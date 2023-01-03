Thanks to a new trailer, we finally have a look at Nicolas Cage’s much anticipated turn as the vampire Dracula in the upcoming horror comedy Renfield. Watch it below. In the film, Cage plays the overbearing boss to his long-suffering assistant Renfield (Nicholas Hoult), who “needs to get out of a toxic relationship,” as he explains in a support group to start the trailer. Luckily for Renfield, he “finds a new lease on life and maybe even redemption when he falls for feisty, perennially angry traffic cop Rebecca Quincy,” played by Awkwafina.

1 DAY AGO