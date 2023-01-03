Read full article on original website
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MadisonTed RiversMadison, WI
This is the Best Diner in Wisconsin According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenWisconsin State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Wisconsin vs Oklahoma State Preview and Prediction For the Guaranteed Rate BowlFlurrySportsMadison, WI
x1071.com
‘It’s timeless’: Vintage neon Badger Liquor Shop sign glows over State Street again
MADISON, Wis. — A piece of Madison history was returned to its original glory Friday. Badger Liquor Shop re-lit its vintage sign after it was restored over the summer, but refurbishing it was not as easy as flipping the switch. With a countdown and cheers Friday night, “Madison’s Happiest...
x1071.com
2 injured in Janesville house fire
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a fire at a home in Janesville Thursday morning, the city’s fire department said. The fire broke out just before 5:50 a.m. at a home in the 1000 block of North Oakhill Avenue. In a news release, the Janesville Fire Department said firefighters got to the scene to find smoke visible from outside and flames visible in the home’s basement.
x1071.com
Latest recipient of proceeds from JBC Coffee Roasters’ Blossom Blend is Operation Fresh Start
MADISON, Wis. — A local coffee company is teaming up with a nonprofit organization this month for a good cause. Starting Friday through Jan. 20, 50% of the proceeds from each online sale of JBC Coffee Roasters’ Blossom Blend will go directly to Operation Fresh Start, a group that helps emerging adults find a pathway to a sustaining career.
x1071.com
‘I just want him found’: Family looking for answers as search continues in Grant Co. for missing man
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. – One month after 34-year-old Ronald Henry first went missing, his loved ones and the Grant County Sheriff’s Office still don’t know exactly what happened. According to Henry’s aunt Layaloni Jacobs, the young father took a trip to Platteville when he decided to take a...
x1071.com
Madison Home Expo underway this weekend at Monona Terrace Convention Center
MADISON, Wis. — The 25th annual Madison Home Expo is now underway at the Monona Terrace Convention Center. More than 10,000 people are expected to attend the event between Friday and Sunday. The show features exhibits and demonstrations from local and national companies to help people through the home improvement process.
x1071.com
Husband and wife combine dental practices into new office in Verona
VERONA, Wis. — A pair of dental clinics merged to become one on Thursday, and the reason behind the move was love. A ceremonial ribbon cutting was held Thursday morning at the new Verona Family Dental on Liberty Drive. Owners Matt Hostetler and Kelsey Patton, who are married, each had their own practices but decided to combine them into one.
x1071.com
Medical examiner confirms Verona principal died of injuries from crash
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s office has determined Badger Ridge Middle School Principal Beth Steffen died as a result of the injuries she suffered when a driver hit her with a car earlier this week. The medical examiner says Steffen died shortly after being taken...
x1071.com
Man accused of pistol-whipping person on Madison’s east side arrested in Baraboo, police say
MADISON, Wis. — Police arrested a 34-year-old man who they say pistol-whipped another person at a clinic on Madison’s east side Thursday morning. In an incident report, Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers were called to the clinic in the 3100 block of East Washington Avenue around 6 a.m. Thursday after witnesses reported a disturbance.
x1071.com
Police investigating shots fired incident in Sun Prairie
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Sun Prairie Police are investigating a report of shots fired incident that happened early Friday morning. Police responded to the area of Vandenburg Street, near West Andrews Drive after the initial call around midnight. Officials said no one was injured and there is no current...
x1071.com
Janesville police asking for help finding construction trailer stolen on New Year’s Eve
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Police in Janesville are asking for information from the public to help them find a construction trailer that was stolen on New Year’s Eve. The 14-foot black trailer with Cousins Construction on the side and its contents were stolen from the area of Huntington Place and Newcastle Drive sometime between 5 p.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. Sunday. Police are asking people who live in the area to check their security cameras for possible evidence.
x1071.com
Teens charged in Marquette County home invasion
MONTELLO, Wis. — Two 17-year-old boys from Montello each face multiple charges following an armed home invasion earlier this week, the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office said. Jayce Ellsworth-Messa and Dominick Ziolek each face one felony charge of burglary with a person present and misdemeanor charges of intentionally pointing...
x1071.com
Overdose cases seen in emergency departments remains large, UW Health doctor shares recent trends observed
MADISON, Wis. — UW Health is sharing the trends it has observed regarding patients experiencing an overdose interacting with emergency services and how it relates to what’s being seen at the national level. At UW Health and nationally, emergency departments have witnessed a seemingly unceasing number of visits...
x1071.com
Madison’s ‘Ultimate Hockey Dad’ dies, son scores four goals the next day
MADISON, Wis. — From travel teams, to Memorial High hockey, everyone knew one thing. Eric Feinstein was the ultimate hockey dad. “He was the loudest dad in the stands he had his video camera at every game, he was so proud of his kids,” said Jamie Beyler, one of Feinstein’s co-workers, friends, and fellow hockey parents.
x1071.com
15-year-old girl arrested for false active shooter threat at Portage High School
PORTAGE, Wis. — Police arrested a 15-year-old girl Friday afternoon following a false active shooter threat at Portage High School earlier this week. In a news release, the city’s police department said the girl has been referred to Columbia County Juvenile Intake authorities on tentative charges of making terroristic threats, swatting and disorderly conduct. The release did not provide the girl’s name or say whether she is a student in the Portage Community School District.
x1071.com
Authorities Respond To Domestic Dispute in South Wayne
Lafayette County deputies responded to a residence on East Grove Street in South Wayne Thursday around 7:40am for a domestic dispute. As a result, 32 year old Christopher Moellers of South Wayne was cited for Disorderly Conduct. Deputies from the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office and Mineral Point Police assisted at the scene.
x1071.com
MMSD opens emergency enrollment center for students affected by One City Schools’ partial shutdown
MADISON, Wis. — A day after One City Schools announced it was ending operations for ninth- and tenth-graders due to staffing issues, the Madison Metropolitan School District has set up an emergency enrollment center to help students affected by the news. In a news release Friday afternoon, the district...
x1071.com
Coach of the Week: Fall River’s Arnie Oelke
FALL RIVER, Wis. — When you think of Fall River boys basketball, one name comes to mind: Arnie Oelke. For nearly 40 years he’s been on the sidelines. This season the program’s off to a historic start and they could thank that to an assist they gave off the court.
x1071.com
Westbound lanes of Highway 19 at Highway 12 closed due to crash
WAUNAKEE, Wis. — All westbound lanes of Highway 19 at Highway 12 west of Waunakee are currently blocked because of a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The DOT says the crash happened at about 7:30 a.m. Friday. With all westbound lanes of Highway 19 blocked, officials...
x1071.com
Man gets 30 days in jail for dealing meth near Grant County school
A man who was dealing drugs near a Grant County school has been sentenced to 30 days in jail. 37 year old Nicholas Friederich of Platteville pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine-on or near certain places, in this case, a school. He must report to jail by Feb. 24 and is eligible for work release. He also must serve three years of probation. Friederich was arrested in July after Cuba City police reported executing a search warrant along with the Grant County Sheriff’s Department at the residence of 41 year old Laura Harman in Cuba City. She subsequently pleaded guilty to possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia and was sentenced to two years of probation.
x1071.com
Donnie Scott returns for 11th season as Mallards manager
MADISON, Wis. — Madison Mallards manager Donnie Scott is returning to the dugout for an 11th season. The team announced Friday that Scott will be back for the 2023 season. Scott earned his 400th win as a Northwoods League manager last year. “Donnie is an essential part of our...
