Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Wisconsin vs Oklahoma State Preview and Prediction For the Guaranteed Rate BowlFlurrySportsMadison, WI
Family struggles with multiple utility issues as temperatures plunge in WisconsinEdy ZooMadison, WI
Madison introduces stricter regulations on ice and snow removal to reduce environmental impactEdy ZooMadison, WI
Wisconsin witness says cigar-shaped object flashed light and disappearedRoger MarshSauk City, WI
Related
x1071.com
Beloit firefighters respond to record number of calls for third straight year
BELOIT, Wis. — Firefighters in Beloit responded to a record high number of calls for the third year in a row. Crews responded to 7688 call in 2022, Beloit Professional Fire Fighters Local 583 said Monday. That’s up from 7462 calls in 2021 and 6628 in 2020. The...
x1071.com
Former student, colleague mourn principal killed in Fitchburg crash: ‘She was integral in me staying alive during a really tough time’
VERONA, Wis. — Multiple school district communities are mourning the loss of a beloved educator, Beth Steffen, killed in a tragic accident in Fitchburg Tuesday morning. They remember her for supporting students and staff not just through studies, but through life. Steffen was well known throughout south-central Wisconsin’s education...
x1071.com
Monroe woman accused of poisoning husband, putting him into coma
A Monroe woman is accused of poisoning her husband last year, temporarily sending him into a coma. 50 year old Amanda Chapin is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide. According to a complaint filed last week in the Lafayette County, Chapin’s 70-year-old husband was taken to the hospital on August 21 after he had difficulty breathing. He fell into a coma, and bloodwork showed he had barbiturates in his system. The man’s son filed a temporary restraining order against Chapin on Aug. 23, requesting medical power of attorney over his father and alleging that Amanda Chapin poisoned his father with barbiturates. By the end of August, the man had awakened from his coma and was able to speak with detectives. According to the complaint, he alleged that Chapin poisoned him three times.
x1071.com
One Person Taken To Hospital For Assault in Iowa County
Authorities in Iowa County say a person was treated at a hospital following a New Year’s Day assault in Iowa County. The Iowa County Sheriff’s Department responded around 9:30am Sunday to a residence near Midway Lanes ibetween Dodgeville and Mineral Point for a report of an assault. According to a report, 19 year old Tucker Ray of Mineral Point was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and substantial battery-intended bodily harm. Ray was the only person arrested and the victim was taken to a hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
x1071.com
No Injuries in Single Vehicle Crash
No one was injured in a one vehicle crash in Lafayette County Tuesday around 6:30am. A deputy with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s department responded to County Highway O in Kendall Township where 33 year old Adam Pinnow of Blanchardville lost control of his vehicle, causing it to go off the road, enter a ditch and strike a fence. Pinnow’s vehicle had minor damage.
x1071.com
Waukesha man last seen Monday morning found safe; Silver Alert canceled
WAUKESHA, Wis. — A Waukesha man who had last been seen Monday morning has been found safe, officials said. Waukesha police said Gerald Dowdy, 82, left his home at around 7:50 a.m. in a red Toyota Corolla, which police said was out of character and he has not driven in about four months.
x1071.com
Person found dead following Dodgeville house fire, officials say
DODGEVILLE, Wis. — One person was found dead following a house fire in Dodgeville Tuesday afternoon, the city’s fire department said. The fire broke out around 1:40 p.m. at a home near the intersection of North Main and East Jewett streets. When firefighters got to the scene, they...
x1071.com
Fire at Dodgeville apartment building displaces 7
DODGEVILLE, Wis. — A fire at an apartment building in Dodgeville Tuesday morning displaced seven people and numerous pets, the American Red Cross said. In a news release, the Dodgeville Fire Department said firefighters were called to the building on North Douglas Street just before 9:50 a.m. for a report of smoke in an apartment. When they got to the scene, they found smoke coming from the eaves of the building.
x1071.com
Want to help name Madison’s snow plows? Here’s how.
MADISON, Wis. — Want to show off your creativity and help Madison’s Streets Division name its snow plows? Here’s your chance. Until 4 p.m. on Jan. 13, community members can submit name suggestions for four pieces of snow removal equipment — a double-wing plow truck, a quad-axle brine truck, a bike path plow and a loader with a plow and a wing.
x1071.com
Welcome Leah Linscheid’s baby boy Zeke to the News 3 Now family!
MADISON, Wis. — There’s a new member to the News 3 Now family with News 3 Now This Morning anchor Leah Linscheid and her husband welcoming a new baby boy into the world just before the new year. Ezekiel “Zeke” Zachary was born on Dec. 30 — a...
x1071.com
‘It’s about legacy’: Madison man hopes to rebuild fire-damaged house owned by grandmother for generations
MADISON, Wis. — A Madison family is starting 2023 without the home that’s been in their family for generations after it caught fire Sunday. The fire broke out at the home on West Lakeside Street just before 6 a.m. on New Year’s Day. It happened just days before the first anniversary of Derek Rose’s grandmother Ruby Rose’s death on Jan. 5.
x1071.com
Hit and Run Near Muscoda
Early Sunday, the Grant County Sheriff’s department received a report of a hit and run involving two vehicles around 12:30am. 57 year old Allen Hines of Boscobel was traveling south in a truck on Highway 133 with a passenger, Tammy Hines, of Boscobel. An unknown vehicle was traveling south at a reported high rate of speed and struck the rear of Hines’ vehicle. The offending vehicle did not stop and took off at a high rate of speed south toward Blue River. Muscoda EMS was requested at the scene, but no injuries were reported. The Hines vehicle was driven from the scene. Deputies were unable to locate the offending vehicle. Several pieces of what appear to be chrome from a front bumper were left at the scene. The offending vehicle was described as a smaller, dark colored pick up truck with a topper, with front end damage. If anyone has information about the crash contact the Grant County Sheriff’s Office at (608) 723-2157.
x1071.com
Madison woman accused of stealing food and tips, hitting restaurant owner
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police arrested a woman on Saturday after they said she hit and injured a restaurant owner on the city’s west side. Officers were sent to the restaurant in the 6600 block of Mineral Point Road at around 11 p.m. The restaurant owner said the woman tried to steal another customer’s food, and took money from the tip jar.
x1071.com
Badgers men’s hoops climbs AP poll for fourth straight week, up to No. 14
MADISON, Wis. — The Badgers are inching their way closer to the top 10 in the Associated Press poll. Wisconsin moved up for the fourth week in a row, coming in at No. 14 this week. The Badgers entered the poll at No. 22 on Dec. 12 and have moved up at least one spot every week since.
x1071.com
Badgers ready for the challenge that is Big Ten play
MADISON, Wis. — Ahead of 18-straight Big Ten games, the mood could not have been lighter for Greg Gard and the Wisconsin men’s basketball team. Gard opened up with a handful of “dad jokes” during his weekly press conference but noted Minnesota is nothing to joke about.
x1071.com
Crowl leads #14 Wisconsin past Minnesota in another gritty win
MADISON, Wis. — For the first few minutes of the first half, the shots weren’t falling for Wisconsin. Then Tyler Wahl left the game and didn’t return. The Badgers weren’t phased. Steven Crowl scored a team-high 17 points, while Chucky Hepburn added in 16 and UW gutted out a 63-60 win over Minnesota.
x1071.com
Madison Common Council adopts new code of conduct for elected, appointed leaders
MADISON, Wis. — With little fanfare, the Madison Common Council on Tuesday voted unanimously to adopt a new code of conduct for elected and appointed officials in the city. The two-page Elected and Appointed Official Code of Ethical Conduct outlines expectations of city leaders to “create and maintain a welcoming, respectful, and inclusive work environment” while not engaging in behavior that could be considered harassment, bullying, violent or discriminatory.
x1071.com
Holiday Festival in Lights offers special experience for pedestrians, bicyclists
MADISON, Wis. — Cars made way for cyclists at the Holiday Fantasy in Lights at Olin Park on Monday, giving those on foot or two wheels one last chance to see the display for the season. The display returned in mid-November and New Year’s Day was its last scheduled...
x1071.com
Badgers officially name Longo offensive coordinator, Tressel defensive coordinator
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Badgers have made it official and named Mike Tressel the team’s new defensive coordinator and Phil Longo the offensive coordinator. New head coach Luke Fickell brought Tressel to Madison from Cincinnati, where they had worked together previously. Tressel previously worked as Fickell’s defensive...
x1071.com
Tre Poteat: Verona’s Mr. Clutch
VERONA, Wis. — The chances of someone hitting one buzzer beater, let alone two are probably like one in a million. But doing it in back-to-back games, that almost never happens. Unless you’re Tre Poteat. Jordyn Reed has more about Verona’s “Mr. Clutch.”. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY...
Comments / 0