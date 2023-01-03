ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arsenal report: Gunners make second bid for Mykhailo Mudryk after agreeing personal terms

By Ryan Dabbs
 3 days ago

Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhailo Mudryk has reportedly agreed personal terms with Arsenal on a proposed transfer to the Emirates Stadium, with the Gunners making a second bid worth £62 million overall.

The Ukrainian side, who value Mudryk at over £85 million, rejected Arsenal's first bid of £55 million including add-ons. The 21-year-old is especially keen on the move, though, with Mikel Arteta also eager to complete the transfer early in January.

Both clubs are haggling over the cost of the player currently, with the initial fee reportedly a sticking point. Journalist Fabrizio Romano suggests Arsenal's second bid is worth £44 million initially, with £18 million worth of add-ons thereafter.

Mudryk, who is valued at £35m by Transfermarkt , caught the eye with his performances in the group phase of the Champions League, in which he scored three goals and provided two assists.

With personal terms already agreed between Arsenal and Mudryk, it is now up to the two clubs to complete the transfer.

Chelsea are also interested in acquiring his services, but the player's preferred destination is Arsenal.

Indeed, on New Year's Eve, Mudryk posted an Instagram story of Arsenal's 4-2 win against Brighton, highlighting how he was watching "two great coaches" - Arteta and his former Shakhtar manager Robert De Zerbi.

With Arsenal top of the Premier League, Arteta is pursuing Mudryk with a view to bolster his squad ahead of the second half of the season. In the Ukrainian Premier League this season, Mudryk has scored seven times and assisted on a further seven occasions in 12 games.

However, with his contract expiring in December 2026, Shakhtar Donetsk are holding out for as much money as possible.

Arsenal are currently seven points clear heading into their difficult fixture against Newcastle United tonight [Tuesday]. Newcastle head to the Emirates third in the table and looking to inflict damage on Arsenal's title challenge.

Arsenal could move ten points clear with a win, though, with Manchester City playing Chelsea on Thursday night.

