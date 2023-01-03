Read full article on original website
Photo of Snowcat Machine That Reportedly Ran Over Jeremy Renner’s Leg Has Fans Concerned
A Jeremy Renner fan has shared an image of a Snowcat machine that reportedly ran over Renner’s leg this weekend. Renner was hospitalized for his injuries. Fans beyond the initial poster on Twitter are definitely concerned about his health and well-being. He’s one of the most popular actors in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Dee Snider: Robert Plant and Ronnie James Dio Not “Great Frontmen” Despite Being “Great Singers”
Dee Snider stirred up an ongoing Twitter debate just before the new year when he claimed that he doesn’t consider Robert Plant and the late Ronnie James Dio to be great frontmen. The Twisted Sister vocalist explained that he admires both rock legends as singers but insisted that they lacked excitement onstage as performers.
Iggy Pop Was Once Approached About Fronting AC/DC
Iggy Pop has revealed that he was once approached about becoming the frontman of AC/DC. “They had a manager many years ago, when I hadn’t re-formed The Stooges, I hadn’t moved to England,” Iggy told the New York Times. “And this guy said, ‘Are you interested in joining AC/DC?’ They were looking for a singer.”
Christian Bale on How The Pale Blue Eye Crafts an Origin Story for Edgar Allan Poe
In recent times, films and TV shows have found rich territory in exploring how iconic figures arrived at their iconic status, from countless superheroes to Whitney Houston to Saul Goodman. Add Edgar Allan Poe to those ranks, thanks to The Pale Blue Eye, as the new Netflix thriller reveals what the famed author might have been like before becoming “that whiskey bent and hell bound godfather of the macabre,” as star Christian Bale (with an assist from Hank Williams) tells Consequence.
Billy Idol to Receive First Hollywood Walk of Fame Star of 2023
Billy Idol will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame this week, making him the first honoree of 2023. The ceremony was originally set to take place this Thursday (January 5th), but heavy rain in the forecast has led to it being rescheduled for Friday (January 6th). “There...
Hunters Try to “Bring Hitler to Justice” in Trailer for Final Season: Watch
You might think Hitler is dead, but the Hunters think differently in the new trailer for Prime Video’s alternate history revenge thriller. The second and final season comes debuts on January 13th. “You bring Hitler to justice and it’s done, Jon,” Meyers Offerman (Al Pacino) tells Jonah Heidelbaum (Logan...
Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton Perform “Wrecking Ball” and “I Will Always Love You” Mashup: Watch
With CNN prohibiting Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen from getting sloshed on air, Miley Cyrus was left to shoulder the weight of delivering entertaining New Year’s Eve programming. Fortunately, Cyrus delivered in a big way with her second annual NBC special, Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party. We...
Chris Ledesma, The Simpsons’ Longtime Music Editor, Dead at 64
Chris Ledesma, who served as music editor on The Simpsons for 33 seasons, has died at the age of 64. Ledesma had worked on the animated sitcom since its series premiere in 1989 up until his departure in 2022 due to health issues. All told, Ledesma contributed to 735 episodes of The Simpsons as well as to multiple shorts and other specials. He documented much of his work on a blog called Simpsons Music 500.
Eddie Murphy Tests Jonah Hill in You People Trailer: Watch
Eddie Murphy isn’t happy when Jonah Hill asks for permission to marry his daughter (Lauren London) in the trailer for Kenya Barris’ feature directorial debut You People, and he proceeds to test his potential son-in-law by setting him up to fail. After complaining about Hill’s Ezra Cohen being...
IDLES Spin “The Wheel” on Fallon: Watch
IDLES rang in the new year with a performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night. As the evening’s musical guest, the English post-punks performed “The Wheel,” a highlight form their 2021 album Crawler. From their various other late-night performances to their documentary, we...
Evil Dead Rise Trailer Promise “Scariest” Installment Yet: Watch
The Evil Dead are coming back: New Line Cinema has today unveiled the official trailer for Evil Dead Rise, the new installment in the beloved horror franchise set to hit theaters on April 21st, 2023. Creator/original director Sam Raimi won’t be helming this movie, nor will Bruce Campbell reprise his...
Billie Eilish Covers Ben Folds’ Deep Cut “Still”: Watch
Billie Eilish was only five years old when Ben Folds released “Still,” and so she might have been the perfect age to come across it in the 2006 animated heist film, Over the Hedge. Regardless of when she first encountered “Still,” she has now returned to it with a 51-second cover on TikTok.
Nicolas Cage Stars as Dracula in Trailer for Renfield: Watch
Thanks to a new trailer, we finally have a look at Nicolas Cage’s much anticipated turn as the vampire Dracula in the upcoming horror comedy Renfield. Watch it below. In the film, Cage plays the overbearing boss to his long-suffering assistant Renfield (Nicholas Hoult), who “needs to get out of a toxic relationship,” as he explains in a support group to start the trailer. Luckily for Renfield, he “finds a new lease on life and maybe even redemption when he falls for feisty, perennially angry traffic cop Rebecca Quincy,” played by Awkwafina.
Tony Iommi Is Prepping a New Solo LP and Reissues of the Tony Martin-Era Black Sabbath Albums
The new year is shaping up to be a busy one for Black Sabbath legend Tony Iommi. In a year-end video message to fans, the guitarist revealed that he’s been building a recording studio and plans to write a new solo album. There are also plans for numerous reissues, including a box set of the long-out-of-print Tony Martin-era Black Sabbath LPs.
Tom Hanks, Father of Nepo Babies, Defends Nepotism: “It’s a Family Business”
We hate to break it to you, but chances are, at least one of your favorite actors is almost certainly a “nepo baby.” Famous children of famous parents have been a hot-button topic online recently, but Tom Hanks has a different term for it: “Family business.” The latest business venture? Hanks and his son Truman both appear in the upcoming comedy A Man Called Otto.
Cardi B Channels Her Inner Emo, Sings Fall Out Boy’s “Sugar We’re Goin Down”: Watch
Cardi B will sing anything you want to hear, even Fall Out Boy, ’cause that’s just who she is this week. The rapper belted a few lines of the pop punk band’s 2005 classic “Sugar We’re Goin Down” at a New Year’s party in Miami, and you can watch the brief cover go down below.
Blimey! Hulu Unveils Trailer for New Crime-Fighting Cartoon Koala Man: Watch
Things get weird down under. For proof, look no further than Hulu’s latest animated series Koala Man, which gets its official trailer today. Koala Man was created by Aussie director Michael Cusack, who also stars as Kevin, the titular hero. Kevin’s a regular old bloke who tries juggling his family with his burning desire to solve petty crime. Results are mixed.
When Is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Available to Stream on Disney+?
Since premiering in November, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has grossed over $800 million, making it the sixth-highest grossing film of 2022; it’s guaranteed to rack up similarly massive numbers when it becomes available to stream. The follow-up to the 2018 smash Black Panther faced a tumultuous road before its...
Stranger Things Cast Gets Huge Pay Bump Ahead of Final Season
The cast of Stranger Things has received a huge pay bump ahead of the show’s fifth and final season. According to Matthew Belloni of Puck News, as Stranger Things features 20 series regulars, Netflix created four separate tiers with which to negotiate. The first tier, comprised of adult actors...
Best Romantic Movies to Stream Right Now
Whether you have a partner, a polycule, a perfect little pet, or just a comfy spot on the couch, it’s always a good time to bask in the glow of the most romantic movies that streaming has to offer. With that in mind, Consequence has assembled a collection of...
