Wednesday of this week. The move came after a petition from the district attorney Jon David asking a judge to remove him and disqualify him from serving following the release of racist recordings of Greene caught making statements about his own deputies. We also look into the questions as to why the recordings, which were made in 2019, were released in 2022 and what’s next for Columbus County — as well as Jody Greene.
whqr.org
New Hanover County's Healing Place set to open in February after controversy, delays
On Monday, January 9, New Hanover County Commission is set to vote on approval of the lease agreement for The Healing Place — the controversial detox and treatment facility which uses abstinence-based, peer-led treatment, offering no medically assisted treatment (MAT). Despite opposition to this style of therapy from Attorney...
WECT
One dies after suffering cardiac arrest at Smithfield Foods plant in Tar Heel; officials unsure if death is related to ammonia release
TAR HEEL, N.C. (WECT) - Smithfield Foods has announced that their plant in Tar Heel was evacuated after an ammonia release in a refrigerated section at about 1 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6. According to Bladen County Emergency Management, one person died after suffering cardiac arrest on the site, but they are not sure if it was related to the incident.
WECT
Class action lawsuit against Wilmington’s red light cameras challenges constitutionality of program
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Running a red light is not only illegal but also extremely unsafe; T-bone accidents can be devastating and cause serious injuries or even kill drivers and passengers. That’s why some cities in North Carolina have set up red-light cameras to deter drivers from running through traffic lights — but these programs are facing increasing scrutiny and now only a couple of cities still use them — Wilmington and Raleigh.
kiss951.com
North Carolina City Tops The ‘Places People Are Moving ‘ List
North Carolina boasted the nation’s hottest place for people to start calling home in 2022. This is according to the News Observer. Results published on Monday say Wilmington ranks No. 1 on a list of cities that attracted new residents last year. Wilmington topped the list with a higher...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Police investigating crash involving pedestrian as hit and run
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police are investigating a vehicle crash in the 3400 block of Wrightsville Ave. involving a vehicle and a pedestrian as a felony hit and run. Officers say they located one person suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was taken to Novant Health New Hanover Regional...
WECT
Columbus County commissioners vote to appoint Bill Rogers as sheriff
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Board of Commissioners has voted to appoint Bill Rogers as sheriff with a 6-1 vote. Brent Watts was the only commissioner to vote against the motion. A former member of the NC State Highway Patrol, Rogers served in the position after Jody...
wpde.com
Tornado warning expires in Horry County
WPDE — A tornado warning was issued for Horry County Wednesday until 2 p.m. The warning, which included Aynor and Loris, expired shortly before 2 p.m. The Grand Strand and Pee Dee will see some severe weather throughout the afternoon with the potential for isolated damaging wind gusts and a brief, isolated tornado.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Property tax assessments could lead to tax increase for Brunswick County residents
BRUNSWICK COUNTY (WWAY) — If you own a home, then you are familiar with paying your property tax. For residents in Brunswick County, the rate assessment comes every four years. One of those communities is St. James in Southport, NC. When speaking with town manager of the community, Jeff...
