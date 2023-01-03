No injuries were reported following a three vehicle crash on Highway 61 in Boscobel around Noon Tuesday. According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, 37 year old Brian Bankes of Wauzeka was driving south on Highway 61 in a Ford F150. 63 year old Steven Ringelsetter of Spring Green was driving North on Highway 61 in a Chevy Silverado. Bankes took a left turn onto Wisconsin Avenue in front of Ringelsetter. Ringelsetter’s vehicle struck Bankes’ vehicle. Banke’s vehicle then spun and struck a semi driven by 43 year old Jeremy Rathman of Baraboo. Both vehicles had major damage and the semi tractor had minor damage. Bankes was cited for failure to yield right of way. Assisting at the scene was Boscobel Fire, Boscobel Police, Boscobel EMS, and Terry’s Tire and Tow.

BOSCOBEL, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO