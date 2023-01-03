Read full article on original website
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Highway 20 Traffic Blocked Wednesday Morning Due to Jack-Knifed Semi
A jack-knifed semi-trailer blocked traffic on Highway 20 on Wednesday morning. The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office says the semi was westbound near Delaware when it lost control and drove through the median into oncoming traffic. It blocked the entire eastbound lane before coming to a stop. The semi driver,...
KCRG.com
Anamosa Police warn of accidental fentanyl exposure
ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - Thursday, at approximately 9:31 am, Anamosa Police received a report from a concerned citizen that a friend came into contact with an unknown substance inside a folded $1 bill. The dollar was turned over to local law enforcement and authorities determined the substance to be fentanyl.
KIMT
Fillmore County crash injures northeast Iowa teen
NEWBURG TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A northeast Iowa teen is hurt in a Fillmore County crash Wednesday. The Minnesota State Patrol says Ayden Brandon Underbakke, 16 of Decorah, was driving west on Highway 44 when he left the roadway near mile marker 32, hit a mailbox, and went into the north ditch. The State Patrol says Underbakke was taken to the hospital in Decorah with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.
x1071.com
Authorities ID injured driver after semi rolls into pond in Guttenberg
Authorities said a semi-tractor trailer rolled over Monday in Guttenberg, injuring the driver and leaking the milk it was carrying into a pond. The driver, 56 year old William Burgin of Wadena, was taken to Guttenberg Municipal Hospital and Clinics for treatment with serious injuries according to a crash report from Iowa State Patrol. The crash occurred at about 5:50 p.m. Monday on U.S. Highway 52 in Guttenberg.
KCRG.com
Crews in Cedar Rapids continue to monitor road conditions into the evening and overnight
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - During icy and snowy road conditions, the three shifts city workers go through play equally important roles during the kind of weather residents experienced on Wednesday. According Cedar Rapids Assistant Public Works Director, Michael Duffy, the third shift workers, who started at 11 p.m. on...
KCRG.com
Driver uninjured after vehicle rolls over in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 5:45 am, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a vehicular accident north of West Union on Highway 150. Responders arrived to find a 2005 Chevy Trailblazer flipped over in the ditch. Investigators say the vehicle was traveling southbound on Highway 150 when the driver hit a patch of ice and lost control. The vehicle then entered the west ditch and rolled over.
iheart.com
No One Hurt in Thursday Morning Cedar Rapids House Fire
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- Cedar Rapids Fire Crews responded to reports of a house fire Thursday morning in the 6200 block of Hoover Trail Road SW. Firefighters say all residents and pets were able to get out of the home safely. Crews say there's significant damage to the inside of the home.
iheart.com
Fayette County Fire Destroys Barn, RV, and Mobile Home
(Fayette County, IA) -- A fire destroys a barn, an RV, and a mobile home in Fayette County Wednesday. The Sumner Volunteer Fire Department says firefighters responded to reports of the fire after 12:30 Wednesday morning. Crews could see flames coming out from all sides of the barn. Firefighters spent about five hours on the scene, and the barn, RV, and mobile home have been considered a total loss.
KEYC
Semi crash temporarily closes part of Highway 218 near Waverly
WAVERLY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office is warning people to slow down as some roads are covered in ice and snow Thursday morning. It comes after the southbound lanes of Highway 218 near Waverly were closed due to an overturned semi. The crash happened on Highway 218 between 210th Street and 230th Street. A detour had to be setup while crews worked to clear the crash. Officials have not reported the condition of the driver.
KCRG.com
Human remains found in Cedar River identified as missing Cedar Rapids employee
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State Medical Examiner’s office has identified the human remains found on December 30, 2022 as missing Cedar Rapids employee Erik Spaw. Police said hunters found the body in the Cedar River near Bertram on Friday. Erik Spaw, an employee with the Cedar...
Name Released; Man Takes Own Life During Traffic Stop Near Farley
Authorities have identified the driver who fatally shot himself during a traffic stop Monday night near Farley. 29 year-old Hunter Krapfl of Dyersville was the driver and lone occupant of the vehicle. At 10:45pm Monday, Dubuque County dispatchers relayed a message for law enforcement to watch for a possibly intoxicated driver operating a red Chevy Silverado. At 11:30pm, a Farley police officer observed and stopped the vehicle near US 20 and Sullivan Road for a minor traffic violation. As officers were approaching the vehicle, a single shot was fired from inside the vehicle. Krapfl was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Grant County authorities enlist help of state investigators in search for missing man
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Authorities in Grant County have recruited state investigators to help find a man who has been missing from the Platteville area since early December 2022. Ronald Henry, 34, was last seen at a friend’s home outside of Platteville on December 4 of last year; law enforcement said later that week that Henry hadn’t been heard from since...
KCRG.com
Semi driver suffers minor injuries in icy Buchanan County crash
HAZLETON, Iowa (KCRG) - A semi crash caused the closure of part of 150th Street south of Hazleton Tuesday morning. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened at around 7:20 a.m. when the driver of a loaded semi heading westbound on 150th Street lost control on the icy roadway. The semi broke through a guardrail on a bridge just west of the intersection of 150th Street and Indiana Avenue, and went over the side, landing in the water below.
x1071.com
Authorities ID man who fatally shot himself during Dubuque County traffic stop
Authorities have identified the driver who fatally shot himself during a traffic stop Monday night near Farley. 29 year old Hunter Krapfl of Dyersville was the driver and lone occupant of the vehicle. At 10:45 p.m. Monday Dubuque County dispatchers relayed a message for law enforcement to watch for a possibly intoxicated driver operating a red Chevy Silverado. At 11:30 p.m., a Farley police officer observed and stopped the vehicle near U.S. 20 and Sullivan Road for a minor traffic violation. As officers were approaching the vehicle, a single shot was fired from inside the vehicle. Krapfl was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
x1071.com
2nd Lowest Number of Shots Fired Cases in Dubuque in 2022
Dubuque recorded its second-lowest number of cases of shots fired with criminal intent in 2022, and local police think federal prosecution of gun crimes has contributed to the relatively low number of cases.According to a report, the city had 13 shots fired with criminal intent, compared to 2021 when the city had 21. The 13 cases don’t include suicides or accidental discharges. Dubuque Mayor Brad Cavanagh said the reduction in incidents, as part of a broader effort toward increasing public safety, is “incredibly important” in helping the city thrive.
x1071.com
No One Injured In Three Vehicle Crash in Boscobel
No injuries were reported following a three vehicle crash on Highway 61 in Boscobel around Noon Tuesday. According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, 37 year old Brian Bankes of Wauzeka was driving south on Highway 61 in a Ford F150. 63 year old Steven Ringelsetter of Spring Green was driving North on Highway 61 in a Chevy Silverado. Bankes took a left turn onto Wisconsin Avenue in front of Ringelsetter. Ringelsetter’s vehicle struck Bankes’ vehicle. Banke’s vehicle then spun and struck a semi driven by 43 year old Jeremy Rathman of Baraboo. Both vehicles had major damage and the semi tractor had minor damage. Bankes was cited for failure to yield right of way. Assisting at the scene was Boscobel Fire, Boscobel Police, Boscobel EMS, and Terry’s Tire and Tow.
Person found dead following Dodgeville house fire, officials say
DODGEVILLE, Wis. — One person was found dead following a house fire in Dodgeville Tuesday afternoon, the city’s fire department said. The fire broke out around 1:40 p.m. at a home near the intersection of North Main and East Jewett streets. When firefighters got to the scene, they found heavy smoke coming from the home and quickly extinguished the...
x1071.com
One Person Taken To Hospital For Assault in Iowa County
Authorities in Iowa County say a person was treated at a hospital following a New Year’s Day assault in Iowa County. The Iowa County Sheriff’s Department responded around 9:30am Sunday to a residence near Midway Lanes ibetween Dodgeville and Mineral Point for a report of an assault. According to a report, 19 year old Tucker Ray of Mineral Point was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and substantial battery-intended bodily harm. Ray was the only person arrested and the victim was taken to a hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Cedar Rapids is Home to a Unique New Grocery Store
Back on December 1st, a new type of grocery store held its official soft opening in Cedar Rapids. Vytyl, located at 365 Edgewood Rd NW, is a Mediterranean-inspired store that offers "a wide array of local and imported foods in an inclusive, customer-focused environment." The website says that their main goal is to "foster an understanding of different cultures and traditions through food, encouraging a sense of discovery."
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Report of Attempted Child Abduction at Independence Walmart Investigated by Police
Independence Police have investigated a report of an attempted child abduction at Walmart in Independence. The report came into police last week on Thursday, December 29th. The allegation was that around 11:15 am that day, an older man had walked past a child in a shopping cart and placed his hand on or around her arm.
