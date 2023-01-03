Read full article on original website
Related
Say What?! Ice Cream Nuggets, with Dipping Sauces, Now Sold in Iowa
When I saw the picture I knew... I've GOT to try these. Will they become all the rage? We'll have to wait for that to be determined, but a popular Iowa ice cream shop is now selling ice cream nuggets. Oh, and there are several dipping sauces to choose from. No wonder people are so thrilled.
Meet the Iowa Woman Who’s in the New Season of ‘The Bachelor’
If you follow the Bachelor franchise you probably have already seen who the 30 women are on the upcoming season of 'The Bachelor'. Plenty of people, including the popular Reality Steve, figured out the women on the show earlier when filming started. But now ABC has released their official list of the women and one of them is from Iowa!
Did You Know It’s Illegal To Take Photos On These In Iowa?
Sometimes the perfect backdrop for photographs can be hard to find. A good backdrop can enhance the quality of your photo and help provide a scene to the story you're trying to tell. If you're taking family photos, wedding photos, or senior pictures, do not take photos on these in Iowa, no matter how romantic the look might be.
pmq.com
Monsters Lurk in All Corners of this Des Moines Pizzeria
Monsterama Arcade features 50 vintage arcade games, many with a horror-show theme, and pizzas with names like The Slaughter House and Firestarter. Co-owner Chris Pruisner originally intended the venue to serve as additional space for his tattoo parlor. Monsters are on the prowl at a pizzeria/arcade in Des Moines, Iowa,...
You Named The Child What? Iowa’s Most Popular Baby Names Of 2022
A lot of bundles of joy came into the world in Iowa and local hospitals rounded up some of the most common names that parents had for their new kiddos. I think we can agree that modern naming conventions can get really out of hand. There are so many unnecessary y's and consonants and people that try too hard to be unique. The worst offender I've seen on Facebook lately was this gem:
This NYC Restaurant Has An Interesting Iowa Connection
A trip to the Big Apple ended with me sitting in a little known film spot that has a pretty cool link to the Hawkeye State. A few days before New Year's, I made a trip into New York City. My alma mater, Syracuse University was playing in the Bad Boy Mower's Pinstripe Bowl in Yankee Stadium. They ended up losing to the Minnesota Gophers, but that's a devastating story for another time...
KCRG.com
Oldest Iowan and American dies at the age of 115
Tory Meiborg from Savant Wealth Management joins us to talk about investing for the long term. Firefighters respond to house fire on city's southwest side. Cedar Rapids Firefighters responded to put out the flames after a house caught on fire on the city’s southwest side on Thursday morning. Iowa-born...
iheart.com
Jeff Angelo: The Grinch That Abandoned His Dog In Des Moines
Police believe they've located the guy who abandoned his dog at the Des Moines airport over the holidays; Jon Decker tells Jeff what he saw on the floor of the US House as Republicans failed to elect a speaker; Jeff asks: now that Governor DeSantis has begun a second term in Florida, will he head to Iowa?; Attorney Andrew Reed answers the question: is a MAGA hat protected speech?
Iowa Family Plans Therapy Stables After Son’s Death
If you have ever lost a family member, you know that the pain it never brings truly goes away. You just learn to live with it. One Iowa family is taking the grief they feel every day to help others who are struggling. Jed Riesselman passed away after a farm...
Not 1 But 2 Iowa Marching Bands Get International Attention [WATCH]
It was an exciting holiday season for two sets of high school bands. Any former band kid will tell you that it takes hard work and a whole lot of perseverance to succeed in a marching band setting. This hard work can pay off with amazing opportunities and trips of a lifetime.
KCCI.com
For one Iowa mom, Damar Hamlin's scare hit close to home
CENTERVILLE, Iowa — The shocking moment Damar Hamlin fell to the ground motionless, one Iowa mom relived her own son's near-death experience and the life-saving efforts of first responders. Last August, Brenden Pfannebecker fell three stories from a building on Court Avenue onto the concrete below. He was unresponsive...
Iowa’s Oldest and Most Luxurious Hotel is Also Extremely Haunted
I was reminded of this hotel while visiting family in Iowa. I also learned that said hotel is haunted! Color me intrigued, I love haunted stuff! This hotel is the oldest in the entire state of Iowa and it's also a very nice hotel. But if you spend the night you may or may not have some strange encounters.
Airbnb Policy Change Is For The Best, For Hosts In Iowa
Staying at an Airbnb can be a really fun way to visit a place you've never been before or to have a weekend getaway. They can be less expensive for longer stays or large groups, and you normally deal with a lot fewer people than you would in a bigger hotel. As unique as staying at an Airbnb can be, one Iowa, Airbnb host, had started to feel a bit of an impact on how many customers she was booking until changes occurred to Airbnb's policy.
Iowa Man Shocked After Getting $3,000 Water Bill
We all get a little shaken up when bills arrive. Energy costs fluctuate from season to season causing your gas and electric bills to occasionally spike. But one bill that is usually pretty consistent is your water bill. Sure it may go up or down a few dollars here and there, based on water usage. But one Iowa man was stunned when he got his December water bill...for $3,000.
KCCI.com
Rescue dogs join passengers on flights diverted to Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Six flights, including two from international destinations, diverted to Des Moines Tuesday as winter weather impacted airport operations in Minneapolis. Some of the diverted flights waited out the snow and took off for Minneapolis later in the night. Others let passengers off and sent them to hotel rooms for the night.
Missing 3 Year Old Iowa Child Has Been Found Safe
Fallon Wells is a 3-year-old girl from western Iowa and on December, 30th she was reported missing. According to KCRG, the Ringgold County Sheriff's Office and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation issued an Endangered Person Advisory for Fallon. It was originally reported that law enforcement officials in western Iowa...
East Coast Man Charged with Abandoning Dog Outside Iowa Airport
To me, this is unfathomable. I just can't comprehend it. Here's what reportedly happened. A 24-year-old New Jersey man named Charles Bigsen went to the airport in Des Moines on Thursday morning, December 29, ready to board a plane back to the east coast. Bigsen told the Dailymail.com, "I already...
kmaland.com
Iowa News Headlines Wednesday, January 4th, 2023
(Burlington) -- The 400 union workers who've been on strike at the C-N-H plant in Burlington will be voting on a contract offer soon. The United Auto Workers describes the proposal as the company's "upgraded last, best and final offer." The strike at the plant, which makes Case I-H and New Holland equipment, has entered its eighth month. This is the first time the U-A-W has brought an offer up for a vote, but the union isn't saying whether it recommends the contract offer be ratified. Striking workers have been seeking better pay and health care benefits as well as more flexibility in scheduling time off.
‘I’m dreading the day that it could happen to me,’ says Iowa high school student
DES MOINES, Iowa — The foggy, gloomy weather matched the seriousness of an organization’s message near the steps of the Iowa Statehouse Tuesday. Next Monday, Iowa legislators–where Republicans will hold nearly two-thirds of the seats–convene for the beginning of the new legislative session. Esha Bolar, a Johnston high school senior, wants gun law changes included […]
Neighbors Tip Off Iowa Hunter to Near-200-Inch Nontypical
Aaron Linhart didn’t even know the buck existed—but his neighbors did. Earlier in the fall, some started asking the Southern Iowa native if he was hunting the giant, 6-1/2-year-old nontypical. One neighbor had been following the deer for three years. Linhart told them he’d never even laid eyes on the local legend.
98.1 KHAK
Cedar Rapids, IA
15K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
98.1 KHAK is #1 for new country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0